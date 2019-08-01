7 Things: Night two of the Democratic presidential debate, Alabama Democratic civil war, anti-Christian group targets DeKalb County schools and more …
7. Alabama could see a cut in food stamp users who aren’t eligible
- A plan to close a loophole allowing higher-income earners to receive food stamps would impact Alabama residents that have benefitted from Alabama’s decision to grant food stamp eligibility to people who receive food stamps without income or asset tests.
- Forty-three states currently utilize this system and if implemented three of the 36 million on food stamps to lose benefits that average $86.09 per recipient, but the media would have you believe this plan would starve poor women and children, which is just not true.
6. Wages are growing
- The main complaint about the Trump tax cut changes depending on the day. Unfortunately for the media and their Democrats, they may have to shelf the line about wages not growing after the latest economic news.
- Revisions to economic data show that employee compensation has risen much faster than previously reported. It rose 4.5% in 2017, 5.5% in 2018 and increased 3.4% in the first six months of 2019, while personal savings are also up significantly.
5. James Comey may be looking at some serious issues
- New reporting indicates FBI agents went to former FBI Director James Comey’s home because he leaked at least four memos that he hoped would start an investigation against the president. Inspector General Michael Horowitz then referred Comey for possible prosecution, but the DOJ has apparently declined prosecution because of a lack of intent.
- No one expects Comey to face any actual penalties for this, but this will be a major blow to the reputation of the man the media originally was relying on to help build the Trump-Russia narrative that continues to fall flat while also showing no sign of stopping.
4. Does Cummings not want to see that his district actually has issues?
- U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) was invited to tour a Baltimore Housing and Urban Development (HUD) facility with Secretary Ben Carson after President Trump made comments that the city is a “rodent-infested mess,” but Cummings declined the invitation even as video of him calling the city “drug infested” has emerged.
- Trump has said that he will visit Baltimore “at the right time,” but Carson is familiar with the issues in Baltimore and the work that needs to be done. Carson has told Fox News that he’s worked on issues with politicians including childhood education and “improving the life for the people.”
3. You better not allow Christianity in your schools
- DeKalb County Schools superintendent has received a letter from an attorney from the Freedom From Religion Foundation to complain that there isn’t a true separation between church and state in the schools because they’re promoting a “Back to School Worship Service” that’s to be held in the school gym on August 4 from 4-6 p.m.
- The service was advertised on the school’s Facebook page in a post that simply invites people to the worship service, but a “concerned Dekalb County Schools parent” has taken issue with the post and event, saying that promoting the service is unconstitutional. According to Christopher Line on behalf of FFRF, “Dekalb County Schools should be particularly mindful of ostracizing non-Christians, given that over 47 percent of young Americans are non-Christian, either practicing a minority religion or no religion at all.”
2. Alabama Democrats hate Alabama Democrats
- Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman isn’t impressed with how the Alabama Democratic Party is being run. He said that party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed are to blame, calling the state of the party “pathetic.”
- Siegelman also said that the way he thinks the party should be run and organized the way the Republican Party was in the ’70s and “get rid of Joe Reed’s appointment process, which distorts the Democratic elected members of the committee.”
1. Winners and losers 2.0
- After two days of debates, former Vice President Joe Biden is still clearly the frontrunner as he was able to punch back at all of his adversaries who appear to want to out-liberal each other to their own detriment. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) had a couple of good lines to legitimize his campaign, but President Donald Trump has to feel good about last night because these people aren’t ready for a debate with that guy.
- The big loser of the night was former President Barack Obama, who was under attack all night on health care and illegal immigration. Phony Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) continues to embarrass herself on the national stage and Kamala Harris couldn’t follow up her first debate performance with an equally impressive performance here.