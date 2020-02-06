Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Money for nothing: More prisons and more punishment haven’t made us safer 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
‘Foot soldier for Chuck Schumer’: Sessions, Byrne, Tuberville slam Jones for voting to convict Trump 4 hours ago / Politics
Cam Ward releases ad featuring his daughters 4 hours ago / News
Byrne moves to audit how much impeachment cost the American taxpayer 5 hours ago / News
Marshall applauds federal court ruling upholding Alabama’s system of electing appellate court judges 5 hours ago / News
Taylor, Coleman release dueling internal polling in AL-02 GOP primary 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones’ political career murdered, full exoneration for Trump, longer school days disputed and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Air Force conducts key test launch of Boeing-built ICBM 8 hours ago / News
Watch: AL-02 candidate Jessica Taylor takes flamethrower to ‘articles of impeachment’ — ‘Nancy Pelosi, you’re fired’ 17 hours ago / News
Shelby: ‘This extreme effort to unseat the president is unjustified and intolerable’ 22 hours ago / News
Republicans rip Doug Jones’ decision to convict Trump on impeachment articles — ‘Falling in line with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’ 22 hours ago / News
Trump acquitted on both impeachment charges; Jones votes to remove, Shelby acquits 23 hours ago / News
Doug Jones’ political career didn’t die today — it was murdered 23 hours ago / Opinion
Auburn elects first black woman as SGA president 23 hours ago / News
Ivey undergoes successful shoulder procedure — ‘In high spirits’ and ‘doing well’

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday morning underwent a successful procedure for her fractured right shoulder at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

In a statement, Ivey’s press secretary said, “Governor Ivey’s shoulder procedure has been completed and went off without a hitch.”

“She is in high spirits and is doing well as she begins her recovery,” Gina Maiola continued. “The governor extends her appreciation to the people of Alabama for their continued support and prayers and looks forward to getting back to work on their behalf.”

Ivey delivered the State of the State with her right arm in a sling on Tuesday. She fractured her shoulder last week after tripping over Alabama’s “first dog,” Missy.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Trump thanks Bradley Byrne for support on impeachment — ‘Alabama, what a great place’

President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered lengthy remarks at the White House about his impeachment trial acquittal in the U.S. Senate the day before.

Trump spoke at an event with key supporters in Congress, and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) was an invited guest of the White House.

Even better for him, he got a personal shoutout from the president during his speech.

Byrne, who is also a U.S. Senate candidate, has been a firebrand defender of Trump throughout the impeachment process.

RELATED: Byrne moves to audit how much impeachment cost the American taxpayer

“Bradley Byrne — Alabama, what a great place — thank you, Bradley,” Trump said.

Watch here or below:

Byrne is running in a crowded Republican primary field that includes former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Trump has not endorsed in the race.

The primary will be held March 3.

The ultimate GOP nominee will face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November. Jones on Wednesday voted to convict and remove the president from office on both impeachment articles.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rep. Rogers credits Trump for putting ‘wind into the sails’ for Space Force — ‘Very pleased with progress’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One of the key moments during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday featured President Donald Trump honoring 100-year-old Tuskegee airman Charles McGee.

Trump introduced McGee’s great-grandson Iain Lanphier as someone who wants to continue in that tradition, but as a part of the newly formed Space Force.

“Iain has always dreamed of going to space,” Trump said. “He was first in his class and among the youngest at an aviation academy. He aspires to go to the Air Force Academy, and then, he has his eye on the Space Force. As Iain says, ‘most people look up at space, I want to look down on the world.'”

Following those remarks, Trump touted work done to make Space Force a reality. That earned a thumb’s up from U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks), who was in attendance in the House chamber for Trump’s address.

During a sit-down interview conducted in his congressional office that aired on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Rogers, an outspoken proponent of Space Force’s creation, discussed Trump’s remarks and the progress being made with Space Force.

The Calhoun County Republican congressman praised the bipartisan cooperation for Space Force, noting the rare nature of bipartisanship in this era of politics on Capitol Hill.

“They sure are,” Rogers said. “We’ve worked on this for five years — very bipartisan, one of the few bipartisan things that has happened around here, and it is a real national security imperative. We passed this out of the House two-and-a-half years ago. And the Senate, with the Air Force pushing them, fought against it. President Trump embracing it put new wind into the sails of this initiative. In fact, now it is the law. I’m very pleased he has a new Secretary of the Air Force who is fully, 100% in support of making this a very capable new service. And in fact, the existing chief of staff of the Air Force, who had been an opponent of this up until about six months ago, is now 110% in support of it. That’s important because the Space Force is a separate service in the Department of the Air Force. All shoulders are pushing in the same direction now.”

Rogers prefaced his praise by reminding listeners these were the very early stages of Space Force.

“I emphasize to people all the time,” he explained. “This is a multi-year process. This first legislation that was signed into law by the president just stands up the bare skeleton of this new service. For the next four to five years, we’re going to be layering more meat on the bones to build up this new service. But it is going to be a very capable service that will hopefully help us retake the command of space away from the Chinese, who are surpassing us right now.”

