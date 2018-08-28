Concerned Women for America CEO criticizes Doug Jones for ‘desperate attempt to get out of making a decision’ on Kavanaugh

After Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) last week called for postponing the confirmation process of President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Concerned Women for America (CWA) CEO Penny Nance told Yellowhammer News that Jones’ “stall tactic” was nothing more than a “desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”

In an interview with MSNBC, Jones said, “I’m like everybody else around here on the Democratic side of the aisle.”

He continued, “I think we need to push a pause button right now and let this play out just a little bit.”

Jones listed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and wanting more documents to vet the nominee – even though the Senate has already reviewed far more documents than for any other nominee to the Supreme Court in history – as his reasons for requesting the delay.

This came the day before CWA’s eight-state bus tour made a much-anticipated stop in Alabama, with citizens from around the state assembling in Hoover to voice their unequivocal support of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Nance, CWA’s CEO and president, spoke exclusively with Yellowhammer News after the rally, warning that Jones would try everything and anything to get out of the upcoming confirmation vote.

Regarding Jones’ “push a pause button” comment, Nance did not mince words.

“It’s a stall tactic that has absolutely no credibility,” she emphasized.

Nance added, “It’s a desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”

Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan has repeatedly called on Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents and vote to confirm the nominee, including at a rally in Mobile two weeks ago and at the ALGOP Summer Dinner on Friday.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh after meeting with him several weeks ago, and, after taking the stage to a thunderous standing ovation, rallied the crowd at the state Republican Party’s annual summer dinner in support of confirmation.

“The most important thing right now in the United States Senate … one thing – confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Shelby told the audience.

He continued, “I’m going to do everything I can to get him confirmed.”

As Yellowhammer News described, Shelby explained Democrats would attempt to thwart the confirmation. However, he urged other Democrats, including Jones, to join Republicans in confirming Kavanaugh.

“The Democrats and the left are going to do everything you’ve ever seen to stop that – to slow it first,” Shelby outlined. “I believe we’re going to get it. We’re asking everybody to vote him, including some of our Democratic friends. I believe some of them will, I hope maybe out of conviction – but better than that, maybe out of fear.”

