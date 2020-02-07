Rep. Brooks: Pelosi’s ‘childish fit’ at State of the Union ‘hurt the Democrats’ cause significantly’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nancy Pelosi’s actions of tearing up an official copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night continue to be a hot-burner topic in political concerns given the unusual circumstance of such behavior exhibited by a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

How her actions have impacted the politics will be determined in the coming days and weeks. However, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) thinks it will ultimately be a negative for Democrats overall.

During a sit-down interview conducted in his Capitol Hill office that aired on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Brooks called Pelosi’s act rude, unprofessional and a “childish fit.”

“I believe what Nancy Pelosi did [at the end of the State of the Union] when she ripped up the speech on national TV was very rude, very unprofessional and hurt the Democrats’ cause significantly,” Brooks said. “It helps the public to understand that the Republicans are the reasonable ones, that the Republicans have been willing to compromise on a variety of different issues. But it is the Democrats who are extremists and are so filled with hate that they cannot properly govern the United States of America. And you saw that with Nancy Pelosi and what was basically a childish fit, tearing up the president’s speech on national TV.”

Brooks reminded listeners of Republicans’ overall behavior at State of the Union addresses given by former President Barack Obama. Brooks acknowledged Obama had successes and that he and his Republican House colleagues celebrated those successes in similar settings.

“[I]’m not a fan of the policies of Barack Obama,” he said. “But he did have successes, and America did have successes under the Obama administration. And when Barack Obama gave his State of the Union addresses, there would probably be 10-20 times when the Republicans en masse would applaud what the president said — not because it was President Obama who said it, but because it reflected a success by America. And we are happy with American success, regardless of who the president may be at the time these successes occur.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.