7 Things: No collusion, legalized medical marijuana possible in Alabama, newspaper subsidies being targeted by freshman legislator and more …

Relating to possible obstruction of justice during the investigation, the special counsel’s report said, “[W]hile this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mueller’s report stated, “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

“This sideshow is finally over,” Byrne remarked. “As I expected all along, there are no indictments or charges related to President Trump or his administration. The whole exercise was a waste of time and money. I just hope Democrats will now accept that they lost the 2016 election and let’s move on.”

In a fiery statement of his own, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) said, “Since President Trump’s election, Socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies have searched far and wide for evidence of an impeachable offense. They have made up nonexistent allegations and baseless ‘facts.’ They have jointly engaged in the most sordid ‘fake news’ propaganda campaign in American history.”

Brooks’ full statement as follows:

According to the Mueller Report, 'The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.' The Mueller Report completely vindicates President Trump and his entire campaign. Neither President Trump nor the Trump campaign engaged in collusion with the Russians to illegally interfere with America's presidential election! Since President Trump's election, Socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies have searched far and wide for evidence of an impeachable offense. They have made up nonexistent allegations and baseless 'facts.' They have jointly engaged in the most sordid 'fake news' propaganda campaign in American history. After more than 2 1/2 years of FBI investigation followed by tens of millions of taxpayer dollars spent on the Mueller probe, the truth is revealed. Socialist Democrat and fake news media Russian Collusion allegations have been exposed as nothing more than a collective scam and fraud perpetrated on the American people to not only delegitimize the duly elected President of the United States but also for the crass purpose of accumulating political power. Democrat National Committee Chairman Tom Perez went so far as to say there was 'mountains of evidence of collusion between the campaign and the Russians.' As the Mueller Report definitively shows, Tom Perez and his Socialist Democrat allies are nothing more than liars and fraudsters who should be ashamed of their vicious and false attacks on President Trump, American voters who elected President Trump, and America's election system. I encourage Socialist Democrats and their radical news media allies to cleanse their souls and atone for their sins by apologizing to the American people for the fraud and scam they committed in an effort to delegitimize the 2016 election and enhance their own power grab and election prospects. The Socialist Democrats' scam and fraud has undermined our republic. It has been divisive to the point some Americans have been driven to violence out of hatred for President Trump. It's shameful what the Socialist Democrats and their radical new media allies have done to America. Now that the Socialist Democrat and radical media's Russian Collusion scam has been definitively exposed for politics at its worse, the American people can move past this unfortunate and regrettable period in our history. The Trump Administration can now focus on implementing the America first policies President Trump campaigned and won on fair and square.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan said in a statement, “With the Mueller Report complete proving no Russian collusion involving the Trump campaign, it is now time to take a hard look at this entire dark chapter of our nation’s history.”

“The malfeasance of the national media has undermined their credibility. Their obvious slanted coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign and the first two years of the Trump Administration is simply ‘deplorable’. No president, regardless of their political affiliation, should ever be subjected to such prejudicial accusations by the media in an attempt to destroy a presidency. To do so is an affront to the American people who make these decisions and to our nation’s democracy,” she continued.

“Any national media outlet that participates in a mission of ‘seek and destroy’ to sink a president hurts themselves while using ‘freedom of the press’ as a tool to twist facts, perpetuate rumors and stack headlines,” Lathan advised. “America rejects being spoken down to by the national media and DC elite. Trust is broken and needs to be repaired.”

The ALGOP chair concluded, “Now let’s keep Making America Great Again – celebrating Alabama’s new unemployment rate of 3.7% – the lowest ever recorded in our great state’s history.”

Alabama’s 2016 ‘Trump Victory’ Chairman Perry O. Hooper Jr., who is a former state representative, declared, “Now it’s time for Attorney General Barr to investigate the Obama appointees and the Clinton campaign whose lies, and falsehoods that lead to this fiasco of an investigation.”

Hooper’s full statement as follows:

Today is a great day for all Americans who believe in the rule of law. The intent of the investigation was to determine whether Trump and his campaign illegally worked with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election. The special counsel’s office determined that it ‘did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia.’ It lasted close to two years — 675 days, or one year, 10 months and six days, to be exact. It employed 19 lawyers, all democrats. It took 43 FBI agents away from investigating real crimes including terrorism. Mueller and his associates issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses. In total the investigation wasted over $25 million of taxpayer’s dollars. Now it’s time for Attorney General Barr to investigate the Obama appointees and the Clinton campaign whose lies, and falsehoods that lead to this fiasco of an investigation. To Quote the great Republican Abraham Lincoln: ‘Truth is generally the best vindicator against slander’. TRUTH WINS.

Jones, Sewell react

However, Alabama’s two Democrats in Congress were much less enthused.

According to WVTM, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) stated, “As I’ve said throughout this investigation, I believe the Special Counsel’s full report should be made available to the public, with exceptions when appropriate for national security reasons. During his confirmation process, Attorney General Barr assured me that he shared this view. I expect him to follow through on that commitment, and I plan to review the report carefully once he sends it to Congress. It seems the Special Counsel has been both thorough and efficient, but until I have had a chance to review the report it would be inappropriate for me to speculate on its contents.”

Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) released a statement saying, “There are no winners and losers in the Special Counsel’s report.”

Sewell asserted, “This cloud over the current presidency needed to be investigated to regain more public trust and confidence in President Trump’s actions. It speaks volumes that his actions are in question at all.”

Sewell’s full statement as follows:

Attorney General Barr’s letter to Congress provides only a glimpse at Special Counsel Mueller’s investigative findings and poses more questions than it answers. I have always said that we must allow Special Counsel Mueller to investigate and follow the facts, and there are still many unanswered questions about efforts to obstruct justice. In the report, Special Counsel Mueller did not exonerate the President and, specifically, did not reach a conclusion as to obstruction of justice. We the people deserve to know the underlying facts regarding any and all efforts to obstruct justice. Transparency demands that the Special Counsel’s full report and its underlying facts be made public to Congress and the American people. The House voted overwhelmingly, 420-0, in a bipartisan manner to publicly release the full report. I reject claims that the Special Counsel investigation was a partisan witch hunt. Whether we like it or not, I believe that it was a necessary process to get to the bottom of many suspicious activities by the President and his associates with the Russian government and oligarchs. There are no winners and losers in the Special Counsel’s report because the undeniable fact is that Russia did and will continue to make every effort to interfere in our elections. We must focus on this global threat and establish safeguards at every level of government to meet this challenge.

Update 10:45 a.m.:

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-3) released a statement, saying, “For over two years, the Mainstream Media and their allies in the Democratic party have pushed the fake narrative that President Trump somehow colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. Finally, the Mueller report is released and tells us exactly what we’ve known all along, that it was nothing more than a political hoax. I hope we can all move forward and focus on America’s strong economy and securing our border now that this witch hunt can finally be put to rest.”

Update 11:30 a.m.:

In a Facebook post, Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) said, “Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation on potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election is finally over. After 22 months and $25 million expended, it proved nothing surprising or new. Over a year ago, the Republican-led House Select Committee on Intelligence conducted its own investigation and found no evidence of collusion. Yet the Democrats persisted in their claims that President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. They are wrong. The Democrats built their case on a fraudulent dossier that was paid for by supporters of Hillary Clinton and her own campaign. This was an illegitimate investigation in an attempt to achieve an unprecedented result—removal of a President from office. We now must work to restore the American people’s confidence and trust in our legal system.”

