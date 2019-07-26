7 Things: Ivey talks Mobile Bay bridge, Byrne targets sanctuary cities, Biden ready to come out swinging and more …
7. Mueller hangover continues for the media and their Democrats
- While some on cable news pretended the Mueller hearings were a great day for Democrats, the sane wing of the Democratic Party tried to play down more calls for impeachment after another “this is where they get Trump” moment passes without a knockout blow and delivered bad ratings.
- Democrats already had a failed impeachment vote last week and when asked about her members who saw this testimony set the stage for impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “I don’t know why they thought that” and instead wants even more investigations.
6. Judge could allow lawsuit against abortion clinic to continue
- Ryan Magers, a father of an aborted embryo he didn’t want to be aborted, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the abortion clinic. A judge is deciding whether or not to dismiss the lawsuit after hearing arguments from Magers on Wednesday.
- Lawyers for the Alabama Women’s Center, the clinic where the abortion was performed, have said that there was no wrongful death since abortion is legal, but Alabama also recognizes unborn babies as people in the state of Alabama.
5. Voter suppression is very ineffective in Alabama
- According to Secretary of State John Merrill, there are now 3.5 million registered voters in Alabama, an increase of 1,301,012 since January 19, 2015.
- The 3.5 million also accounts for the almost 800,000 voters who were recently removed from the voter rolls due to ineligibility. Merrill’s office said that in Alabama, 91% of eligible voters are registered, 96% of eligible black voters are registered and 94% of eligible Alabamians are registered.
4. Doug Jones has a totally unique idea
- During a conference call, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was asked about Medicaid expansion. He said if Medicaid expansion happened, 300,000 people in Alabama would benefit, and he claimed that because those people would get “good health care,” it would save money in the long run.
- Jones went on to confuse economic incentives for business development with government spending, a common Alabama Democrat problem, and pushed the Medicaid expansion that has been rallied for by every losing statewide Democratic candidate for the last decade.
3. Phony tough guy Joe Biden in the lead
- Fox News has released a poll that shows former Vice President Joe Biden is still the front runner in the 2020 presidential election for Democrats. He is reportedly ready to come out swinging in the next debate.
- Another poll shows Biden beating Trump in Ohio by a 50-42 margin, but Quinnipiac University shows other major Democratic candidates virtually tied with the president, which further makes Biden’s electability argument.
2. Byrne wants to crack down on illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities
- After visiting the southern border, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has joined U.S. Representative Ted Budd (R-NC) to introduce legislation, Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act, which would “give American victims the right to sue sanctuary cities and hold them accountable for the thousands of lives they have shattered,” according to President Donald Trump.
- Byrne said that the legislation will give justice to the victims, but it will also “push communities to abandon their reckless sanctuary policies that help disincentivizes illegal immigration.”
1. Ivey weighs in on Mobile Bay bridge
- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey commented on project generating headlines and concerns about a toll bridge, without commenting on the actual tolls, saying, “‘We must continue working together to creatively find solutions.”
- Meanwhile, State Sen. Tom Butler (R-Madison) attended a meeting of the Joint Transportation Committee and relayed that Alabama Department of Transportation head John Cooper said that he is still very committed to this toll project and further toll projects on costly transportation agenda items in the future.