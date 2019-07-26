Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 Things: Ivey talks Mobile Bay bridge, Byrne targets sanctuary cities, Biden ready to come out swinging and more …

7. Mueller hangover continues for the media and their Democrats

  • While some on cable news pretended the Mueller hearings were a great day for Democrats, the sane wing of the Democratic Party tried to play down more calls for impeachment after another “this is where they get Trump” moment passes without a knockout blow and delivered bad ratings.
  • Democrats already had a failed impeachment vote last week and when asked about her members who saw this testimony set the stage for impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “I don’t know why they thought that” and instead wants even more investigations.

6. Judge could allow lawsuit against abortion clinic to continue

  • Ryan Magers, a father of an aborted embryo he didn’t want to be aborted, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the abortion clinic. A judge is deciding whether or not to dismiss the lawsuit after hearing arguments from Magers on Wednesday.
  • Lawyers for the Alabama Women’s Center, the clinic where the abortion was performed, have said that there was no wrongful death since abortion is legal, but Alabama also recognizes unborn babies as people in the state of Alabama.

5. Voter suppression is very ineffective in Alabama

  • According to Secretary of State John Merrill, there are now 3.5 million registered voters in Alabama, an increase of 1,301,012 since January 19, 2015.
  • The 3.5 million also accounts for the almost 800,000 voters who were recently removed from the voter rolls due to ineligibility. Merrill’s office said that in Alabama, 91% of eligible voters are registered, 96% of eligible black voters are registered and 94% of eligible Alabamians are registered.

4. Doug Jones has a totally unique idea

  • During a conference call, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was asked about Medicaid expansion. He said if Medicaid expansion happened, 300,000 people in Alabama would benefit, and he claimed that because those people would get “good health care,” it would save money in the long run.
  • Jones went on to confuse economic incentives for business development with government spending, a common Alabama Democrat problem, and pushed the Medicaid expansion that has been rallied for by every losing statewide Democratic candidate for the last decade.

3. Phony tough guy Joe Biden in the lead

  • Fox News has released a poll that shows former Vice President Joe Biden is still the front runner in the 2020 presidential election for Democrats. He is reportedly ready to come out swinging in the next debate.
  • Another poll shows Biden beating Trump in Ohio by a 50-42 margin, but Quinnipiac University shows other major Democratic candidates virtually tied with the president, which further makes Biden’s electability argument.

2. Byrne wants to crack down on illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities

  • After visiting the southern border, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has joined U.S. Representative Ted Budd (R-NC) to introduce legislation, Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act, which would “give American victims the right to sue sanctuary cities and hold them accountable for the thousands of lives they have shattered,” according to President Donald Trump.
  • Byrne said that the legislation will give justice to the victims, but it will also “push communities to abandon their reckless sanctuary policies that help disincentivizes illegal immigration.”

1. Ivey weighs in on Mobile Bay bridge

  • Alabama Governor Kay Ivey commented on project generating headlines and concerns about a toll bridge, without commenting on the actual tolls, saying, “‘We must continue working together to creatively find solutions.”
  • Meanwhile, State Sen. Tom Butler (R-Madison) attended a meeting of the Joint Transportation Committee and relayed that Alabama Department of Transportation head John Cooper said that he is still very committed to this toll project and further toll projects on costly transportation agenda items in the future.
1 hour ago

On this day in Alabama history: Sparkman named Adlai Stevenson’s running mate

July 26, 1952

On this day, U.S. Sen. John Sparkman of Alabama was named the Democratic vice presidential running mate of Adlai Stevenson. The Democratic Convention ratified the choice of Sparkman, even though he had supported Georgia U.S. Sen. Richard Russell for president. Stevenson and Sparkman lost the election that fall to Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon. Sparkman, born on a farm in Hartselle in Morgan County, graduated from the University of Alabama and its law school. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1936, serving until 1946 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served until 1979. During his 42 years in Congress, he became known as one of the nation’s most skilled legislators.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Sparkman and his running mate, Adlai Stevenson, meet with President Harry Truman during Stevenson’s presidential campaign in August 1952. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of National Archives)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Tuscaloosa’s first African-American police chief to retire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The police chief of an Alabama city is stepping down to take a job with the University of Alabama System.

The retirement of 48-year-old Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson was announced at a news conference Wednesday. Anderson’s resignation takes effect Aug. 30.

He was hired as chief in 2008 to replace former chief Ken Swindle. Anderson has been with the department since 1994. He is Tuscaloosa’s first African American police chief.

Anderson’s new job title is director of system security. News outlets report he will be responsible for security at all of the University of Alabama System’s campuses.

Tuscaloosa Police Assistant Chief Mitt Tubbs will be the interim chief after Anderson leaves and until the department hires a new chief.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

Doug Jones: $125 million INFRA grant for Mobile Bay Bridge ‘a first step’; ‘A $90-a-month toll is just not feasible’

For many of the critics of the proposed $2.1 billion new Mobile Bay Bridge for Interstate 10, the federal component of the funding has been underwhelming, even as the feds have pledged a $125 million through an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

During a conference call with reporters on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) called that grant a “first step” and said he was working to secure more funding for the project.

“I’m hoping that the grant will come through,” Jones said to Yellowhammer News. “I know that we in the past have tried to support whatever grants Mobile and the area have tried to reach. There is some things are there now – that, of course, is welcomed news that they can get. But I think it is a first step.”

The junior senator acknowledged there were problems with the proposed tolling from the Alabama Department of Transportation, but suggested that if the project were to be designated as an evacuation route it could make additional federal money available.

“I agree that a $90-a-month toll is just not feasible,” Jones explained. “That’s just out of the question for those folks who are going to do that, and we got to look at other ways. I want to go back to the thing we got in our SAFE Act, which will help infrastructure and create additional pots of money if we can get that passed. It’s called the BE SAFE Act, and while it is designed specifically for evacuation routes, clearly that I-10 can be an evacuation route.”

“We just got to be thinking of the right ways we can get more federal dollars into that project and reduce the cost because I’ve said all along not every state can handle public-private partnerships the way others can,” he added. “And I have consistently said if there’s going to be any toll, it’s got to be something people can live with and not be an extraordinary tax. We have tried to write letters for the grants. I have been very supportive of the DOT grant that Mobile has tried to do. So hopefully, it’s going to work out. We just keep coming, trying to find ways – every way we can to try to help them.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

‘Led by Jesus’: Story of Alabama Chick-fil-A employee praying over customer goes national

The viral moment that brought a photographer to tears recently in Madison County has now garnered national adoration.

Fox 5 in Atlanta this week published a story based on a recent Facebook post from Brittany Calden of Brittany Calden Photography in Madison, Alabama.

In an impromptu photo Calden took while sitting in the Madison Chick-fil-A’s play area with her daughter, an employee can be seen praying over a customer.

Calden told FOX 5 that the man pictured is long-time employee Stephen Spray, fondly known to locals simply as “Mr. Steve.”

“Mr. Steve never fails to walk up to your table and ask how your day is going and always tried to make your day better than it was before you saw him,” Calden advised.

Spray reportedly told Calden that he did not know the woman in the photo and that the “Spirit led him to pray for her,” calling it a blessing.

“That’s not unusual,” Spray said, according to Calden. “I work at a place where if I’m led to pray for someone, I’m able to do that and I’ll do it right on the spot. People need prayer, encouragement, and love. That’s what we try to do here.”

Calden emphasized that there is something special about this Chick-fil-A and the Alabamians who work there.

“As soon as we enter we are greeted by our names, it’s seriously unreal,” she outlined. “They hold my baby when my hands are full and go out of their way to make us feel good. The other day we were leaving and an employee ran for the door to hug my daughter before she could leave. They don’t do what they do for recognition. These employees have hearts that are led by Jesus and its evident every time we enter their restaurant.”

Calden added that Spray had no idea she was taking his picture and that he prayed for the woman because that is simply the type of person he is.

“And because of who he represents, Christ,” she concluded.

After Fox 5 ran the story, Fox News introduced the moment to a national audience on Thursday.

“It really caught me off guard,” Calden reiterated to Fox News. “I have never seen someone ask to pray for someone else in a public setting before. It was authentic and moving to witness, and I was drawn to tears by the action.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Tuberville on new Mobile Bay Bridge dilemma: ‘It’s all bureaucratic stuff — People are tired of it’

The issue of tolling for the new Mobile Bay Bridge continues to be a dominant political topic in the state of Alabama, and it is not going unnoticed in this early going of Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate contest.

Even though the decision-making is up to state officials, U.S. Senate candidates are sounding off on the bridge, especially as local officials are hoping that more federal dollars will be available for the project.

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Thursday, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate, lamented the lack of progress on the new thoroughfare, deeming it the product of “typical career politicians.”

“It’s like a swarm of bees down here,” Tuberville said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “It’s nothing but a tax, as you well know — $2.1 billion and basically what they’re doing is they’re getting private investors. It’s another toll bridge owned by private investors. And of course, they never pull the tolls off once they get going. They say they’re going to pay for it and not do it. But, yeah there’s not many people for it down there.”

“But they need a bridge,” he continued. “This place is growing just like it is in Huntsville. They got a lot of things going. They just got problems with, you know, the bridge coming over the bay, and they’ve kicked the can down the road, typical career politicians. Now they’ve got to do it. They just don’t have enough money. Now they’re going to have to borrow it and put a toll on it. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Tuberville expressed his concern about the federal mandate requiring the existing Bayway portion of I-10 to be raised at an exorbitant cost.

“They want to knock down the bridge that they have already got there that they say it’s not up to code to hook into a bridge,” Tuberville said. “That’s like $600 or $700 million to tear something that’s perfectly good down. And just because it doesn’t fit the code of going into a new bridge – it’s all bureaucratic stuff. People are tired of it. You don’t tear something down that’s perfectly good just because it says it’s not up to code. So, I’m sure they’re going to have a round-and-round with this thing down here. Again, it’s mostly state-funded. There’s some federal money coming in, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be private money coming in to build this thing, and they’ll be making a lot of money off of it for a long time.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

