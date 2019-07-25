7 Things: Trump takes a victory lap, Brooks calls the Mueller hearing a circus, Democrats feel let down and more …
7. A white professor is suing Tuskegee University for racial discrimination
- Physics professor Marshall Burns claims that he’s been a full professor at Tuskegee University since 1980, but is only receiving an associate professor’s salary. He’s asked for a raise 12 times, but now he’s filed a lawsuit claiming that the university has been discriminating him based on his age and race.
- Tuskegee University is a historically black university, and Burns is a white professor, saying that other full professors are making $78,000-$90,000, but Burns’ salary is only $60,500. He says that since he’s been denied a full professor’s salary throughout his career it’s cost him $400,000.
6. Alabama sheriffs have been issuing permits without background checks
- The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that some Alabama sheriffs have been issuing conceal carry permits to people without doing a full background check first and still issuing a permit after their application has been denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
- The sheriffs were not named by the DOJ, but now federally-licensed gun shops in Alabama won’t be allowed to accept a concealed carry permit as proof that a buyer passed a background check. Authorities have said that this situation has created “a substantial public safety concern” since it has resulted in guns having been given to convicted felons.
5. Economy, Trump approval is up
- A new Fox News poll shows that 51% of people believe the economy is in excellent/good condition, which is the highest it’s been since 2001 when 59% of people approved of the economy.
- The poll also showed that 52% of people approve of how President Trump is doing with the economy, and 41% of people disapprove, but this is a high point for Trump because it’s only 1% lower than the high approval rating he saw last summer.
4. Alabama highly ranked for economic development
- According to a report released by Business Facilities, Alabama has the third best business climate. In workforce training, Alabama was ranked second, and Alabama ranked fifth in growth potential, further proving cries for boycotts were generally failures.
- Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said that “high-performing companies” from around the world have recognized Alabama as a place to economically grow and develop, and that the Business Facilities ranking shows “the hard work that has gone into positioning Alabama for sustainable economic growth.”
3. Democrats and their media declare Mueller hearings a bust
- After years of speculation that the president was a Russian asset, a 22-month investigation and hours of media coverage, the Mueller hearing left the cheerleaders for impeachment feeling unfulfilled and demanding more.
- MSNBC’s Chuck Todd and Jeremy Bash, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, CNN’s David Axelrod, filmmaker Michael Moore, former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), ABC’s Dan Abrams and impeachment sponsoring Congressman Al Green (D-TX) all expressed dismay about the proceedings and acknowledged this spectacle fell flat.
2. Brooks calls the Mueller hearing a “circus act”
- U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) appeared on One America News to discuss the testimony that former special counsel Robert Mueller delivered before the House Judiciary Committee. Brooks’ team also released a statement saying that the hearing was used to distract Americans from other more important issues.
- Brooks said on Wednesday that Americans were “subjected to a dog and pony show, a circus act” that diverts their attention from issues that face the nation. Brooks believes that President Trump “should have terminated the Mueller investigation long ago.”
1. Trump gloats
- After Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee, President Trump said that Mueller “did a horrible job both today and with respect to the investigation,” but Trump also added that Mueller “had nothing to work with.”
- There was nothing that happened that could even remotely be seen as a bombshell, so now Trump is looking toward 2020. saying, “The Democrats had nothing. And now they have less than nothing. And I think they’re going to lose the 2020 election very big, including Congressional seats because of the path that they chose.”