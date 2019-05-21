Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 Things: Gov. Ivey starts to push back on the media, WH counsel Don McGahn will not testify, Americans are over Robert Mueller and more …

7. Alabama Public Television did not and will not air PBS’s same-sex marriage episode of “Arthur”

— The episode aired nationwide on May 13, but instead, APT aired a re-run of the show “Arthur,” a show meant for children. The director of programming for APT, Mike Mackenzie, said that when they were notified about the episode in mid-April, they decided not to air the episode. Mackenzie also said that there are no plans to air the episode at a later date. The episode drew a large amount of national attention for showing a same-sex marriage.

6. Billionaire Robert F. Smith offered to pay off the student loan debt for the whole graduating class at Morehouse College, but Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has said that it’s not the right move

— After Smith’s offer, Ocasio-Cortez thought the gesture was great, but tweeted, “It’s important to note that people shouldn’t be in a situation where they depend on a stranger’s enormous act of charity for this kind of liberation to begin with (aka college should be affordable), but it is an incredible act of community investment in this system as it is.” Democrats have been pushing for free or affordable college, and constantly argued that billionaires need to pay their fair share. This situation could’ve been an opportunity for AOC to further the Democrats’ position that the top 1% should pay more, but instead, she has essentially said that this isn’t good enough.

5. U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has written to Acting Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Hugh Hurwitz about the early release of John Walker Lindh

— John Walker Lindh, a.k.a. “The American Taliban,” was captured in Afghanistan in 2001, and is set to be released from federal custody on Thursday, while more than 100 other terrorist offenders are set to be released within the next few years. In 2017, it was said that Lindh plans to spread terrorist ideology when he’s released from prison. Shelby and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) wrote the letter, stating concerns for the release of many terrorists and the lack of details surrounding their releases. President Donald Trump has voiced support previously for keeping Lindh in prison until he serves his full sentence.

4. Federal judge Amit P. Mehta has sided with House Oversight Committee Democrats trying to enforce the subpoena on President Trump’s financial records

— The subpoena seeks access to Trump’s financial records all the way back to 2011. Mehta compared Trump’s concerns about congressional overreach to the concerns President James Buchanan, saying that Trump “has taken up the fight of his predecessor.” Mehta also acknowledged that the subpoena involves records that concern private business and go back to before his candidacy. However, Mehta said that the subpoena falls within congressional investigative and oversight powers since it’s only required that they serve a valid legislative purpose.

3. Americans are not as eager as the media is to hear from special counsel Robert Mueller

— While the investigation seems to have been going on forever and the report has yielded no indictments for collusion, the media still cannot get enough of the Russian meddling investigation. The American people have largely had enough, as 59% of those polled say they don’t care if Mueller testifies or that it is time to move on. Independent voters, the most important voting block, think that we have seen enough of this show and are done with it as polling showed 62% were either disinterested or believe it is time to move on.

2. Former White House Counsel Don McGahn has been directed by President Trump to skip the House Judiciary Committee hearing

— White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement released on Monday afternoon, “The House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to try and force Mr. McGahn to testify again. The Department of Justice has provided a legal opinion stating that, based on long-standing, bipartisan, and Constitutional precedent, the former Counsel to the President cannot be forced to give such testimony, and Mr. McGahn has been directed to act accordingly.” McGahn will not testify. Some are saying it is time to impeach, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seems uninterested.

1. Governor Kay Ivey has dismissed the media’s narrative about the abortion ban and Alabama has a record year for tourism

— On Monday, Gov. Ivey held a press conference to discuss the tourism increase in Alabama, and after the press conference, reporters asked for Ivey to comment on the mainstream media’s narrative that Alabama businesses and tourism could be negatively impacted by the abortion ban. Ivey said, “The legislature has spoken and [the bill] underscores the sanctity of life that the people of Alabama value so highly.” Ivey went on to say that she has not received any push back from big businesses due to the law, also saying that she doesn’t expect any. Ivey announced that in 2018 people from out of state spent $15.5 billion in Alabama.

12 mins ago

Alabama Power to save Montgomery $600,000 in taxpayer money over next five years

Alabama Power Company is delivering in a big way for Montgomery residents, saving taxpayers’ money while also increasing public safety and environmental friendliness.

This week, Alabama Power will begin a project to upgrade its 22,462 streetlights in Alabama’s capital city to energy-efficient LED systems. And, incredibly, the company is doing it at no cost to the city of Montgomery.

The company last February agreed to transition the city’s streetlights from mercury vapor, metal halide and high-pressure sodium bulbs into new LED lights — free of charge.

In fact, city officials project savings of $600,000 over the next five years alone from this upgrade. The project encompasses the entire city and should be completed in approximately nine months.

