57 mins ago

Polling shows Doug Jones’ approval plummeted in 2018

New polling released by Morning Consult on Thursday shows that Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) entered 2019 with a net approval rating 17 points lower than the first quarter of 2018.

Jones’ current numbers, which cover the final quarter of 2018, stand at 40 percent of Alabamians approving and 35 percent disapproving. 25 percent do not know him or have no opinion. The poll had a margin of error of only one percent, surveying registered voters.

The numbers reflect the first public polling conducted after Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Regarding the difference between the third and fourth quarters of 2018, Morning Consult explained that Jones “saw an 8-point drop in his net approval.”

“Since the first quarter of 2018, his net approval has dropped 17 points,” the research technology company added.

You can read more about the methodology here.

On the other hand, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) continues to enjoy a low disapproval rating and especially strong net approval rating. Of Alabama’s senior senator, 47 percent of Alabamians approve, only 27 percent disapprove and 25 percent have no opinion.

Jones is expected to face a tough re-election fight in 2020.

Stuart Rothenberg, a prominent national political analyst, wrote for Roll Call this week that Jones starts “as a heavy underdog for re-election.”

He added, “I don’t think Jones has much chance at all of holding on to his seat next year. Simply put, his special election win was a fluke, not likely to be repeated.”

That prediction came with an important caveat: “Obviously, Jones’ prospects would improve if the Republicans select another damaged Senate nominee.”

“Jones’s special election victory was entirely due to Moore’s nomination,” Rothenberg explained.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Mo Brooks battles CNN host over Trump border wall emergency authority: ‘How many dead people do you have to have, John, before it’s an emergency?’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) had a heated exchange with show co-host John Berman over whether or not President Donald Trump had the authority to build a border wall without money earmarked explicitly by Congress.

Brooks argued U.S. Code gave Trump the authority to begin wall construction and accused Berman of “misleading the public” on the issue.

Berman questioned the potential use of the categorization of “emergency,” to which Brooks offered statistics of U.S. casualties that could be a result of a U.S.-Mexican porous border.

“What’s the emergency?” Berman said.

“With the southern border, we have the loss of at least 15,000 Americans a year. You have 2,000 that are homicides by illegal aliens, according to federal government data. You’ve got another 15,000, 16,000 that die each year from heroin overdoses, 90 percent of which comes across our porous southern border. That’s not counting the 55,000 additional deaths that are caused by overdoses, a significant amount of which comes across the southern border,” Brooks stated. “So, how many dead people do you have to have, John, before you’ll consider it an emergency?”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

7 Things: Roughly 800,000 federal employees miss a payday, Trump inches toward declaring a national emergency, Doug Jones calls for an investigation into Democratic dirty tricks and more …

7. Trump White House is preparing for life after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

— The Trump White House is preparing for the possibility of a vacancy on the Supreme Court if Ruth Bader Ginsburg vacates her seat. The confirmation process will surely be an ugly and contentious one.

— The 85-year-old justice missed oral arguments for the second day in a row after having cancerous nodules removed from her lungs last month.

6. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the nation’s most popular senator, according to a Morning Consult Poll

— Sanders was the top senator for the 11th month in a row with a 64 percent approval rating. Not surprisingly, outgoing Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) was the least popular senator in the country, which would explain why he didn’t run for re-election.

— Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Doug Jones (D-AL) both had approval ratings in the 40s, with Shelby’s approval at 45 and Jones at 40 percent respectively.

5. Former lawyer for President Donald Trump Michael Cohen to testify before Congress before he goes to jail

— President Trump’s former attorney will testify in a public hearing in February before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee about his previous lies before Congress in regard to his work for Trump.

— Cohen is expected to testify to issues involving President Trump paying off women and has hinted there might be more for him to tell about the Russia investigation.

4. Congressman Mo Brooks files seven different border security bills

— The bills tackle the issue of illegal immigration by allowing donations for the wall, ending catch-and-release programs, ending birthright citizenship, penalizing those who overstay their visas and banning sanctuary cities.

— The bills have very little chance of passing a Democrat-controlled chamber, but Brooks said, “I put the interests of Americans above those of illegal aliens.”

3. Alabama Senator Doug Jones has called for a federal investigation into disinformation tactics his allies used during his campaign

— Senator Jones has finally officially asked for the federal government to investigate Democrat donor dirty tricks, which included “false flag” Facebook campaigns and planting Russian bots on Roy Moore’s social media and then alerting the media to their existence.

— The tactics used during Jones’ campaign were also utilized in the 2018 midterms to suppress Republican votes, which cast doubts on claims that they were just a study and not meant to affect elections by deterring suburban white male voters from casting ballots.

