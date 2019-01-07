Jones calls for increased ‘oversight’ of Trump when asked about impeachment

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) responded to the notion of impeaching President Donald Trump, saying that he was for increased oversight of the president while adding that Democrats must not “overreach.”

When asked by host Jake Tapper about freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Thursday night publicly declaring House Democrats were going to “go in there and impeach the motherf*****,” Jones made his displeasure with her explicit language clear.

“First of all, I don’t think any of my constituents come up to me and say that, even the most progressive of the constituents I have,” Jones said. “They know better than to use that kind of language about the President of the United States, regardless of the coarse language that the president uses in public.”

He continued, “My folks don’t say that, I’ve not heard that from anybody in the state of Alabama over the course of this break.”

However, while not jumping directly to impeachment himself, Jones did emphasize his support of increased “oversight” of Trump and his administration.

“What I will tell folks, though, anybody that wants anything like that, I say, look, Congress has got a job to do. And the Congress has got do their job of oversight. There’s been no oversight of the administration for the last two years. We have got to do oversight in a methodical, judicial, judicious and efficient way,” Alabama’s junior senator outlined.

“That’s what we need to be looking at first and foremost – and not get bogged down in anything personal and attacks and overreach,” Jones added. “Let’s go about this the way we need to, and not just work out of this out of frustration and anger.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn