College football is back: A look at the state’s college football matchups
After a long wait, college football is finally back.
Jacksonville State kicked off the FCS season on Saturday with a hard-fought, nationally-televised game against North Carolina A&T in Montgomery.
This week features a slew of season-openers and some exciting matchups featuring Alabama’s favorite teams.
West Alabama, UAB and Samford open their seasons on Thursday, while Alabama, Auburn, Troy, South Alabama and others play on Saturday.
You can find all of the state’s game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups (since Mississippi now has legal sports betting).
Thursday, August 30:
West Alabama vs. Lenior Rhyne (Tiger Stadium, Livingston, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.
Samford vs. Shorter (Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama), 6:30 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN+
UAB vs. Savannah State (Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama), 7:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN+
Saturday, September 1:
Auburn vs. Washington (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia), 2:30 p.m. CST
TV: ABC
Troy vs. Boise State (Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Alabama), 5:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPNEWS
Alabama State vs. Tuskegee (New ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama), 5:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech (Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN+
Alabama A&M vs. Miles College (Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
Alabama vs. Louisville (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida), 7:00 p.m. CST
TV: ABC
North Alabama at Southern Utah (Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City, Utah), 7:00 p.m. CST
Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn