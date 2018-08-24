Subscription Preferences:

Two-year-old Huntsville girl dies after being left in hot car 43 mins ago / News
Conservative social media sensations headline Friday’s annual ALGOP summer dinner 2 hours ago / News
Lowndes County appoints Jason Burroughs as school superintendent 4 hours ago / News
‘Coward disgracing our country’ cuts down and steals flag from Alabama veterans 5 hours ago / News
Attorney General Steve Marshall to Congress: ‘Close deadly fentanyl loophole’ now 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump hits Sessions again, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones votes to keep funding Planned Parenthood, Maddox is hanging around with convicted felons who can’t vote and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
‘Women for Kavanaugh’ bus tour visits Alabama in support of President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee 5 hours ago / News
Alabama Republicans: Push the panic button over Trump at your peril 7 hours ago / Opinion
Governor Ivey supports defending Alabama pro-life law before the U.S. Supreme Court 7 hours ago / News
Etowah County judge dismisses suit against House District 30 GOP nominee, Craig Lipscomb 21 hours ago / News
Frmr Justice Dept lawyer breaks down Manafort verdict, Cohen plea on ‘The Wake-Up Call’ 21 hours ago / Radio
Alabama pastor preaches deep state coming for Trump, says ‘witchcraft is trying to take this country over’ 21 hours ago / News
Talking to Ivey and Maddox about the lottery is great, but they don’t have anything to do with it actually happening 23 hours ago / Opinion
Have Alabama schools found free lunches? 24 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Truck drivers, nurses most needed occupations in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Federal school safety commission to meet in Alabama 1 day ago / News
‘Rick & Bubba Show’ to be simulcast on CRTV 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
Trump nominates Alabama native to lead American military forces in Middle East 1 day ago / News
President Trump: Sessions never took control of the Justice Department 1 day ago / News
Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King to speak at UNA 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

‘Women for Kavanaugh’ bus tour visits Alabama in support of President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee

HOOVER – Concerned Women for America’s eight-state bus tour made a much-anticipated stop in Alabama on Thursday, with citizens from around the state assembling in Hoover to voice their unequivocal support of President Donald Trump’s nominee to the United States Supreme Court — Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Approximately one hundred Alabamians, men and women, were in attendance for this “Women for Kavanaugh” rally organized by Concerned Women for America (CWA), a national Christian women’s organization.

CWA is encouraging Alabama voters, especially females, to reach out to Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and voice support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) voiced his strong support for the nominee’s confirmation after meeting with him recently, but Alabama’s junior senator is still undecided.

Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan has repeatedly called on Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents and vote to confirm the nominee, including at a rally in Mobile last week.

Jones recently, talking about efforts to urge him to vote one way or the other, said, “It’s silly. It’s a waste of time.”

Thursday, leaders from CWA and the Birmingham metro area, along with hardworking Alabamians who sacrificed their lunch hour to support Kavanaugh’s confirmation, urged Jones to listen. One Republican elected official summarized their ask best, saying Jones “needs to be in line with the very fiber of this state and vote for Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.”
The rally occurred in front of a bus, which is owned and operated by an Alabamian and emblazoned with the phrase “Another Great Justice.” Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco kicked things off and called on Shelby County Republican Chair Joan Reynolds to open the program with prayer. Following the prayer, Jefferson County District Attorney Mike Anderton led the large crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and a local resident sang a powerful rendition of the National Anthem.

Then, the CWA’s National Field Director, Janae Stracke, got down to the heart of the matter and discussed how pivotal the Supreme Court is to the nation and “generations and generations” to come.

Stracke outlined to the crowd what happened after the late Justice Antonin Scalia – “a true constitutionalist” – passed away in 2016. The CWA immediately called an emergency meeting and got to work, helping Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to ensure that an excellent jurist would fill the “pivotal” vacancy.

This occurred as the 2016 election cycle was in full swing, and Stracke acknowledged that the Supreme Court was the main reason many Americans voted for Donald Trump, citing a statistic that one-in-five “voted because of the Supreme Court.”

