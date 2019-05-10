Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Tuberville: I ‘thank God every day that we got Donald Trump elected’

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville appeared on “The Rick and Bubba Show” this week, talking more about his candidacy and belief system while commenting on some current national events. He also made a major pledge during the interview, which occurred live at the annual Regions Tradition golf tournament in Hoover.

Tuberville opened the show by saying he intends to be a “strong candidate” before telling co-hosts Rick Burgess and Bill “Bubba” Bussey why he decided to forgo his comfortable retirement to run for public office.

“This world and our country has lost it,” the former Auburn University head football coach said. “Thank God, and I do thank God every day that we got Donald Trump elected two years ago. I could not imagine where we would be today had he not got elected.”

He continued, “My son asked me when he was running, ‘Dad…[are] you going to vote for him?’ I said, ‘Yeah, here’s two reasons: he’s a patriot and he doesn’t need your money.’ He is going to do it his way, and I’m telling you, he’s done an outstanding job — even with all the swamp and the media after him every day.”

Tuberville then gave an urgent call to action for Americans to rally behind Trump’s re-election.

“And he has, I’m telling you now, he has got to win. All other elections are off, I mean he has got to win the next election,” he emphasized. “He’s got to get four more years.”

“Then of course, I want to go to the Senate to help him,” Tuberville added, explaining part of his motivation for running. “I’m not a politician, don’t want to be one. I’m an outsider like him (Trump). I’m a Christian conservative. I’m pro-life.”

He then remarked that he wanted the government to “quit spending money.”

Tuberville also slammed Congress’ inability to pass budgets on time every year, saying, “I’m so sick of it.”

“I’m somebody – I’ve always believed this, hey, get a budget up there, pass it or you don’t get paid,” he commented. “Do your job, do your job in the Congress.”

This is one of the things he intends to focus on if elected. Tuberville also announced that he will not take a salary. A source directly familiar has confirmed to Yellowhammer News that Tuberville will donate his salary to charity, much like Trump donates his salary to a different cause or government department each quarter.

“I’ve got a chance, and I don’t need the money. I’m going to go up there and work for free. And I’m going to go up there and make my name known for the people of the state of Alabama,” Tuberville told The Rick and Bubba Show.

He also joked about the state having Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has its current junior senator.

“[The] people of Alabama want a conservative, I don’t know how we got the Democrat up there. It just happened to work out that way,” Tuberville said.

However, Jones being in his current seat is a serious problem, as Tuberville explained.

“He almost cost us a Supreme Court justice,” the Republican lamented, adding that the “main job” of a president and a senator “is to get great American judges in office.”

Tuberville praised the nominations that Trump has made and expressed confidence in the president continuing that trend. He said this was another reason that Trump’s re-election is especially vital, stressing that the correct judicial picks getting seated could “save this country” for a “significant” amount of time.

As someone who has been involved with education for 40 years, Tuberville advised that he has witnessed America’s public education system “slowly disintegrate.”

“We took prayer out of the schools in the mid-60’s. [Since] we did that, it’s really gone down hill,” Tuberville lamented.

He then pointed to what he views as unfair treatment of Christians in public schools.

“Let me give y’all a little stat. There’s 10 states, Texas being one of them, that there’s another religion that can have five prayers a day in the school. If we say the Lord’s Prayer, our kids get sent home. Wrong,” Tuberville said. “There’s a double standard in this country, and if we don’t stand up and start speaking out for God, prayer and the values that we need to get back, we’re not going to be a country anymore.”

“Now people need to get their head out of a hole and listen to what’s going on,” he continued. “It is getting bad — and worse.”

Tuberville pointed to the influx of illegal immigrants as a concerted plan to turn places like Texas “blue,” meaning they would vote for Democrats statewide.

“If we lose Texas, and that’s happening — it’s the border, the border… they want to turn it blue, and they’re almost blue now,” he said. “And if they get it blue, they’ll have Texas, California, Illinois, New York and almost Florida. You’ll not see another conservative Republican president in our lifetime if that happens. That oughta scare the heck out of you.”

Tuberville later decried what is happening in big cities across the nation, hitting “sanctuary cities,” before honing in on New York City, where his son works.

“Giuliani and Bloomberg had that place cleaned up, less crime. You go up there now, it’s embarrassing,” he shared, pointing to Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is close to jumping into the 2020 primary circus. “There’s trash on the streets, it stinks… the communist mayor they got – de Blasio, who’s going to run for president – I mean he wants everybody to have a home on the streets. You’ve got to be kidding me. It’s absolutely embarrassing.”

“Our fathers and parents and grandparents fought for this country, and it’s just amazing,” Tuberville added.

He then made his pro-life views clear.

