7 Things: Impeachment hearings go on, Sessions destroys Harris, Buttigieg keeps searching for black votes in Alabama and more …
7. We are back to Russia, apparently
- The impeachment hearings started up again, and now it looks like the House Judiciary Committee Democrats are going to try and include the Mueller report in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
- Until now, the impeachment inquiry has just focused on President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine, but House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has now said, “President Donald Trump welcomed foreign interference in the 2016 election, and demanded it for the 2020 election.” This just seems to open the door for the Democrats to include another investigation that failed to bring a conviction.
6. Brooks praises food stamp changes
- U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) applauded the Trump administration tightening work requirements for people receiving food stamps and making it harder for states to waive work requirements for able-bodied individuals — a plan that will save $5.5 billion dollars over five years.
- Brooks said in a statement, “I fully support the Trump Administration’s efforts to bar able-bodied, working age Americans from receiving food stamps, SNAP, or any other food benefits they can and should be paying for with money they earn themselves.”
5. Executions coming back?
- In a brief filed with the Supreme Court, Alabama and 13 other states are advocating for President Donald Trump’s plan to bring back federal executions, which came after the Justice Department requested that the Supreme Court allow the first execution in 17 years.
- The DOJ wants to carry out the execution using a new process, as opposed to a three-drug cocktail that was previously used because of lawsuits by murderers and their advocates that the process is “cruel and unusual.”
4. Byrne highlights how illegal immigration is harming children
- During a Democrat hearing called, “Growing Up in Fear: How the Trump Administration’s Immigration Policies Are Harming Children,” U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) made the point that not enforcing immigration laws harms Americans and specifically children.
- Byrne also confronted his colleagues about the cost of illegal immigration to America’s schools, which they had no response to, and criticized them for attacking President Donald Trump for enforcing current immigration law.
3. Buttigieg’s pandering tour of Alabama continues
- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg visited Birmingham to meet with Birmingham leaders, including Mayor Randall Woodfin, and he discussed immigration and raising the minimum wage.
- Buttigieg made it clear that he supports raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, but then he went on to discuss immigration and his visa program to increase immigration, saying “If we want population growth in rural America, let’s welcome new Americans.”
2. Sessions finishes off Harris
- Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions mocked U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) for ending her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. Recently, she had made headlines for asking her supporters to donate to U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) reelection campaign, saying that she “fought Jeff Sessions every step of the way, voting against his nomination as Attorney General and calling for his resignation when it became clear he lied under oath to protect the President.”
- When she announced her campaign was ending, Sessions appeared on Fox News where he discussed the issue, saying that Harris claimed some of her “great achievements was to stand up to Jeff Sessions, Brett Kavanaugh, Attorney General Barr and President Trump.” He added, Well, she’s 0 for 4. All four of them are still standing – and she’s out.”
1. A hearing with constitutional law professors will surely move the needle
- The latest round of impeachment hearings took place in Washington, D.C. with four constitutional law professors testifying before Congress on the matter of impeachment. There were three Democrat witnesses and one Republican witness in the hearing that went on all day and convinced absolutely no one to change their mind.
- The Democrats’ witnesses insisted that impeachment was necessary, while the Republican witness made the point that moving forward with impeachment given the current facts will only lower the bar for future impeachments.