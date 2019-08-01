Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Flowers: Those who bake the pie get to eat it 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Aerospace, defense industry leaders praise Alabama at Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ event: ‘I wouldn’t be anywhere else’ 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Night two of the Democratic presidential debate, Alabama Democratic civil war, anti-Christian group targets DeKalb County schools and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Merrill rebuts SPLC claim that voter fraud is ‘non-existent’ — Cites six recent Alabama convictions 18 hours ago / News
Hightower endorsed by Club for Growth in AL-01 GOP primary 20 hours ago / News
UAB, UnitedHealthCare reach deal to continue service 20 hours ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 24 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Another Democratic debate, CNN attacks Alabama, Doug Jones is a generic Democrat and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Watch out for these summer bugs, Alabama 1 day ago / News
Siegelman: ‘State of the Democratic Party itself is pathetic’ — Joe Reed, Nancy Worley ‘succeeded in wrecking anything that might resemble an actual political party’ 1 day ago / News
Episode 19: How petty are you towards your rivals’ fans? 1 day ago / Podcasts
Van Smith endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association, supported by job creators in HD 42 race 2 days ago / News
CNN’s #FakeNews attack on Alabama shows how out of touch the elite media is 2 days ago / Opinion
690-mile annual yard sale to span from Alabama to Michigan 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
‘Clowns’: Ad hits Jones’ pledge to support any Democratic presidential nominee 2 days ago / Politics
7 Things: Race fight continues, study highlights AL pre-K benefits, ALDOT digs in and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Allen Caton lands NRA endorsement in Alabama’s House District 42 race 2 days ago / News
Brooks on Roby retirement: ‘A little bit surprised, a little bit disappointed’ — Means GOP resources will have to be diverted to an open seat 2 days ago / News
Ted Hosp named VP of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield 3 days ago / News
State Sen. Chambliss takes himself out of contention to replace Roby in AL-02 3 days ago / Politics
5 hours ago

7 Things: Night two of the Democratic presidential debate, Alabama Democratic civil war, anti-Christian group targets DeKalb County schools and more …

7. Alabama could see a cut in food stamp users who aren’t eligible

  • A plan to close a loophole allowing higher-income earners to receive food stamps would impact Alabama residents that have benefitted from Alabama’s decision to grant food stamp eligibility to people who receive food stamps without income or asset tests.
  • Forty-three states currently utilize this system and if implemented three of the 36 million on food stamps to lose benefits that average $86.09 per recipient, but the media would have you believe this plan would starve poor women and children, which is just not true.

6. Wages are growing

  • The main complaint about the Trump tax cut changes depending on the day. Unfortunately for the media and their Democrats, they may have to shelf the line about wages not growing after the latest economic news.
  • Revisions to economic data show that employee compensation has risen much faster than previously reported. It rose 4.5% in 2017, 5.5% in 2018 and increased 3.4% in the first six months of 2019, while personal savings are also up significantly.

5. James Comey may be looking at some serious issues

  • New reporting indicates FBI agents went to former FBI Director James Comey’s home because he leaked at least four memos that he hoped would start an investigation against the president. Inspector General Michael Horowitz then referred Comey for possible prosecution, but the DOJ has apparently declined prosecution because of a lack of intent.
  • No one expects Comey to face any actual penalties for this, but this will be a major blow to the reputation of the man the media originally was relying on to help build the Trump-Russia narrative that continues to fall flat while also showing no sign of stopping.

4. Does Cummings not want to see that his district actually has issues?

  • U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) was invited to tour a Baltimore Housing and Urban Development (HUD) facility with Secretary Ben Carson after President Trump made comments that the city is a “rodent-infested mess,” but Cummings declined the invitation even as video of him calling the city “drug infested” has emerged.
  • Trump has said that he will visit Baltimore “at the right time,” but Carson is familiar with the issues in Baltimore and the work that needs to be done. Carson has told Fox News that he’s worked on issues with politicians including childhood education and “improving the life for the people.”

3. You better not allow Christianity in your schools

  • DeKalb County Schools superintendent has received a letter from an attorney from the Freedom From Religion Foundation to complain that there isn’t a true separation between church and state in the schools because they’re promoting a “Back to School Worship Service” that’s to be held in the school gym on August 4 from 4-6 p.m.
  • The service was advertised on the school’s Facebook page in a post that simply invites people to the worship service, but a “concerned Dekalb County Schools parent” has taken issue with the post and event, saying that promoting the service is unconstitutional. According to Christopher Line on behalf of FFRF, “Dekalb County Schools should be particularly mindful of ostracizing non-Christians, given that over 47 percent of young Americans are non-Christian, either practicing a minority religion or no religion at all.”

