Americans for Prosperity warns ‘Doug Jones is siding with Chuck Schumer, not you’
Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a conservative political advocacy organization, is urging Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on social media to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court – Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
In one ad, the organization says, “With his #SCOTUS delay tactics, [Jones] is siding with Chuck Schumer, not Alabamans. Tell him: confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh!”
“Stop Playing Games!” it adds.
Jones has come under rapid fire after he last week called for postponing Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.
In an interview with MSNBC, Jones said, “I’m like everybody else around here on the Democratic side of the aisle.”
He continued, “I think we need to push a pause button right now and let this play out just a little bit.”
Jones listed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and wanting more documents to vet the nominee – even though the Senate has already reviewed far more documents than for any other nominee to the Supreme Court in history – as his reasons for requesting the delay.
This came the day before CWA’s eight-state bus tour made a much-anticipated stop in Alabama, with citizens from around the state assembling in Hoover to voice their unequivocal support of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Nance, CWA’s CEO and president, spoke exclusively with Yellowhammer News after the rally, warning that Jones would try everything and anything to get out of the upcoming confirmation vote.
Regarding Jones’ “push a pause button” comment, Nance did not mince words.
“It’s a stall tactic that has absolutely no credibility,” she emphasized.
Nance added, “It’s a desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”
Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan has repeatedly called on Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents and vote to confirm the nominee, including at a rally in Mobile two weeks ago and at the ALGOP Summer Dinner last Friday.
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh after meeting with him several weeks ago.
According to Morning Consult, polling shows that Jones voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be “unforgivable” to Alabama voters.
AFP is a libertarian-leaning conservative political advocacy group funded by David and Charles Koch – better known as the Koch brothers.
“We protect the American Dream by fighting each day for lower taxes, less government regulation, and economic prosperity for all,” AFP’s website reads.