Regarding McGee and Lanphier, Rogers said such enthusiasm was cause for excitement but advised the public to have realistic expectations regarding Space Force.

“I hear that all the time,” Rogers added. “That’s one of the exciting things about the Space Force — young people are excited about being a part of this new service because it’s a cool service. Now, a lot of them, unfortunately, think of this as being like Star Trek. And it may one day be. Right now, it’s about military satellites — the satellites that guide our missiles, that we use for command and control of our nuclear weapons, that we use for positioning troops — a whole host of things. We have to have those up there, and we have to be capable. But I have no doubt down the road one day there will be a Space Force that has people going into space. Right now, I want people to understand this is about military satellites.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Early childhood education program Birmingham Talks expanding footprint in Alabama

A successful early childhood learning program is moving into other parts of Alabama in 2021.

Birmingham Talks, which as the expansion unfolds across the state will become “Alabama Talks,” is a system that deploys a piece of technology called a pedometer that calculates the number of words spoken in a child’s presence.

The pedometer is a wearable device that is meant to be kept on the person of the infant throughout the day. It was manufactured by the company LENA and is about the size of an iPod nano. The device records every word the baby hears.

After the device has been worn, the participating caregivers give the recording to an “experts coach” who reviews the data. That coach then “regularly meets with participants to explain how to increase the baby’s words heard,” according to the program’s website.

Studies have shown that the more words spoken to a baby the larger that child’s vocabulary becomes, and the better their brain develops.

“Early participation feedback shows how much the technology component of our services resonates with millennial families. We look forward to exploring partnerships with communities across the state,” said Ruth Ann Moss, executive director of Birmingham Talks.

“A thriving community requires a prepared workforce​,​ and that preparation starts at birth,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The city government of Birmingham has been a partner to Birmingham Talks since launch, and part of the expansion will see the program serve more communities within Birmingham.

“95% of a child’s brain develops within their first five years,” commented Secretary of Early Childhood Education Jeana Ross.

Ross’ department received a $33 million grant in 2019, and some of that money will be going to help Birmingham Talks expand.

“Alabama Talks supports Alabama’s vision of developing a true birth to five continuum of services that enhances early learning and language acquisition, with the goal of reducing the achievement gap for children entering kindergarten,” Ross concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

State Rep. John Rogers on Doug Jones: ‘I support him 100%’

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham), who received international attention last year for his “kill ’em now or kill ’em later” comments regarding abortion on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives, on Thursday told Yellowhammer News that he will support U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) reelection bid.

Rogers and Jones are longtime friends, but the two had a public falling out in the wake of Rogers’ abortion comments last year.

While Jones, known as a staunch pro-choice advocate, publicly denounced the comments, Rogers asserted that Jones in private told Rogers that Jones agreed with Rogers’ remarks. Rogers subsequently mounted an exploratory bid to challenge Jones in the Democratic Senate primary but ultimately concluded that he could not raise the money necessary to compete with Jones’ large war chest of out-of-state funds.

Now, things seem to be somewhat patched up — at least politically.

When asked by Yellowhammer News on Thursday morning whether he supports Jones’ 2020 candidacy, Rogers responded, “Well, he’s the only Democrat running. And I have to support the Democratic Party.”

“It’s a big hill to climb for him to run [in November’s general election], unless we could get Roy Moore [as the Republican nominee] to run against him,” Rogers continued. “And I’d love to see Roy Moore run. But it’s going to be an uphill climb.”

Moore has consistently polled a distant fourth in the GOP primary and is not expected to challenge for a runoff spot in the March 3 primary.

Rogers also shared that he is set to see Jones this weekend at a conference they will both be attending. Rogers expects the two will talk during the conference.

“[H]e has an uphill climb. And I support him 100%,” Rogers added.

This came in the wake of Jones voting twice on Wednesday to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Business Council of Alabama endorses six candidates in 2020 congressional races

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) this week announced that it has endorsed a candidate in six of Alabama’s seven U.S. House races.

Incumbent members U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03), Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Terri Sewell (AL-07) all received the BCA endorsement for reelection.

In the open races in Alabama’s First and Second Congressional Districts, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman respectively were endorsed by the BCA. Coleman is a former chairman of the BCA.

Unlike state races, BCA federal endorsements are made by the organization’s board of directors rather than ProgressPAC.

“These candidates come from diverse areas of our state but all of them share a true commitment to supporting common sense, pro-jobs policies,” BCA chairman of the board John Mazyck said in a statement.

“Whether through service in the private sector, the state legislature or Congress, these candidates have all clearly demonstrated their dedication to building a better Alabama. We are proud to support their candidacies and look forward to our local networks of job creators rallying around them in each respective district,” he added.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Pringle expressed appreciation for the endorsement.

“I’m grateful and humbled by the support of business leaders from the first congressional district and across the state,” he remarked.

“As a realtor, homebuilder, and general contractor, I know firsthand how government can cripple local businesses,” Pringle continued. “That’s why I’ve always been a champion of pro-business policies, which promote job growth, support American workers, and allow our economy to thrive. I’m proud to have the Business Council of Alabama’s endorsement. They know I’ll take that same record of fighting for our businesses to congress.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