2. Alabama Democrats hate Alabama Democrats

  • Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman isn’t impressed with how the Alabama Democratic Party is being run. He said that party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed are to blame, calling the state of the party “pathetic.”
  • Siegelman also said that the way he thinks the party should be run and organized the way the Republican Party was in the ’70s and “get rid of Joe Reed’s appointment process, which distorts the Democratic elected members of the committee.”

1. Winners and losers 2.0

  • After two days of debates, former Vice President Joe Biden is still clearly the frontrunner as he was able to punch back at all of his adversaries who appear to want to out-liberal each other to their own detriment. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) had a couple of good lines to legitimize his campaign, but President Donald Trump has to feel good about last night because these people aren’t ready for a debate with that guy.
  • The big loser of the night was former President Barack Obama, who was under attack all night on health care and illegal immigration. Phony Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) continues to embarrass herself on the national stage and Kamala Harris couldn’t follow up her first debate performance with an equally impressive performance here.

 

2 hours ago

Flowers: Those who bake the pie get to eat it

Governor Kay Ivey’s first legislative session of the quadrennium was very successful. Her prowess at getting things accomplished with this legislature has been remarkable.

She knows what she is doing. It should not be surprising given her background and experience.

Kay Ivey has been around state government for most of her adult life. She has dealt with the legislature for over four decades.

688
Keep reading 688 WORDS

Her adroitness in the passage of the infrastructure package was similar to the legislative success enjoyed by Governor George Wallace in his prime years. Like Wallace, Ivey knows how to reward her friends and punish her enemies.

Those legislators, who were instrumental in passage, are already seeing the fruits of their labors. There is an old adage in politics that says, “Those that bake the pie get to eat it.”

Governor Ivey has already announced and plans are being made to begin work in districts of the “Rebuild Alabama” leaders. Representative Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), is getting McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa expanded. Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), is getting Highway 82 between Prattville and Tuscaloosa completed.

The Huntsville-Madison County and Limestone County delegation was unanimous in support of “Rebuild Alabama.” They will get everything they need to improve access for the new Mazda-Toyota plant. This will include six-laning I-565 in Huntsville, as well as improving Limestone County I-65 interchanges. This project was helped by Speaker Mac McCutcheon.

The four-laning of highway 411 through Cherokee and Etowah counties was also announced by the governor. This was a plus for Representative Ginny Shaver and Senator Andrew Jones.

The Wiregrass will be taken care of under the “Rebuild Alabama” program, also. They have needs that have not been met since Big Jim Folsom built the Ross Clark Circle around Dothan. Every Wiregrass legislator voted for the Governor’s “Rebuild Alabama” including Senators Donnie Chesteen and Jimmy Holley as well as House members Steve Clouse, Paul Lee, Dexter Grimsley, Jeff Sorrells, Rhett Marquis  and Wes Allen.

The state dock’s expansion will be invaluable for not only the Mobile-Baldwin area but for the entire state. Our automakers like Mercedes, Hyundai and Honda will be able to ship their vehicles within state. Our poultry farmers will have more available markets. This aspect appealed to North Alabama legislative leaders like Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter and Senators Steve Livingston, Clay Scofield and Garlan Gudger. These fellows will also get some much anticipated road projects for their Sand Mountain and North Alabama areas.

Every Republican legislator from the Mobile-Baldwin County area voted for passage. Representatives Chris Pringle and Victor Gaston were the whips in the House. State Senators David Sessions, Jack Williams and Chris Elliott spearheaded the effort in the Senate.

Working quietly behind the scenes to make sure that the docks expansion was part of the “Rebuild Alabama” program was former Mobile-Baldwin Congressman, Jo Bonner. This quiet southern gentleman is a power to be reckoned with in this administration. He worked hard and alone with his big sister, Kay Ivey, to put this plan together. They worked the legislature together, diligently day and night to secure passage, and they did it the right way. The best decision and accomplishment Governor Kay Ivey achieved is getting Congressman Jo Bonner to be her chief of staff and right hand.

In addition, our coal industry will be helped immensely by the docks expansion. The outstanding Walker County delegation of Senator Greg Reed and Representatives Connie Rowe and Tim Wadsworth worked for passage for this reason and other important road projects are in the works for their area.