“You know, we’ve lost 1.5 million in war since the Revolutionary War. 1.5 million. We’ve killed 60 million babies in that same amount of time. 60 million,” Tuberville emphasized. “What the heck are we doing? We have lost it. We have lost our morals, and you [have] people now that want to kill babies after being born?”

Bussey then said America regarding abortion has been “worse” than “Nazi Germany.”

Tuberville also slammed the speaker of British parliament for not allowing Trump to visit, saying America had bailed them out of two world wars and rebuilt their country with American tax dollars.

He then denounced the United States’ growing federal debt, coming out for a balanced budget.

Tuberville then criticized the revolving door of politicians becoming lobbyists.

“Put a stop to that,” he said. “Go home, get you[rself] a real job.”

The co-hosts joked that they were not sure if he was “a genius or crazy.”

“Well, I’ll tell you, I love this country,” Tuberville responded. “I love this state. I love the south. I love college football, I love sports. I love kids, I’ve worked with kids all my life. And it scares me, just watching some of these whack jobs on television in Congress.”

He proceeded to hit President Barack Obama over what Tuberville called “his apology tour.”

“We apologized for being number one,” Tuberville said. “If someone’s got to be number one, and if we’re not – you know, we help every country in the world – and if we can’t survive, then we can’t help them. So, we’ve got to be the leader.”

He said he is “excited” about the campaign.

“I think I can win it,” Tuberville emphasized.

Near the end of the interview, he even addressed speculation that University of Alabama football fans will be less inclined to vote for him. Tuberville also talked about the scourge of political correctness, double standards and activist liberal judges.

Watch the entire interview below, or listen here:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama company plans $9M research facility in western Indiana

An Alabama-based company that makes pipes for water, oil and natural gas is planning to build a $9 million research and development facility in western Indiana.

Officials announced Friday that the valve and hydrant division of AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Co. is forming AMERICAN Innovation LLC and building the new facility in Crawfordsville.

The Birmingham-based company says in a statement facility will help in “enhancing existing valve and hydrant products, as well as developing new infrastructure-related products.”

Construction is expected this summer on the AMERICAN Flow Control Center for Innovative Excellence.

It is scheduled to be completed in spring 2020.

Plans at first call for hiring up to eight research and development employees.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered up to $130,000 in conditional tax credits related to the project.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. VI

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

1. The Alabama Policy Institute (API) hosted a panel discussion last night in Huntsville. Among the many topics discussed was one which has bubbled under the surface for quite a while: What will happen to Huntsville in the next round of apportionment following the 2020 census?

The Alabama legislature will take up the task of updating the state’s congressional districts based on those census numbers during its 2021 session. Most expect population shifts — as well as population loss — to result in some significant changes in the district lines for members of Congress.

Discussion at the API event centered, specifically, on whether Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) would want to absorb parts of Huntsville into his district. His fourth congressional district currently ends south of the Rocket City. Panelists speculated that he may wish to include some of the areas, such as Redstone Arsenal and Research Park, which contain key aerospace industry stakeholders.

That scenario spurred discussion about what such a change might mean to Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05). Brooks currently has the entirety of Huntsville contained within his district. Now that Brooks is officially out of the 2020 U.S. Senate race, might his approach change to reapportionment? Or could his stated interest in running for the U.S. Senate race in 2022 — if Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) decided to retire — focus his attention elsewhere?

As a participant on the panel, State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) advised to consider carefully whether to split up a city between districts. She recalled that her hometown of Decatur was, at one time, split between the districts of Aderholt and former Congressman Bud Cramer. She felt that it did not work well for Decatur and may not work well for Huntsville.

One of the other scenarios being bandied about could make the discussion moot. Some believe a decrease in Alabama’s population could result in the state losing a congressional seat. The merger of Aderholt’s district with that of Brooks is one of the options being rumored in that case.

2. As ridiculous as the whole spectacle has been, don’t discount the impact State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) could have on the 2020 U.S. Senate race. National Journal even touched on this in one of their daily email blasts this week.

What hasn’t been mentioned yet is how the whole Rogers/Jones dynamic ties into the fight Jones has picked with the ADC, the black caucus of Alabama’s Democratic Party.

Jones has been fighting with the ADC and the state party, which longtime ADC head Joe Reed is viewed as controlling, since 2017 when Jones publicly complained they didn’t help him enough in the general election. Of course, things really came to a head when Jones backed a failed takeover of the state party last summer. And, as this possible Rogers primary challenge unfolds, the party is reaching the end of the timeframe that the DNC gave Worley and Reed to hold a do-over election for its leadership. There are whispers around Goat Hill that Jones is now seeing the fruits of picking a fight with the ADC, jeopardizing the already long-shot chance he has at re-election in 2020.

