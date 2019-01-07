Sign up for Our Newsletter

1 hour ago

Jones calls for increased ‘oversight’ of Trump when asked about impeachment

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) responded to the notion of impeaching President Donald Trump, saying that he was for increased oversight of the president while adding that Democrats must not “overreach.”

When asked by host Jake Tapper about freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Thursday night publicly declaring House Democrats were going to “go in there and impeach the motherf*****,” Jones made his displeasure with her explicit language clear.

“First of all, I don’t think any of my constituents come up to me and say that, even the most progressive of the constituents I have,” Jones said. “They know better than to use that kind of language about the President of the United States, regardless of the coarse language that the president uses in public.”

He continued, “My folks don’t say that, I’ve not heard that from anybody in the state of Alabama over the course of this break.”

However, while not jumping directly to impeachment himself, Jones did emphasize his support of increased “oversight” of Trump and his administration.

“What I will tell folks, though, anybody that wants anything like that, I say, look, Congress has got a job to do. And the Congress has got do their job of oversight. There’s been no oversight of the administration for the last two years. We have got to do oversight in a methodical, judicial, judicious and efficient way,” Alabama’s junior senator outlined.

“That’s what we need to be looking at first and foremost – and not get bogged down in anything personal and attacks and overreach,” Jones added. “Let’s go about this the way we need to, and not just work out of this out of frustration and anger.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

21 mins ago

Environmentalists to foot bill for Decatur crane event amid shutdown

An environmental group says it will help fund an event celebrating whooping cranes at a federal refuge in Alabama during the partial government shutdown.

The annual Festival of the Cranes brings hundreds of people to the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur, but the facility is closed because of the funding impasse in Washington.

Thousands of Sandhill cranes and about a dozen whopping cranes are there, nonetheless.

The Decatur Daily reports Friends of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge has agreed to cover electricity costs for two refuge buildings next weekend if the shutdown continues.

Volunteers and members of the Friends group will staff the visitors’ center. Refuge workers can be on hand, but not in uniform.

Festival activities include nature walks, photography workshops, children’s activities, art exhibits, concerts and other events.
40 mins ago

Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor to host talk show on Huntsville’s WVNN

On Monday, NewsTalk 770AM/92.5FM WVNN will launch “The Jeff Poor Show,” a political talk radio program set to air 2:00-5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Hosted by Jeff Poor, a conservative opinion maker in Alabama and regular Yellowhammer News contributor, the show will offer listeners a fresh voice on politics, culture and the news of the day.

“I’m thrilled and grateful for this opportunity to work with WVNN and look forward to contributing to the political dialogue in North Alabama,” Poor said in a release.

Poor is also the editor of Breitbart News’ media vertical (Breitbart TV) and a political columnist for Lagniappe, Mobile’s alternative weekly newspaper. Boasting more than a decade of experience in political journalism, Poor previously reported in Washington, D.C. for The Daily Caller and the Media Research Center.

Poor grew up in Birmingham and has experience reporting in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. He received a Building Science degree from Auburn University and a journalism degree from The University of South Alabama.

WVNN program director and morning host Dale Jackson welcomes Poor to his lineup of talk shows. Jackson is also a regular Yellowhammer News contributor.

“Jeff Poor is an experienced media personality with a real ability to decipher local and national issues,” Jackson said. “His experience in media in Washington, D.C. and his Alabama upbringing make him the perfect fit for WVNN. I am thrilled to add Jeff to our already amazing lineup of local and national talkers.”

“The Jeff Poor Show” can be heard in the Huntsville area on 92.5 FM, throughout the Tennessee Valley on 770AM and online here.

WVNN is owned by Cumulus Radio Station Group, which is a division of Cumulus Media.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

2 hours ago

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute rescinds Angela Davis honor

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama has rescinded its decision to honor political activist and scholar Angela Davis following unspecified complaints.

Davis is a Birmingham native who has spent decades fighting for civil rights.

She was an active member of the Black Panther Party, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and Communist Party USA.

The institute announced Saturday that an examination of Davis’ statements and public record concluded that she did not “meet all of the criteria” for the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award.

The statement did not indicate what criteria it found Davis did not meet or the origin of the complaints.

But while expressing “dismay” at the decision, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin cited protests from the “local Jewish community and some of its allies.”

Davis has criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
2 hours ago

Shelby: Economy is ‘best I’ve ever seen’

While appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) lauded the economy under President Donald Trump’s administration and discussed the impact that the partial shutdown of the government could have on financial markets.

After talking about the current impasse in shutdown negotiations, Shelby was asked by the host how the economy could be affected, especially considering how volatile the markets have been recently.