Stracke explained that Trump was the only presidential candidate in history to release a list of potential judicial nominees – an action that she praised extensively. She told the crowd that then-candidate Trump “gave people hope and trust of knowing exactly what they were going to get.”

For the CWA, this is exactly what Trump has done. He kept his promise to them first by nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace Scalia and now again with Judge Kavanaugh.

“We finally have someone that says, ‘this is what I’m going to do,’ and then does it,” Stracke said.

It is a time of great excitement for conservatives nationwide, with Stracke calling the opportunity to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy with Kavanaugh, “a gift from God, an answer to prayer, and a blessing.”

She also warned Alabamians to beware of contrived opposition to the confirmation, reminding the crowd that liberals were already saying they would oppose President Trump’s nominee even before Kavanaugh was chosen.

“We couldn’t ask for a better nominee,” Stracke emphasized.

She went through a litany of positive traits about Kavanaugh, including his status as a “family man,” intellectual giant and judge who applies the law as written.

After Stracke spoke, state Rep. Jim Carns gave a brief address. Carns was the Trump campaign’s Alabama Co-Chair and on the stage for the famous, early Mobile rally that acted as a springboard to his candidacy.

Carns raved about Trump’s performance since assuming office and listed off some of his accomplishments, including over four percent GDP growth, a “soaring” stock market, record lows in unemployment and ending burdensome, job-killing regulations from the Obama Administration.

“However, I have to give the [Democrats] credit, because they did do one thing,” Carns said, drawing the crowd in.

“They stopped us having plastic straws,” Carns continued, as laughter erupted. “That’s their claim to victory.”

Carns then joined in the mounting calls for Jones to confirm Trump’s nominee, saying the recently-elected Alabama senator “needs to be in line with the very fiber of this state and vote for Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.”

The keynote speech of the day was delivered by Penny Nance, CWA’s CEO and president. She started by thanking DeMarco for helping to put the event together and transitioned into an inspiring speech on the importance of grassroots advocacy.

“Ladies – this is your moment,” Nance said, rallying the dozens of Alabama women in attendance.

She spoke extensively about the importance of women’s voices being heard in modern America, alluding to the fact that the mainstream media does not celebrate Christian women’s perspectives, but instead elevates the Hollywood idea of what a woman should be.

“The fact that I am a woman does not make me a different kind of Christian, but the fact that I’m a Christian does make me a different kind of woman,” Nance emphasized.

Nance, a prominent national voice who frequently appears on Fox News as a guest, talked about how important confirming Kavanaugh is to the nation’s present and future.

“The question is whether we’ll be the constitutionally driven, proudly patriotic nation that our Founding Fathers fought for … or whether we’ll fade to the left and become more of a European, socialist nation,” Nance warned.

She and Stracke repeatedly expressed that CWA only supports constitutionalist nominees. Nance even added that they want nominees “who want to be judges, not senators.” From their perspective, Kavanaugh is “another great justice,” just like Gorsuch.

“Brett Kavanaugh is a man of character, he is over-qualified … and is recognized for his intellect, his discretion and his judgment and he’s a constitutionalist,” Nance outlined.

She closed with a final rallying call to the attendees and all supporters of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“Go home, call your friends, and make sure they call Doug Jones. Call him, email him, go to his office, go to his town hall meetings – and make sure your voices are heard that he must vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh,” Nance urged.

43 mins ago

Two-year-old Huntsville girl dies after being left in hot car

Authorities say a two-year-old Alabama girl died in south Huntsville after being left in a hot car.

AL.com reports the child died Thursday after being left in a car for what police say was a “lengthy time during the day.”

74
A parent was later driving the vehicle and realized the child was inside, police say.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation was ongoing.

Police said there were no signs of injuries on the child and the death was initially ruled accidental.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.
2 hours ago

Conservative social media sensations headline Friday’s annual ALGOP summer dinner

Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk will headline Friday night’s 2018 Alabama Republican Party Summer Dinner.