3. The lottery bill, SB 220, has become another example of State Rep. Bill Poole’s (R-Tuscaloosa) huge influence in the House.

Poole’s statesmanship delivered another major win for the ETF on Thursday when the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee unanimously adopted a substitute version of the lottery bill that will now send 25 percent of revenues to the ETF rather than education getting none of the lottery windfall. That Poole helped deliver this important concession quietly and effectively behind the scenes (yet again) only adds to what has been a historic few months for him. Kudos also go to State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), that chamber’s general fund chair and House carrier of the bill, who helped reach the compromise in an amicable and clean way, giving the lottery the best chance of passing possible on the floor.

4. Speaking of the lottery, there are a lot of major issues and spending priorities being intertwined in the conversation around SB 220. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has publicly emphasized the importance of bolstering general fund revenues, and he made another compelling case to House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) this week.

Daniels met with Marsh on Wednesday, continuing Marsh and other Republican leaders’ pledge (made during the Rebuild Alabama process) to hold substantive discussions with Democrats in the legislature about healthcare needs in the state. Daniels told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday that Marsh had committed to working on Medicaid expansion. However, Marsh’s office elaborated on how the conversation went.

Marsh reaffirmed his caucus’ commitment to improving rural healthcare and told Daniels Medicaid expansion was not on the table right now as an option because the state couldn’t afford it. However, Marsh said, if the general fund is boosted sufficiently by SB 220 lottery revenues, then Medicaid expansion could be a constructive conversation moving forward.

Clouse has emphasized that he needs Democrat votes to pass SB 220 in the House, so consider how these issues are linked, as expanding healthcare access and affordability has been the Democrats’ self-professed number one priority this year in Alabama, along with the prison system, which would also be set to benefit from increased general fund revenues.

Vivian Figures laments ’27 white male Republicans’ in the Alabama Senate

During a Friday morning appearance on MSNBC, Alabama State Sen. Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) shared her thoughts on the “chaos” surrounding the bill to ban abortion in the Yellowhammer state while lamenting the “white male Republicans” serving in the Alabama Senate.

“Our Senate is made up of 27 white male Republicans and eight Democrats, of which four of those are four African-American women. So yes, they’re going to get their way,” Figures stated. “What they did on yesterday was not a surprise. It’s happened before.”

Figures also explained that she feels Senate Republicans in Alabama force their agenda on the Senate Democrats.

“Although they have the numbers to do what they want to do, they always feel the need to force and cram something down our throats,” Figures said.

“Of course I went to the microphone to let the lieutenant governor know that we had made the request,” Figures explained. “Senator Singleton had asked very very politely, if you will, he had asked and was very clear about saying every vote we would take on this bill, we want a long roll call vote. In the past that’s been honored. Of course, the Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth is a new lieutenant governor presiding over the Senate.”

Watch:

Figures was also asked to share her thoughts on whether she believed Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey would sign the bill, should it be passed.

“The way it’s been going in Alabama since we received a supermajority Republican administration and legislature, whatever the Republican agenda is, everybody else falls in line to do what needs to be done,” Figures told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. ” That’s why they called for a voice vote on stripping that amendment from the bill, because some of their own members do not feel comfortable with not having that amendment about rape and incest to be a part of the exception in that bill.”

Figures added, “I have no doubt that she might sign it.”

Jackson also questioned Figures on how to “stop” strict abortion bills from reaching the Supreme Court.

“I’m not sure that we can stop it with the numbers,” Figures responded. “When you have the votes, you have the votes. One way we can stop this down the line is to make sure that we get people out to vote and elect more Democrats across this country.”

“This is clearly Republican agenda. It’s a hot button issue that they use for politics to get them elected and reelected,” Figures claimed. “It’s a shame because the state of Alabama doesn’t even have enough money to adequately fund public education.”

After the loss of a procedural vote, Democrats in the Alabama Senate resulted to shouting at the chair, which resulted in a delay of the vote.

The bill, which was passed by the House last week, would have only banned all abortion except when the life of the mother is in danger.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Former Planned Parenthood head admits Roe v. Wade ‘absolutely at risk’ with Alabama abortion bill pending

Former longtime Planned Parenthood leader Cecile Richards might have accidentally given HB 314, Alabama’s proposed abortion ban, a boost going into next week.

Speaking with Axios‘ Mike Allen on Friday morning, Richards was complaining about the trend of recent state bills restricting abortion, calling it a “huge issue.” She was specifically speaking in reference to the most recent examples: Alabama’s pending bill and Georgia’s just-passed “heartbeat bill.

