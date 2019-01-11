Polling shows Doug Jones’ approval plummeted in 2018

New polling released by Morning Consult on Thursday shows that Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) entered 2019 with a net approval rating 17 points lower than the first quarter of 2018.

Jones’ current numbers, which cover the final quarter of 2018, stand at 40 percent of Alabamians approving and 35 percent disapproving. 25 percent do not know him or have no opinion. The poll had a margin of error of only one percent, surveying registered voters.

The numbers reflect the first public polling conducted after Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Regarding the difference between the third and fourth quarters of 2018, Morning Consult explained that Jones “saw an 8-point drop in his net approval.”

“Since the first quarter of 2018, his net approval has dropped 17 points,” the research technology company added.

You can read more about the methodology here.

On the other hand, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) continues to enjoy a low disapproval rating and especially strong net approval rating. Of Alabama’s senior senator, 47 percent of Alabamians approve, only 27 percent disapprove and 25 percent have no opinion.

Jones is expected to face a tough re-election fight in 2020.

Stuart Rothenberg, a prominent national political analyst, wrote for Roll Call this week that Jones starts “as a heavy underdog for re-election.”

He added, “I don’t think Jones has much chance at all of holding on to his seat next year. Simply put, his special election win was a fluke, not likely to be repeated.”

That prediction came with an important caveat: “Obviously, Jones’ prospects would improve if the Republicans select another damaged Senate nominee.”

“Jones’s special election victory was entirely due to Moore’s nomination,” Rothenberg explained.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn