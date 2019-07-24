7 Things: Mueller finally will testify, Tuberville doesn’t need a salary, Jones has new views on immigration and more …
7. Georgia state representative lying about a racial encounter
- In news that should surprise absolutely no one, a witness contradicts the story of racism told by State Rep. Erica Thomas (D-GA). According to the witness, it was Thomas who uttered the “Go back where you came from” insult.
- A police report of the incident says that she never heard the accused Cuban-Amerian liberal Democrat use the phrase and police have indicated that there would be no charges in this case, probably because we don’t generally see charges pressed over liberal idiots yelling at each other.
6. A lot of people are about to lose food stamps
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed new rules for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) that would end benefits for cut benefits from almost 3 million people, but Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has said that the proposed changes will save money, as well as adding that “SNAP should be a temporary safety net.”
- As with most media outrages, the reality is far different than the narrative. The change is aimed at ending automatic eligibility since 43 states automatically qualify people for SNAP benefits if they’re already receiving other government assistance and limits the states ability to qualify people who are earning over 130% of the poverty limit.
5. Democrats aren’t being honest about border facilities
- U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) visited the southern border on Monday, and after his visit, Byrne has said that the claims Democrats have made about how asylum seekers are treated at detention facilities are totally false.
- Byrne met with Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents, and after his meeting, he expressed his frustration with Democrats by saying their accusations they’ve made against government officials at the border “are absolutely not based in fact,” and Byrne added that agents are “doing everything they can to treat these people with the utmost care and utmost kindness.”
4. Donald Trump, Jr. called out Doug Jones — Jones fired back
- This week, a video came out of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) calling a question about his decision on judges, “dumb.” Donald Trump, Jr. responded by pointing out that Jones is an anti-Trump senator in a pro-Trump state, as well as saying that “the people of the Great State of Alabama will have something to say about this at the ballot box.”
- Jones took to Twitter and responded by calling the video “dumb.” He then rattled off a list of political cliches, saying, “We need to be working on saving rural healthcare, getting veterans their benefits & helping make life easier for folks who are worrying at their kitchen tables. We should hit a political reset button & get to work for folks who need us.”
3. Jones flip-flopped on illegal immigration
- Previously, Doug Jones echoed the views of the media and their Democrats that the immigration issue was no big deal, saying, “I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency.” However, he has since changed his tune and he looked to show that Tuesday on “Fox and Freinds.”
- Jones declared, “It is a crisis. It’s a humanitarian crisis that we’ve got to take some action on for sure” and spoke out against decriminalizing illegal entry, this is in stark contrast to his earlier statements where he opposed building the wall and was for counting illegal aliens in the 2020 U.S. Census.”
2. Hey, it worked for Bentley
- Former Auburn football coach, President Donald Trump super-fan, and candidate for United States Senate Tommy Tuberville has announced that he will be working for free if he is elected — something Yellowhammer News reported earlier this year.
- During a speech Tuesday which will no doubt play well, Tuberville said, “I’m a politician’s worst nightmare. I don’t need the money, I don’t need the job and I ain’t going to be politically correct.”
1. Mueller will limit testimony to the report’s content
- The Department of Justice sent a letter to Mueller stating that he needs to keep his testimony limited to the boundaries of the public version of the Mueller report, which was a letter that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team requested, according to Attorney General William Barr.
- Barr said in an interview that “Bob had said that he intended to stick with the public report and not go beyond that,” but House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has called the letter “incredibly arrogant.” Nadler has given the impression by issuing so many subpoenas for testimonies that he will continue until he gets results he wants.