“Today, we are making good on our promise to build a brighter future in the Capital of Dreams,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said in a statement.

“While saving taxpayer dollars and reducing energy consumption, this project will ensure Montgomery stays on the cutting edge of technology and infrastructure,” the mayor outlined. “Not only does it complement the overhaul on Court Street and those coming soon on Fairview and Zelda, but it is essential to leveraging technology to drive economic growth and development in the River Region.”

LED bulbs burn brighter and illuminate a larger area. City officials say that fewer dark spots on the road will make for safer neighborhoods and roadways in Montgomery. The lights also come with the ability to direct the light and shield it, allowing the city to do its part to decrease light pollution by reducing light spill and glare. Additionally, 95% of the energy used by an LED bulb goes to emitting light.

Alabama Power crews on Monday began installing the new lights in west Montgomery on Reese Ferry Road and north Montgomery along Wares Ferry Road. From there, crews will fan out counterclockwise to neighborhoods throughout the capital city.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

23 mins ago

Alabama voters show bipartisan support for Family Caregivers Act

Right now, the Alabama legislature has an opportunity to pass a no-cost, commonsense bill to support our state’s 761,000 caregivers when their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home.

According to a recent survey in Alabama, voters across party lines strongly support (91%) SB376 the Family Caregivers Act.

The Alabama Family Caregivers Act would ensure hospitals identify, notify and provide after-care instructions to family caregivers when their loved ones are in the hospital – prior to discharge.

These caregivers routinely take on tasks that can be overwhelming, stressful and exhausting — from helping with medication regiments, meals, bathing, transportation, complex medical tasks and more.

Learn more about this bipartisan legislation and the survey here.

1 hour ago

Alabama historian rescues WWII plane from boneyard to join D-Day anniversary

Filled with paratroopers, a U.S. warplane lumbered down an English runway in 1944 to spearhead the World War II D-Day invasion with a message for Adolf Hitler painted in bright yellow across its nose: “That’s All, Brother.”

Seventy-five years later, in a confluence of history and luck, that plane is again bound for the French coast for what could be the last great commemoration of the Allied battle to include D-Day veterans, many of whom are now in their 90s.

Rescued from an aviation boneyard in Wisconsin after Air Force historians in Alabama realized its significance, the restored C-47 troop carrier that served as a lead aircraft of the main invasion force will join other vintage planes at 75th-anniversary ceremonies in June.

After flying over the Statue of Liberty on May 18, the plane embarked for Europe with other vintage aircraft along the same route through Canada, Greenland and Iceland that U.S. aircraft traveled during the war.

There, it and other flying military transports are expected to drop paratroop re-enactors along the French coast at Normandy.

“It’s going to be historic, emotional,” said pilot Tom Travis, who will fly That’s All, Brother to Europe for the event. “It’ll be the last big gathering.”

Air Force historian Matt Scales said there is no question that the twin-engine plane is the same one that led the main D-Day invasion.

It is now operated today by the Texas-based Commemorative Air Force, which preserves military aircraft.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind. We have three separate documents that prove it,” said Scales, who found the aircraft with help of a colleague.

Scales tracked it down a few years ago while researching the late Lt. Col. John Donalson of Birmingham, who was credited with piloting the lead aircraft that dropped the main group of paratroopers along the French coast in preparation for the assault on June 6, 1944.

The night before infantry squads hit the beaches, Donalson’s aircraft and about 80 others were watched by news crews and military brass, including Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, as they took off, according to an official history by the 438th Troop Carrier Group.

“That’s All, Brother” was at the tip of about 900 planes that made the flight across the English Channel to drop some 13,000 paratroopers in all.

Donalson’s plane was in the lead partly because it was equipped with an early form of radar that homed in on electronic beacons set up on the French coast by a small group of paratroopers in “pathfinder” aircraft, Scales said.

Some mountings of that electronic system remain on the C-47’s fuselage.

Scales found wartime information about Donalson’s That’s All, Brother aircraft and matched records from both the military and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the plane, manufactured by Douglas Aircraft Co. in 1944, still existed.

The aircraft was sold on the civilian market in 1945 and had changed hands several times before Scales found it.

At one point, it was painted in a camouflage scheme similar to C-47s that flew during the Vietnam War.

“It had never crashed, it had never been damaged,” Scales said. “All the dozen owners who had it between the end of the war and when I found it had taken pretty good care of it.”

The aircraft was tracked down using identification numbers to a company in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and purchased by the Commemorative Air Force in 2015 following a fundraiser that brought in some $250,000, Scales said.

It was badly corroded and partially disassembled, but all the main parts were there.

With rebuilt piston engines, modern navigation and radio equipment and a fresh coat of paint, the reborn That’s All, Brother made its inaugural flight in February 2018.

