7 Things: Race fight continues, study highlights AL pre-K benefits, ALDOT digs in and more …
7. Kamala Harris might not know where she stands on issues
- U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has decided to flip-flop on decriminalizing illegal border crossing. Originally during a Democratic debate, Harris said she was in favor of decriminalization, but then Harris was on “The View” and she denied ever being in favor, but then quickly backtracked.
- Harris stated, “I’m not in favor of decriminalizing or not having consequences,” but then later said that crossing the border illegally should be a “civil enforcement issue.” She added it shouldn’t carry criminal charges, and while this is the latest flip-flop from Harris, it’s definitely not the first.
6. McConnell isn’t a traitor
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has spoken out against an absurd Washington Post op-ed that said McConnell is a “Russian asset,” and now McConnell has said that this “modern-day McCarthyism is toxic and damaging.”
- McConnell continued by saying history matters and that our country needs to pay attention to the inability to “debate public policy without screaming about treason.” He noted that McCarthyism hurt America during the Cold War because it drove divisions between ourselves.
5. New polls show Mueller didn’t move the needle
- After the much promoted and awaited Robert Mueller testimony before two congressional panels and cable news audiences was over, nothing much changed in the minds of most Americans.
- As Democrats still haven’t come to grips with these facts and Democrats get ready for the next debate, a new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden still crushing his opponents with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA) with 12% and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 11% bunched up behind him.
4. Feud between talk show host and Tea Party leader
- Montgomery talk show host Baron Coleman and Wetumpka Tea Party leader Becky Gerritson are involved in a war of words that has spilled into a battle that could cost the talk show host his ability to practice law because Coleman referred to Gerritson as a “Big Pharma whore.”
- Gerritson used the leftist playbook when she went after the advertisers of the radio show in an attempt to silence Coleman for being critical of her and her organization, all of which makes her appear to be a thin-skinned political figure.
3. ALDOT responds to criticism of potential toll project in Mobile
- Those against the tolling aspect of the new Mobile Bay bridge project and its six dollar on-way tolls have attracted the attention of the Alabama Department of Transportation who released an email reiterating their commitment to using a toll to fund the project, stating, “Without a toll, the project won’t happen.”
- The “Mythbusters” email further places the blame for tolling on the Trump administration by saying, “The federal infrastructure legislation proposed under the current administration is heavily dependent upon tolling to deliver infrastructure projects around the United States.”
2. Alabama Pre-K is good for kids
- A study conducted by the First Class Pre-K Research Evaluation Team evaluated students that participated in Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program and found that those who took part in the voluntary program were half as likely to have disciplinary issues in the future.
- The study determined that in first grade, First Class Pre-K students were half as likely to be involved in disciplinary issues. It also found that by the time the students were in high school, there was an even greater difference in behavioral issues.
1. Race card being played with reckless abandon
- President Donald Trump followed up his weekend attacks on U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Baltimore with attacks on the rat “infested” district with some shots at Al Sharpton for good meausure to stock the media firestorm further.
- Now, a Trump criticism of Sharpton is called racist with Presidential candidates like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris rushing to renowned anti-Semite Sharpton’s defense, calling him a “champion in the fight for civil rights” and saying Sharpton “has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation.”