HB 314 is intended to challenge Roe v. Wade on the question of what constitutes “personhood.” State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the bill’s sponsor, has explained the bill is narrowly and intentionally crafted to use language from the Roe v. Wade decision itself to have the Supreme Court re-examine whether the baby in utero is a “person” under the law.

Richards said, “[W]ith the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh [to the Supreme Court], the right to safe and legal abortion in this country is not just theoretically at risk — it is absolutely at risk.”

As Alabama Democrats and national (and some state) media outlets try and twist HB 314 into a Hollywood-scripted, dystopian policy, Richards’ comments are a powerful reminder to the state legislature that the bill is really just a legal tool to challenge Roe v. Wade.

To be very clear, HB 314 was never intended to become law as written.

State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), who is carrying the bill in that chamber, has called HB 314 a “vehicle” to get the Supreme Court to take up the legal challenge. If the challenge is successful, Chambliss and other proponents want the court to give states the power to decide how they place restrictions on abortion. At that point, “appropriate” exceptions – like the ones for rape and incest – would be taken up by the legislature.

However, adding rape and incest exceptions to HB 314 would contradict the “personhood” argument at the very crux of the legal challenge.

Collins has explained, “Well, how do we say, ‘The baby inside is a person unless they’re conceived in rape or incest?’ If that amendment was to get on the bill, then I’ll kill the bill because it won’t go to the Supreme Court. It will contradict itself. And so that’s why we’re trying to keep it clean…”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

It’s time to reform occupational licensing in Alabama

Did you know that it’s against the law to braid hair, wash hair or even plant flowers professionally in Alabama without a license?

That’s because occupational licensing, originally meant to protect consumers, has gotten way out of hand. A video recently produced by the Alabama Policy Institute illustrates just how ridiculous it has become.

Sure, licensing certain occupations is a good thing. We need to know our builders, physicians, attorneys and those practicing many other specialized and potentially dangerous professions are being well regulated.

But the process has evolved beyond its original intent. Sometimes, it seems to be more about controlling the market and restricting access to competition rather than public safety.

“Alabama licenses a total of 151 occupations, covering over 432,000 Alabama workers, which represents over 21 percent of the state’s labor force,” wrote the authors of The Costs of Occupational Licensing in Alabama, a special report commissioned by API.

The report found that the initial costs of occupational licensing are $122 million, with another $45 million for renewals plus $243 million in annual continuing education costs.

Those costs are eventually passed along to the consumers.

Thankfully, we have an opportunity to at least slow further growth of occupational licensing in Alabama.

State Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) has introduced House Bill 88, known as the Alabama Sunrise Act.

Under existing law, the Alabama Sunset Committee is responsible for periodically reviewing state professional licensing boards, agencies, and commissions to ensure they’re operating effectively and ethically.

Shedd’s bill would reform the committee’s processes by adding a “sunrise” provision so that when a new licensing requirement is proposed, lawmakers would have an objective set of thorough standards to judge its merits.

The bill states that “no profession or occupation be subject to regulation by the state unless the regulation is necessary to protect the public health, safety, or welfare from significant and discernible harm or damage and that the police power of the state (is exercised only to the extent necessary for that purpose.”

In other words, it would have to be more about protecting the people than protecting the profession, used only as a last resort, and even then it would be applied to the least degree possible.

The bill sets down several requirements that a proposal must satisfy before a new license is created, including:

  • Demonstrate that it wouldn’t have an unreasonable effect on job creation or job retention, or place unreasonable access or restrictions on the ability of individuals who are practicing the profession.
  • Explain why the public cannot be effectively protected by other means.
  • And provide documentation of the nature and extent of the harm to the public caused by the unregulated practice of the profession or occupation.

Unless we do something now, we should expect the trend to continue.

“In the past six decades, instances of occupational licensing in the United States have increased from a coverage of around 5 percent of the U.S. labor force to a present-day coverage of close to 25 percent of the U.S. labor force,” wrote Peter Q. Blair and Bobby W. Chung in a recent policy memo from the Cato Institute.

Those pushing for additional occupational licensing may have the best of intentions, but we should remind them of the simple phrase uttered by a Frenchmen more than 200 years ago. His words captured the essence of the free market and became the slogan for an emerging economic doctrine that formed the bedrock of America’s prosperity.

When a meddling advisor to King Louis XIV asked a group of struggling businessmen in Paris how the government could help them increase profits, a frustrated factory owner named Legendre bravely shouted,

“Laissez-nousfaire!”

Translation: “Leave us alone!”

Contact your state lawmaker today and tell them you want some of the boards to simply leave us alone and that the Alabama Sunrise Act should receive a public hearing before the House Boards Agencies and Commissions Committee, and soon.

J. Pepper Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars.

