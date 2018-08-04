Pro-Brett Kavanaugh bus spotted in Alabama
In the battle to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Yellowhammer State is taking center stage as a potential swing state.
Saturday, a red bus featuring the Judicial Crisis Network’s campaign slogan “Another Great Justice” was spotted motoring around Montgomery.
This is a prelude to an eight-state bus tour that officially begins Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa.
The tour is being organized by Concerned Women for America, a Christian women’s organization who have launched “Women for Kavanaugh.” The group’s goal is to encourage female voters to reach out to their senators, voicing support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
“Every state is important in this battle, but we will be focusing extra efforts in Iowa, Indiana, West Virginia, North Dakota, Alabama, Missouri, and Montana,” the group explains on their website.
Kavanaugh, who was nominated by President Trump to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, is expected to face a heated confirmation battle, with the hearing likely to occur in September.
Spotted in Montgomery today: the @CWforA #AnotherGreatJustice bus is touring Alabama, pressuring @SenDougJones to #ConfirmKavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/fG4UQ5uknY
— Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) August 4, 2018
Sen. Richard Shelby voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation after meeting with him this past week, but Alabama’s junior senator is still undecided. Sen. Doug Jones explained his decision-making process Friday in an interview on FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile.”
“This is the moment conservative women and evangelical voters have been waiting for and a huge reason why they voted for President Trump,” said Penny Nance, Concerned Women for America’s President, via The Washington Times.
This latest conservative effort to push Sen. Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents supplements the Judicial Crisis Network’s massive ad buy that has been flooding Alabama’s airwaves.
From July 9-23, the group spent over $500,000 on television in Alabama alone, with their total allocated buy in Alabama, West Virginia, North Dakota, and Indiana to exceed over $2 million when all is said and done.
The ad, which can be seen below, is supported by recent polling that showed a majority of Alabamians support Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.