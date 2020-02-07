7 Things: Trump spikes the football on impeachment, Byrne wants to know how much impeachment cost, Ivey’s surgery went well and more …
7. Roy Moore wants to bring back the Ten Commandments monument
- Candidate for United States Senate in Alabama Roy Moore has decided to go back to the one thing that catapulted him to national fame and infamy: in a dying last gasp to make himself relevant, he has decided to bring back the Ten Commandments monument.
- Moore was removed from office on Nov. 13, 2003, for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building, and now, that monument will be moved to the Montgomery office of his “Foundation for Moral Law” where he will hold an attention-seeking press conference.
6. John Rogers now supporting Doug Jones?
- Previously, State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has made comments on abortion, “kill ‘em now or kill ‘em later,” which gave him a lot of media attention. Rogers’ remarks on abortion led to a public dispute with U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
- Now, Rogers has said that he supports Jones’ reelection bid because he has “to support the Democratic Party.” Rogers went on to explain that unless Jones is up against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in November, he “has an uphill climb.”
5. An Alabama cop wants to lose his job
- After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, assistant chief of the Geraldine police Jeff Buckles decided to post on Facebook about the event.
- Buckles said, “Pelosi just ripped up his speech. Road side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.” He has since apologized for “venting on FB,” and now Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables will be meeting with an attorney and Police Chief Heath Albright to decide what happens next.
4. Let’s spend even more time on the Iowa caucuses
- With the headache of issues going on to get a final tally on votes in Iowa, and as the media blames Trump supporters, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is now asking that the Iowa Democratic Party recanvass, stating, “Enough is enough.”
- As all of this is happening, final results are in and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has claimed victory, but so has U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) while former Vice President Joe Biden has decided to take a day off the trail because things are going so well for him.
3. Governor Ivey recovering well from surgery
- After Governor Kay Ivey fractured her shoulder, she had to undergo surgery on her shoulder at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Ivey press secretary Gina Maiola said the surgery “went off without a hitch.”
- Maiola has also said that Ivey is in “high spirits and doing well as she begins her recovery,” and that Ivey is very grateful for the “continued support and prayers and looks forward to getting back to work” for Alabama.
2. Byrne: We need to know how much impeachment really cost
- The Statement of Harm to the American Majority (SHAM) Act has been introduced by U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) as an effort to figure out exactly how much money was spent on the lengthy impeachment process of President Donald Trump.
- Through the SHAM Act, the Government Accountability Office would audit the use of taxpayer funds throughout the impeachment process and the loss of government productivity. If passed, it would be mandated that the results found through the audit be released within 180 days.
1. Trump isn’t holding back now that he’s been acquitted
- While speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump took shots at U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) by calling them “horrible” and “vicious,” adding Romney used religion as a “crutch.” He also praised his supporters, including U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).
- Trump went on to describe the impeachment as “evil” and “corrupt,” saying it “should never, ever happen to another president, ever. It was a disgrace.” He later said that his phone call with Ukraine that sparked the impeachment was “perfect.”