Called “America’s New Powerhouse Team of Truth,” the two conservative social media sensations and frequent Fox News Channel guests will deliver speeches to the sold-out crowd at Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa.

1

4 hours ago

Lowndes County appoints Jason Burroughs as school superintendent

Lowndes County has a new superintendent of the school system.

WSFA-TV reports the Lowndes County Board of Education announced Thursday that Jason Burroughs has signed a three-year contract with the school system.

Burroughs was previously serving as the interim superintendent and former assistant superintendent.

He also has served in various other positions during his 23 years with the school district.

75
Burroughs fills the spot previously held for more than a decade by Dr. Daniel Boyd, who was named deputy state superintendent of instruction in June.

Burroughs says he is looking forward to this new challenge and hopes to continue to lead the school district through his mission statement of, “engaging, empowering and educating.”
5 hours ago

‘Coward disgracing our country’ cuts down and steals flag from Alabama veterans

NBC 15 in Mobile on Wednesday broke the story of a “coward disgracing our country” after an American flag was cut down and stolen from the American Legion Post 164 in Citronelle.

The television station described the incident as “a crime tearing at the heartstrings” of the victims – the area’s heroic veterans – and the greater community.

Post 164 Commander Clara Childers served 26 years in the army and both of her sons are currently on active duty.

“The American flag, to me, it’s a part of me,” Childers said. “It’s a part of my family, my ancestry, my two sons are in. It’s my heart, a part of my soul and I miss it.”

American Legion posts are sanctuaries for veterans. Those who served come to share their stories about combat and those they lost along the way. However, the theft of Post 164’s flag felt like a fresh attack for many brave Alabamians.

121
“I can’t say nothing good right now. That tears me up, I have to cut off,” 90-year-old World War II veteran David Kelly told NBC 15, as he fought back tears.

Kelly feels personally attacked, as his family has sacrificed time and again for the nation’s flag and liberty.

“My oldest brother got killed, my other brother got wounded, and he died and my uncle died,” Kelly explained. “World War II in Germany and one in Japan.”

NBC 15 reported that Citronelle’s post has an array of security cameras and an expert will attempt to retrieve surveillance footage as justice is sought.

Watch:

5 hours ago

Attorney General Steve Marshall to Congress: ‘Close deadly fentanyl loophole’ now

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday joined a massive bipartisan group of 52 state and territory attorneys general in calling on Congress to “expeditiously” close a deadly fentanyl loophole in federal law.

This loophole plays a harmful part in the opioid epidemic by allowing fentanyl traffickers to stay a step ahead of law enforcement by “developing new drug analogs that are somewhat different in composition.” Marshall, in a press release, noted that Alabama has already made strides in addressing this issue on the state level.

“We know that illicit drug manufacturers are devious in changing the makeup of a drug just enough that it no longer falls under its classification as a controlled substance,” Marshall explained. “Alabama has already strengthened its laws to deal with this problem, and we must ensure that our federal laws do not permit deadly criminal activity by way of a loophole.”

198
In a letter sent to congressional leadership, the group of attorneys general expressed their support of S. 1553 and H.R. 4922, better known as the Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues (SOFA) Act. If passed by the Senate and House, this legislation would eliminate the current loophole which keeps the controlled substance scheduling system one step behind those who manufacture fentanyl analog and then introduce these powders into the opioid supply chain.

Fentanyl is currently a Schedule II controlled substance and, when used as prescribed by a doctor, can be a safe painkiller. However, outside of careful supervision, fentanyl and analogs manufactured illicitly can be lethal. The SOFA Act utilizes catch-all language which will allow the DEA to proactively schedule all newly-modified fentanyl analogs.

The letter opens by saying, “There is little doubt that the nation’s ongoing battle against heroin and opiates is unlike any other public health emergency. It touches all corners of our society. States and localities are on the front line of this crisis and are a large part of winning the battle from both a law enforcement and public health perspective.”