Governor Ivey has called for a special election for the vacant House Seat 42. This seat was held by longtime Representative Jimmy Martin of Clanton, who recently passed away. The primary will be August 20.

It is definitely a Republican district and has always been a Chilton County seat, but it may move to Autauga. The population of Autauga has grown so much that almost exactly the same number of voters are in Autauga as Chilton. There are three candidates in the Primary from Chilton and they are all beating each other up. The lone candidate from Autauga, Van Smith, is favored to win the Seat. He will more than likely prevail. He is extremely popular, qualified and connected. Smith has the endorsement of ALFA and the business interests in the state. He is a longtime ALFA and rural co-op board member. It is still a quasi-rural district.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

Show less
3 hours ago

Aerospace, defense industry leaders praise Alabama at Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ event: ‘I wouldn’t be anywhere else’

HUNTSVILLE — Yellowhammer News on Wednesday held the third of its 2019 “News Shapers” events: “Prepare for Launch.”

Hosted at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), key stakeholders from industry, government and academia came together to discuss Alabama’s soaring aerospace and defense industry.

1365
Keep reading 1365 WORDS

Yellowhammer Editor and Co-owner Tim Howe moderated the panel discussion between Governor Kay Ivey; Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield; Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01); Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05); Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA); John Shannon, vice president and program manager of space launch system for Boeing; Steve Cook, executive vice president of Dynetics; Todd May, vice president space and mission solutions for KBR; Miranda Bouldin, president and CEO of Logicore; Kris McGuire, CEO of Victory Solutions; Dr. Dale Thomas, professor emeritus at UAH; Rey Almodovar, CEO of Intuitive Research and Technology; John Watson, president and CEO of Torch Technologies; and Dr. Peter Weiland, chief technology officer of Radiance Technologies.

“It’s unique to see this many distinguished guests in one room,” Ivey commented.

A major talking point during the hour-long forum was how to continue growing the industry in the Yellowhammer State.

After Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle graciously welcomed the panelists and attendees to the Rocket City, Ivey delivered the opening remarks.

She noted the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 that just passed, giving a nod to the Huntsville-built Saturn V rocket that powered the famous mission. With that landmark achievement in mind, Ivey said that Alabama’s aerospace and defense industry is set to make history once again, playing a leading role in the Artemis Program and working towards new technologies and discoveries once undreamt of.

‘Nurturing the workforce’

Following the governor’s comments, Canfield shared statistics on just how fast the industry is growing in Alabama.

“I don’t believe that anyone would have understood or projected the state of Alabama to be as robust in the growth of aerospace, defense and space as we have been,” he said. “Particularly over the last few years — I’ll put that in perspective. In 2018 alone, the Alabama aerospace and defense industry … added 1,400 new jobs and invested $653 million in new investments in the state of Alabama. If you look at the industry since 2011, it is even more profound.”

“From 2011 through the end of 2018, we saw $3 billion of investment made in the state of Alabama in this critical sector,” Canfield outlined, saying this created over 11,000 new jobs. “If you look at exports, which are a great measure of the health of a state and particularly the health of an industry sector, aerospace and defense in the state of Alabama makes us the 12th largest exporting state in the U.S. for aerospace, defense and space products that are made in Alabama. We exported, in 2018, to over 97 countries across the globe. Our exports valued $2.4 billion, which was a 28% increase over the previous year. And, we saw since 2014, when our exports at that time were $747 million, a three-fold growth in export value in 2018.”

This growth should continue, Canfield projected.

“I don’t that we are going to see another faster-growing sector in our state in the next ten years than aerospace and defense,” he told the crowd. “That’s why the governor and her department of commerce are committed to creating the type of business environment that are important to providing not only the climate, but also nurturing the workforce that are going to be required.”

Workforce was a major theme from almost all of the panelists throughout the discussion, from Ivey’s opening comments onwards. UAH was specifically applauded by several government and industry leaders for being an international powerhouse in preparing future aerospace professionals.

Canfield called UAH “a leader in the preparation and education and skills development of great engineering students — and not only engineering students, but also students that are graduating with the types of degrees that are in high demand in the aerospace and defense and space industry.”

He later named Auburn University’s impressive additive manufacturing work, the University of South Alabama’s research related to an unmanned biological lab for the lunar Gateway and the University of Alabama’s award-winning astrobotics team as other examples of the state’s higher education institutions helping the industry thrive.

Because of four-year institutions like those, the community college system and the state’s emphasis on workforce development, Alabama has become an ideal location for preeminent members of the aerospace and defense industry.