2. Republicans are pushing President Donald Trump to quickly declare a national emergency to build the wall, which would make it our 32nd national emergency we are currently under

— Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says the Democrats’ “refusal to negotiate” has made it clear that “It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier.”

— The Trump White House is still looking into using the power they believe is available to them, with Trump all but telegraphing it by telling reporters, “If we don’t make a deal, I would say it would be very surprising to me that I would not declare a national emergency and just fund it through the various mechanisms.”

1. Federal employees have now missed a paycheck for the first time during this government shutdown

— Roughly 800,000 federal employees will not receive their $2.2 billion due to them today. This includes those who have been working since the shutdown started, but Mo Brooks has filed a bill to get those who are working paid.

— A second government union has sued the federal government in attempt to get the government back open, The National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), which represents 150,000 members at 33 federal agencies, is claiming its employees are illegally being forced to work without pay.

3 hours ago

Kobe Bryant on Alabama’s Maori Davenport: ‘Let her play!’

Thursday evening, NBA legend Kobe Bryant came to the defense of Maori Davenport, the USA Basketball and Charles Henderson High School star from Troy who has been deemed ineligible for her senior season by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (ASHAA).

Bryant tweeted, “This #MaoriDavenport situation is just about the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in youth basketball. Let her play!”

Bryant joins a growing list of national sports and media figures vocally supporting Davenport, who even appeared on Good Morning America this week.

You can read the latest about how the Alabama legislature is handling the situation here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Roby on border security: ‘We are in the midst of a real crisis, and we must act now’

On Thursday, Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) spoke on the House floor to underscore the severity of the situation at the southern border, saying, “We are in the midst of a real crisis, and we must act now.”

Roby highlighted the reality that the conversation surrounding the nation’s illegal immigration problem has been going on for far too long and called for swift action to finally address the issue.

“Here in Congress, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle are talking about this issue as if it’s something new – but this is not a new issue,” Roby outlined. “For the past decade, the people I represent in Southeast Alabama have consistently expressed to me their frustrations with our country’s illegal immigration problem.

She concluded, “We must use every tool available to enhance our border security, and we must do it now. We cannot wait another decade.”

Watch:

The full text of Representative Roby’s remarks as prepared follows:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to underscore the severity of the situation at our southern border. We are in the midst of a real crisis, and we must act now.

In the last two months, our Border Patrol has apprehended roughly 140,000 illegal immigrants on the Southwest border. This is an increase of 86% over the same period last year.

Additionally, there were more than 25,000 families apprehended last November. This is the highest monthly number ever recorded by the Border Patrol.

Mr. Speaker, here in Congress, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle are talking about this issue as if it’s something new.

But this is not a new issue.

For the past decade, the people I represent in Southeast Alabama have consistently expressed to me their frustrations with our country’s illegal immigration problem.

We must use every tool available to enhance border security, and we must do it now. We cannot wait another decade.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

Swinney on connection with mentor from Atmore: ‘This is how God works through the game of football’

Dabo Swinney delivered a powerful message at the award ceremony named in honor of Paul “Bear” Bryant.

In front of a bronze statue of the legendary Alabama football coach, Swinney recalled the providential meeting he had with former Tide assistant coach Woody McCorvey.

“This is what the game of football does,” remarked Swinney. “This is how God works through the game of football.”

In his speech, Swinney shared the story of how the two men met and mapped out the connection that has always existed.

“So Woody McCorvey’s from Atmore, Alabama, Highway 31 which runs all the way through the state of Alabama,” Swinney explained. “He’s from Atmore, Alabama. I’m from Pelham, Alabama. Highway 31, that’s the only road I knew my whole life until they built I-65 through Pelham sometime when I was in middle school.”

“Football brought a guy from Atmore, Alabama together with a young guy from Pelham, Alabama and we meet up at the University of Alabama,” continued Swinney. “He came to Alabama with Gene Stallings, and I’m a young sophomore in 1990. He became my position coach and then he is very instrumental in me getting into coaching, he and Coach Stallings.”

When McCorvey became the first African-American offensive coordinator in the history of the University of Alabama, McCorvey elevated Swinney to serve on his staff.

“Fast forward to 1996, and he’s the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, broke down a barrier, and he wants me to be his receiver’s coach,” Swinney recalled.

Swinney went to work for McCorvey that year, and the two men have shared a special bond ever since.

“You don’t know how impactful Woody McCorvey has been in my life,” Swinney said. “If you don’t think football matters, are you kidding me? Highway 31 and the little pigskin brought these two men together and he’s been a best friend and a father to me in life.”