“I think it will have some economic impact, how much we don’t know yet,” Shelby advised.

Alabama’s senior senator continued, “You know, the economy is the best I’ve ever seen, Maria, in my lifetime.”

“Look at the jobs report even last week,” Shelby said. “I think the economy could regenerate itself on another level now. Although the stock market has dropped and gone down, a lot of people – a lot of these high-tech stocks – we could get a second wind and take off again.”

“We’ve got a lot going for us in this country if we put all these things together, quit bickering, quit fighting over little things and do what’s right for the American people,” he added.

Host Maria Bartiromo then transitioned into asking about China’s impact on the financial markets and mentioned anxiety over a possible slowdown in China’s economy, as well as their strides to cut into more foreign markets, adversely impacting America.

“Well, we realize trade is a double-edged sword,” Shelby outlined. “We need to trade. We need to trade with China. Right now, we have some estrangement there, as you well know.”

Regarding ongoing trade tensions with China, the senator continued, “I’m hoping that it’ll work out. It should be fair trade – it should be fair to all of us. And I think that’s the message the president has put out, and I think he’ll bring the Chinese to the negotiating table. It can’t be a one-way street just for China. But what happens with our relationship with China does affect the world trade. It will affect their economy – it already has. It will affect ours in the long run. But we’ve got to realize that everything should be on a level playing field as much as we can get there.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

3 hours ago

7 Things: Trump and Democrats disagree on where the shutdown conversation is, more dirty tricks unveiled Alabama’s share of the shutdown’s impact, Doug Jones’ election and more …

7. President Donald Trump’s position changes on Syria — again

— The 30-day withdrawal from Syria initially changed to a “pause” that would take months. Now, national security adviser John Bolton says the withdrawal is not based on time, but instead said, “[W]e won’t be finally pulled out until ISIS is gone.”

— The U.S. position seems to be contingent not only on the destruction of ISIS, but also the protection of the Kurds and the status of 800 terrorist prisoners of war.

6. Job numbers are up big; The bigger story is manufacturing jobs

— The unemployment rate is slightly up as more Americans are seeking work in a continuously booming U.S. economy which added 312,000 jobs as wages continue to grow.

— The good news on top of the already good news is the fact manufacturing is growing 714 percent faster under Trump than Obama.

5. More Alabama gas tax talk 

— The Associated Press spoke to multiple decision makers in Alabama and the conclusion is quite simple: the gas tax push is coming.

— Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said, “The topic of the day would be the gas revenue measure.” Senate Pro-Tem Del Marash added, “What we’ve got to determine what are we willing to bite off at this point in time.”

4. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) says his constituents don’t want impeachment — he’s right

— Jones told CNN that “even the most progressive” of his constituents would “know better than to use that kind of language” about impeaching President Trump and added, “Let’s go about this the way we need to, and not just work out of this out of frustration and anger.”

— Not only do Jones’ conservative red state constituents not want them pursuing impeachment, even after two years of talk of the president “colluding with Russia,” only 43 percent of Americans want Trump impeached (80 percent of Democrats) while 50 percent do not.

3. More Democrat dirty tricks found in Alabama’s 2017 special election for U.S. Senate

— There were more disinformation campaigns underway to impact the race that eventually elected U.S. Senator Doug Jones than previously reported. The “Dry Alabama” was a fake prohibition campaign meant to portray Roy Moore supporters as prohibitionists, but it was was actually the stealth creation of liberal Democrats.

— Fear not, Democrats are now disavowing. Political scientists are declaring the efforts didn’t matter anyway, which is nuts in a race that was decided by less than 22,000 votes.

2. The shutdown’s impact on Alabama is not as great as one might think with our large federal presence

— According to Alabama Daily News, there are around 53,000 federal workers who are mostly Department of Defense employees, including roughly 6,500 who work for the Department of Veteran’s Affairs who will not be affected by the shutdown. This represents an overwhelming majority of federal workers in the state.

— But Alabama doesn’t escape the pain altogether as there are 2,300 who work at NASA, 500 at the Department of Justice and 1,000 at the Department of Agriculture. This doesn’t account for the contractors that serve them. There are 2,000-plus contractors alone for NASA.

1. President Trump says progress is being made, but he still may declare a national emergency

— The shutdown over the funding of a border wall is now on to day 17 with Trump sticking to his demand for wall funding while Democrats like Senator Doug Jones are saying, “I am not going to give wall money just to give wall money.”

— After a meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and Democrats, Trump tweeted that they are moving closer to a deal with steel. He said, “We are now planning a Steel Barrier rather than concrete.” Democrats disagree saying, “[N]o progress was made”.