‘Probably the best I’ve ever seen’

Boeing’s Shannon said the state’s investment in UAH was especially key for the industry in Alabama, calling the university in Huntsville “world-class.”

With several state legislators in the room, Shannon advised that this investment is appreciated — and well worth it. Boeing alone has an annual $2.3 billion economic impact on the Yellowhammer State.

He also took time to thank Ivey for actively supporting the industry, as well as her overall pro-jobs policies. Shannon lauded the governor for spearheading the Rebuild Alabama Act, saying this infrastructure investment is already paying off in enhanced industry outlook, even though the additional gas tax revenues have still not begun phasing in.

“It is extremely important for us to have the infrastructure inside the state to be able to move parts, people and hardware around,” Shannon explained.

He also noted that the state government, the city of Huntsville and Alabama’s congressional delegation work very well with private sector partners, something that is crucial for industry.

In fact, Shannon said this public-private collaboration in Alabama is “probably the best [he’s] ever seen.”

‘We love Alabama so much’

ULA’s Bruno reinforced that the Yellowhammer State truly is a business-friendly destination.

Introducing himself to the crowd, Bruno remarked, “I do build rockets here in Alabama, and I wouldn’t build them anywhere else.”

Saying actions speak louder than words, he noted that ULA just finished modernizing its facilities in Decatur, an additional investment of approximately $100 million, showing that the company wants to continue growing in the state. In fact, Bruno said ULA even convinced a supplier from Europe recently to move a factory from Switzerland to north Alabama, bringing in jobs and money from overseas.

He then outlined “why we love Alabama so much.”

“[T]he reason we want to do business here is simply for two reasons,” Bruno stressed. “Talent and leadership.”

“We have a great workforce here, we get tremendous engineers [from] this university (UAH),” he continued. “We have a wonderful apprentice program for our skilled technicians that build these rockets. I cannot get access to this kind of talent anywhere else. And the leadership that we get from the state, local and congressional delegations is really unmatched.”

Speaking to government officials in the room, Bruno added, “Your commitment to space is incredible.”

“I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” he concluded.

‘The pipeline’

This was far from the only eyebrow-raising testimonial to Alabama’s job-friendliness during the panel discussion.

McGuire of Victory Solutions shared her personal story.

“Alabama — I’m not from here. I’ll speak honestly,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect when I came here. You know, when you look at the [national] news and you hear all these things — but when I came here, I was like, ‘What are these people talking about?’ This is an amazing place.”

She highlighted workforce strength as the driving factor that has made her company successful in the state since she located here over 12 years ago.

Cook of Dynetics, during his remarks, said that the state must continue growing “the pipeline of great innovators” that fuels the industry.

He advised that higher-education partners like those at UAH, UA, UAB and Auburn have helped Dynetics meet their demand “for some of the best and brightest.”

This pipeline of graduates going immediately into the industry is “critical,” Cook added.

Dr. Dale Thomas, professor emeritus at UAH, discusses evolving workforce needs, saying that the pipeline needs to expand. (Michael Mercier/UAH).

Making closing remarks later on, Ivey assured the industry leaders around the table — and around the state — that workforce development is at the top of her list of priorities.

She concluded by stressing that the aerospace and defense industry’s success in Alabama means success for the entire state.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

Merrill rebuts SPLC claim that voter fraud is ‘non-existent’ — Cites six recent Alabama convictions

After the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Tuesday sent out a press release claiming “voter fraud” has “consistently proven to be non-existent,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in an interview with Yellowhammer News pointed to specific, confirmed cases of recent voter fraud in the state, rebutting the SPLC’s assertion.

The SPLC release was in reference to a tweet by President Donald Trump earlier that day supporting voter identification requirements.

589
Keep reading 589 WORDS

Nancy Abudu, deputy legal director of the SPLC, attempted to tie in the voter ID tweet with Trump’s recent comments about Baltimore, strongly implying that it amounted to racism.

“Just days after referring to a majority-Black city as ‘infested,’ the President now calls for Voter ID — a device that disproportionately keeps Black voters from the polls,” Abudu asserted.

The SPLC spokesperson then brazenly claimed that voter fraud is “non-existent.”

“Voter ID laws do not address ‘voter fraud’ — which is consistently proven to be non-existent,” Abudu said. “But they do create barriers for Black, Latino, low-income, and elderly voters, who are more likely than the general population to lack an acceptable form of photo identification.”

