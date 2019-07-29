7 Things: Trump ‘racist’ again, Mueller hearing isn’t enough as Dems prattle on, Roby won’t run again and more …
7. UAB student sent home from work for wearing a headscarf
- In a Facebook post that has now gone viral, Felicia Layton, a junior at UAB, claims she was sent home from the UAB child development center, where she works, and was threatened with being fired due to the way she was wearing her hair with a headscarf around the back of her hair.
- Layton was told that wearing her hair in such a fashion was against dress code policy. Layton has said that the rule of not being able to wear a headwrap is racist because “the rule was made only for a specific group of people. You’re not going to tell a Caucasian person not to wear a headwrap to work.” But campus HR has been in touch with Layton and resolved the issue, and apparently there is no actual dress code rule against wearing headwraps.
6. Director of National Intelligence replaced
- President Trump has announced that National Intelligence Director Dan Coats will be replaced by U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) after months of the president bickering with the intelligence community and Coats regularly damaging his relationship with Trump.
- Trump wrote that he is “pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves.” He added that Coats will be leaving office on August 15.
5. Pelosi/AOC feud over?
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex (D-NY) met behind closed doors where they apparently discussed “working together to meet the needs of our districts and our country, fairness in our economy and diversity in our country,” according to Pelosi.
- Pelosi, again, denied that there was a need to resolve any major issues between her an AOC, once again calling the Democrats in Congress a “family.” Ocasio-Cortez said that “the speaker respects that we’re coming together as a party and that unity, and I’m looking forward to us getting back in September.”
4. Democratic Party is imploding
- U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) spoke at a meeting of Alabama Republican Party’s 4th Congressional District members where he gave an overview on what’s been happening with Democratic Party in Washington, D.C.
- Aderholt said that with the drama “The Squad” has been involved in, the Mueller hearings and investigations and the presidential election, this year has been “surreal.” He added that everything that’s been happening has been “bizarre” and “it’s been fascinating to watch the Democrat Party and how the Democrat Party has been imploding really before our eyes over the last couple of months.”
3. Roby is retiring
- U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) has announced that she will not seek reelection in 2020, setting off a series of questions about why she is leaving, what it means for 2020 and redistricting after the 2020 Census.
- U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) commended Roby on her service in Congress, saying she’s “done a great job representing AL’s 2nd Congressional district over the last 8 years. She began as an intern in my office & went on to be instrumental in helping our veterans, bringing the F-35 to Montgomery, & many other significant wins. I wish her all the best.” Many others including Governor Kay Ivey spoke about Roby’s service as well.
2. Mueller testimony wasn’t enough
- Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Intelligence Committee, but didn’t offer a lot of information that wasn’t already available, however, Democrats are determined to keep the Trump-Russia farce going.
- Now, U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) has said that the hearing left “lots of questions, not many answers.” He added that there still isn’t clarity on who the Russians colluded with during the 2016 presidential election, but Democrats are continuing their campaign for impeachment.
1. Looks like we are back to Trump being “racist” again
- President Donald Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to attack U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” of a district, which is backed up by tons of reporting. This, of course, is being called “racist,” although no mention of race was made.
- The president insists that there is “nothing racist” in the attacks against Cummings. Trump’s history of attacking everyone, even white people like Hillary Clinton, Bill de Blasio, Mitt Romey, Jeb Bush and Nancy Pelosi, is well known, but that flies in the face of the media and their Democrats’ chosen narrative of casting everything Trump does as nefarious and mean.