A crew now travels with it, offering flights to veterans and others.

The austere interior is lined with long metal benches for seats and the airframe is exposed for all to see.

There is no insulation, so the engines’ roar makes communication difficult when the props are spinning.

A cable used to deploy paratroopers’ chutes runs along the top of the cabin.

Donalson, who retired with the rank of major general, died in 1987.

But during a recent stop in Birmingham, two of his grandchildren were among those who climbed aboard the resurrected aircraft. Granddaughter Denise Harris sat in one of the seats occupied by a paratrooper for the ride to France.

Harris struggled with the thought of being inside the same airplane her grandfather flew for the invasion in 1944.

“It’s unbelievable to think that all those men were in that plane also, and to hear the stories, and to know some of the people that came back,” she said.

3 hours ago

Alabama’s ULA continues factory upgrades, achieves ‘significant milestone’ for next national security rocket

United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced it had concluded the final review of the design for the company’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The Vulcan Centaur is ULA’s next-generation rocket for use on national security space missions and is manufactured in Decatur, Alabama.

Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO, explained the importance of this event to the progress of the program.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the ULA team and a significant milestone in the development of a rocket – signaling the completion of the design phase and start of formal qualification,” Bruno remarked in a company release. “Vulcan Centaur is purpose built to meet all of the requirements of our nation’s space launch needs and its flight-proven design will transform the future of space launch and advance America’s superiority in space.”

As part of the certification process with the U.S. Air Force, Air Force representatives are included as part of the design review.

The Air Force recently announced that it would proceed with its national security space launch program, a program in which ULA and numerous Alabama-based suppliers will participate.

In the meantime, ULA and its partners continue to invest heavily in the company’s plant in Decatur, the largest rocket factory in the western hemisphere.

ULA will be installing a total of six large robotic welders to support the upgraded Centaur upper stage.

The company says Vulcan Centaur will provide higher performance and greater affordability, and part of that is through the use of new manufacturing technologies that were not available during the production of earlier generations of rockets.

The increased use of lasers and robotics and adding more in-line non-destructive testing will aid in streamlining the process.

Bruno shared on social media a time-lapsed video of one of the new state-of-the-art weld stations going in at the Decatur plant.

Watch:

The new welders offer advanced material joining techniques to produce higher strength and higher quality products and reduced cycle time to produce the hardware, providing greater schedule flexibility to fulfill the needs of its launch customers.

The new Centaur upper stage will first fly on Vulcan in 2021.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

Ivey orders flags to half-staff for slain Auburn PD officer William Buechner — ‘Will never be forgotten’

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday ordered flags in Alabama to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor Auburn Police Department Officer William Buechner, who was shot and killed in the line of duty late Sunday night.

In a directive to state agencies, Ivey said, “Buechner laid down his life protecting the people of Auburn, and the entire state of Alabama mourns this tremendous loss.”

The governor also issued a statement to the public following the shooting, which resulted in the hospitalization of two additional Auburn PD officers.

Ivey noted that the shooting occurred one day after National Police Week.

“Just last week, in Alabama and across the country, we honored the sacrifice of the men and women in law enforcement during National Peace Officers Memorial Week,” she said. “As we began this week, our state was met with the tragic news that shots were fired on three of our police officers, which took the life of Officer William Buechner and wounded two other officers.”

Buechner is the third Alabama police officer killed in the line of duty so far this year, after Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Wytasha Carter and Mobile Police Department Officer Sean Tuder. In 2018, the Yellowhammer State lost Mobile Police Department Officer Taylor Billa and Huntsville Police Department Officer Keith O’Neal Earle.

“Far too often, we are reminded of the grave sacrifice the men and women in law enforcement make each day and night they go to work,” Ivey emphasized. “Sadly, this year in our state three men did not have the chance to return home to their families and friends, all because they risked their lives to protect our communities.”

The governor continued, “The city of Auburn is somewhere I was able to call home for four important years of my life, and it will always have a very special place in my heart. I know that many others in Alabama and across the country are mourning this loss alongside Officer Buechner’s family and Auburn residents.

The other two officers wounded Sunday, who are expected to recover from their gunshot wounds, are Auburn Police’s Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott.

A manhunt lasted approximately eight hours before the suspected shooter was brought into custody, courtesy of teamwork between multiple local, state and federal law enforcement entities. WSFA has reported that the suspect was an active infantryman in the Alabama Army National Guard.

“I commend the members of state and local law enforcement who bravely pursued and successfully captured the shooter to ensure the safety of the many students and families in the Auburn area,” Ivey stated.

“We offer our support and prayers to the two officers recovering from their injuries and send prayers of comfort to the Buechner family,” the governor concluded. “The ultimate sacrifice of Officer Buechner will never be forgotten.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

