Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Doug Jones: Trump ‘certainly doesn’t want to alienate’ alt-right 33 mins ago / Politics
‘Frogs’ was a learning experience for Mobile’s Hannah Touchton 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: ‘Clean lottery bill’, Common Core could be done in Alabama, Trump vs. McCain and more on Guerrilla Politics … 15 hours ago / Analysis
Urban Cookhouse’s David and Andrea Snyder are concept creators, not just restaurant owners 17 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Medical technology and devices viewed as growth industry for Alabama 19 hours ago / News
NIH funding to UAB nears $300 million 23 hours ago / News
Birmingham area students, adults, agencies join forces for Valley Creek Renew Our Rivers cleanup 1 day ago / News
Couple creates restaurant-retail campus on Alabama Gulf Coast 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
State Rep. Sorrell vows to cut government waste by seeking to remove requirement for legal notices to be published in newspapers 2 days ago / News
University of South Alabama researchers study progression of deadly lung syndrome 2 days ago / News
Google brings Wi-Fi-equipped school buses to Alabama town 2 days ago / News
Leaders deliver results for a stronger Alabama 2 days ago / Sponsored
Alabama Power, employees continue to support Lee County tornado relief 2 days ago / News
Ivey: Space and Alabama go hand-in-hand 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Marine Resources Division considering changes to flounder, trout limits 2 days ago / Outdoors
Blountsville substitute teacher jailed after gun accidentally goes off in classroom 3 days ago / News
Watch: Doug Jones commits to supporting whoever the 2020 Dem presidential nominee is 3 days ago / Politics
Del Marsh disputes reporting that he is writing a ‘tribe-friendly’ gambling bill 3 days ago / Analysis
BONEFROG, ‘The world’s only Navy SEAL obstacle course race’ heads to Alabama this Saturday 3 days ago / Sponsored
Brooks on illegal alien charged in Mobile woman’s death: Democrats have ‘blood on their hands’ 3 days ago / News
33 mins ago

Doug Jones: Trump ‘certainly doesn’t want to alienate’ alt-right

In an interview published over the weekend, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) asserted that President Donald Trump is not doing his part to dial back “hate-filled rhetoric.”

Smashing Interviews Magazine recently sat down with the junior senator from Mountain Brook about his new book, reminiscing on Gov. George Wallace’s infamous “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” inaugural address from 1963.

The magazine then said, “Flash forward to 2019, and Donald Trump will not condemn white nationalists as terrorists.”

Jones responded, “Right.”

He was then asked, “Do you believe that Donald Trump is just pandering to his alt-right base of supporters when he does not condemn white supremacy?”

Jones said, “I don’t know if it would be pandering to them, but he certainly doesn’t want to alienate them.”

“The irony of that is that President Trump has such a strong hold on the Republican Party and his base that he could really be effective in trying to change a lot of this dialogue and bring people along to where the hate-filled rhetoric is just dialed back. Unfortunately, he’s just not done it,” he continued.

The magazine later queried, “Some Democrats and even a few Republicans are questioning the mental stability of Donald Trump. Your comments about that?”

Jones avoided taking a position on the president’s “mental stability,” saying, “I’m a lawyer. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a psychiatrist.”

Partial interview transcript as follows:

Melissa Parker (Smashing Interviews Magazine): As we know, words matter. In Governor George Wallace’s inaugural address delivered on January 14, 1963, he shouted, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever,” which was vehement and mean spirited. Flash forward to 2019, and Donald Trump will not condemn white nationalists as terrorists.

Senator Doug Jones: Right.

Melissa Parker (Smashing Interviews Magazine): Do you believe that Donald Trump is just pandering to his alt-right base of supporters when he does not condemn white supremacy?

Senator Doug Jones: I don’t know if it would be pandering to them, but he certainly doesn’t want to alienate them. The irony of that is that President Trump has such a strong hold on the Republican Party and his base that he could really be effective in trying to change a lot of this dialogue and bring people along to where the hate-filled rhetoric is just dialed back. Unfortunately, he’s just not done it.

Having said that about him, I do think there are things that we can do in the Democratic Party and others to also call things out when folks say things that may be anti-Semitic or do things from a different perspective. We’ve got to be very careful. It doesn’t take much to incite things. We shouldn’t be, for instance, harassing legislators in public places and in restaurants when they’re out to dinner and in airports and things like that. That kind of disrespect shouldn’t happen.