Her statement ended with an attack on the South, alleging that “voter fraud” is a “myth” meant to “undermine the Black vote.”

“Unfortunately, perpetuating the myth of voter fraud has been so successful that conservative lawmakers use it as a cudgel to undermine the Black vote, particularly in the Deep South. In order to strengthen our sacred right to vote, we must restore the Voting Rights Act to its full strength,” Abudu concluded.

Speaking with Yellowhammer News, Merrill directly addressed the SPLC’s full statement.

“Well, again my friend, they’re entitled to their own opinions, but they’re not entitled to their own facts,” he emphasized.

Merrill explained that from 2015 through today, the state of Alabama has had a total of 928 instances of “alleged voter fraud or election impropriety that have been introduced to [the secretary of state’s office].” He advised that 925 of these cases have been fully investigated and closed, with three still pending.

Of the 925 closed cases, Merrill said there have been six resulting convictions for voter fraud specifically. Five of these convictions occurred in Houston County, while one occurred in Henry County.

Additionally, two elections have been completely overturned in Jefferson County during Merrill’s tenure, including the 2017 Brighton mayoral race.

“So, if the Southern Poverty Law Center really believes what they’re saying about voter fraud [being] non-existent, they need to get those people out of the penitentiary — because they’re in the penitentiary right now,” Merrill quipped. “That’s because they’ve been convicted for voter fraud. That’s why they went.”

These six cases, Merrill noted, were just the confirmed counts of voter fraud that made it all the way through the legal system. He has said previously that the secretary of state’s office has recommended many more prosecutions related to the 919 other closed cases, but local district attorneys in certain jurisdictions “frequently” balk at prosecuting election-related cases.

He also pushed back on the implication by the SPLC that voter ID laws, like Alabama’s, are racist.

Merrill outlined that the state has experienced record voter participation “since the voter ID law went into effect.”

This is in addition to breaking all previous records for voter registration.

Merrill’s office has advised that 96% of all eligible black people in Alabama are registered to vote, 91% of all eligible white Alabamians are registered to vote and 94% of all eligible Alabamians are registered to vote in total.

“Nobody’s having a hard time voting — and they’re voting in record numbers,” Merrill stressed.

Related: Merrill provides update on record voter registration numbers: ‘Easy to vote and hard to cheat’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
20 hours ago

Hightower endorsed by Club for Growth in AL-01 GOP primary

Former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) has been endorsed by the Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth’s political arm in the 2020 Alabama First Congressional District race to fill the vacancy created by Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (R-AL) U.S. Senate bid.

The endorsement was announced on Wednesday.

“Bill Hightower is a strong, pro-growth conservative with business experience who will fight for Alabama jobs and families in the House of Representatives,” Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a statement.

239
Keep reading 239 WORDS

Hightower was elected to the Alabama Senate in a 2013 special election before achieving reelection in 2014. He chose to forgo the chance at a second full term in 2018, instead running against Governor Kay Ivey in the gubernatorial primary.

“As a State Senator, Hightower consistently supported reduced spending, lower taxation, and fewer regulations, and we look forward to him bringing those principles to Washington,” McIntosh added.

The endorsement announcement came the day after Club for Growth PAC released their own polling results showing Hightower leading the race over State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, Hightower stated, “I welcome the endorsement of fiscal conservatives like the Club for Growth PAC. We share the common goal of bringing fiscal responsibility to Washington so we can reduce the tax burden on hardworking families.”

“My record proves I have one of the most conservative voting records in the entire state,” he continued. “And when it comes to cutting taxes, I’m the only candidate to vote against every tax hike and fight to pass a flat tax. I am committed to going to Washington to support President Trump’s efforts to lower the tax burden on hardworking families.”

“The people of South Alabama work too hard to see their tax dollars wasted, and I will be their watchdog in Congress,” Hightower concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
20 hours ago

UAB, UnitedHealthCare reach deal to continue service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System has reached a deal with UnitedHealthCare to continue accepting the company’s medical insurance.

The agreement means almost 25,000 policyholders can continue getting care at one of Alabama’s leading hospitals.

102
Keep reading 102 WORDS

UAB was going to quit accepting the company’s insurance after Wednesday without a new contact.

The new deal will cover two years, and a statement from UnitedHealthCare says its customers won’t see any interruption in benefits.

An impasse emerged after months of talks and disagreements over the cost of care at UAB. The insurer said the hospital system was too expensive, and the hospital said the company was ignoring costs associated with treating the state’s sickest patients.

The new agreement will be finished over the next two weeks.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less