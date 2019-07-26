Alabama officials react to Roby retiring from Congress

Many of Alabama’s elected officials are commending the service of U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) after she announced on Friday that she will not seek reelection to a sixth term in 2020.

The first to offer words of praise for Roby was Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the dean of Alabama’s D.C. delegation and the state’s longest serving U.S. Senator in history.

“Martha Roby has done a great job representing AL’s 2nd Congressional district over the last 8 years. She began as an intern in my office & went on to be instrumental in helping our veterans, bringing the F-35 to Montgomery, & many other significant wins. I wish her all the best,” Shelby tweeted.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) said, “I have the utmost respect for Representative Roby and thank her for her exceptional service.”

“Representative Roby is an outstanding leader, a strong voice for Alabama, a trailblazer for women and a terrific mother,” the governor emphasized. “During her five terms in Congress, she has fiercely advocated for our state and nation.”

Ivey outlined, “In no time, she has climbed the seniority ladder on Capitol Hill and has earned important committee assignments and added responsibilities in a relatively brief time. Her leadership in helping Montgomery land the F-35 program will leave a lasting legacy on our state and nation. All that said, Martha and Riley have made tremendous sacrifices with a young family and the time away from home that her work demands.”

“We owe her a debt of gratitude for a job well done, and I have no doubt that she will continue to look for ways to help make Alabama an even better place to call home,” the governor concluded.

It’s been an honor to serve alongside @RepMarthaRoby. She has been a steadfast advocate for her district, especially on issues impacting our state’s veterans. Rebecca and I wish her, Riley, and the kids all the best! — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) July 26, 2019

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released a statement to Yellowhammer News, saying, “We are all saddened to hear about Martha’s decision to not seek re-election.”

“She has always done an excellent job speaking up for those she represents and I have enjoyed working with her,” he continued. “However, we look forward to her continued service in this Congress and wish her all the very best in the next chapter of her life.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) said, “Martha Roby and I were elected together in the Class of 2010. Her cheerfulness, integrity, and intellect will be sorely miss in DC.”

Roby also received bipartisan acclaim.

Martha and I began this journey together representing Alabama as its first women elected to Congress in 2010. We may have been from different pol parties but we always worked together for Alabama! It is an honor serving with you! God speed, my friend! https://t.co/vYXgwk9mtF — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) July 26, 2019

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) even chimed in.

Thank you @RepMarthaRoby for your dedicated service to the people of Alabama’s 2nd District. Louise and I wish you and your family all the best in your next chapter. — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) July 26, 2019

Roby’s announcement on Friday came on her birthday.

Yesterday she was grilling #RobertMueller but today she’s having a Birthday! Hope you have a Grand Young Party @RepMarthaRoby and thank you for service #alpolitics #cakeboss pic.twitter.com/HFhxjXCWqZ — Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) July 26, 2019