We shouldn’t be tweeting out ugly things about national heroes like John McCain either, which the president has been doing. I just wish everyone would understand. That’s why I think this book is important. If you look not just between the lines but read the overarching theme of this book, it is that words matter and that we have some opportunities, but we also have responsibility. But the opportunities are there to dial back this rhetoric. I hope that all people from whatever political persuasion will stand up and speak out when they need to and dial back that rhetoric.

Melissa Parker (Smashing Interviews Magazine): Some Democrats and even a few Republicans are questioning the mental stability of Donald Trump. Your comments about that?

Senator Doug Jones: There are so many things that are politically driven. I’m a lawyer. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a psychiatrist. I just think that people need to step up and exercise leadership. That goes for the president, and that goes for all of us from the members of the Senate to the House of Representatives and every public official. We have responsibilities to the people that put us in office to be leaders and not just to fan the flames of hate and to use vile rhetoric.

RELATED: Jones: Republicans ‘do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

‘Frogs’ was a learning experience for Mobile’s Hannah Touchton

Mobile fifth-grader Hannah Touchton has two Ruths in her life.

Her sister. And a frog.

The frog is the Ruth she is most likely known for, at least in the public eye. Ruth is her co-star in an Alabama Power television commercial showcasing the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

382
Keep reading 382 WORDS

The commercial ran across the company’s service territory in the second half of 2018 and will continue to air this year. The American Advertising Federation Birmingham recognized “Frogs” with a Silver ADDY award in the “Film, Video & Sound” category at its annual ceremony February 22.

“Don’t you just love frogs?” Hannah says as she holds Ruth. “They’re an indicator of the health of the water system. Alabama Power loves frogs, too – and rivers and lakes and endangered species.”

While Hannah delivers her lines with the ease of a veteran actress, she doesn’t hesitate to admit her biggest challenge: “Making sure I didn’t drop the frog!”

Alabama Power chose Hannah and a frog, together with a collage of natural scenes, to illustrate the company’s priority to preserve the environment for the generations to follow.

Public Relations Vice President Stephanie Cooper praised the work of the creative team in developing a memorable ad. “We’re very pleased with the ad and the recognition it received with a Silver ADDY Award, as well as the positive reaction from the public,” she said.

Since the campaign began last summer, the “Frogs” ad has been viewed through broadcast, digital and print media.

Alabama Power’s environmental stewardship efforts include strengthening wildlife habitat and protecting river ecosystems and threatened species. The company partners with federal, state and local organizations on programs such as Renew Our Rivers, whose volunteers have collected more than 15 million pounds of trash and debris in the program’s 20 years; and the Longleaf Stewardship Fund, in which Southern Company and its operating companies including Alabama Power work with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

Hannah got the message, as she discovered something new about the company while doing the commercial.

“I learned Alabama Power works to help conserve the natural habitats in Alabama’s waterways,” she says.

An 11-year-old at UMS-Wright Preparatory School, Hannah’s favorite classes are STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

“We do a lot of projects and hands-on learning,” she says.

Hannah may not be quite as practical explaining why she likes doing commercials.

“I get to watch myself on TV!”

Alabama Power Public Relations Director Margaret White said, “The company uses advertising to communicate information to customers about safety, energy efficiency and to remind customers of company values like its commitment to customer service and environmental stewardship.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
15 hours ago

VIDEO: ‘Clean lottery bill’, Common Core could be done in Alabama, Trump vs. McCain and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is Sen. Jim McClendon’s “clean lottery bill” clean or a lottery bill?

— Why is Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh so adamant on taking on Common Core?

— Why can’t President Donald Trump stop beating on the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ)?

34
Keep reading 34 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by former State Rep. Randy Hinshaw (D-Meridianville) to talk about previous attempts to pass the lottery.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at political fanboys and fangirls.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/2292495597459967/

Show less
17 hours ago

Urban Cookhouse’s David and Andrea Snyder are concept creators, not just restaurant owners

In a single decade, David and Andrea Snyder will have launched two dining concepts and opened six restaurants as owners.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” said David, who with his wife founded Urban Cookhouse and Farm Bowl + Juice Co.

The Snyders opened the first Urban Cookhouse, a farm-to-fire-to-table, fast-casual restaurant, in Homewood in June 2010.

835
Keep reading 835 WORDS

“Before Urban Cookhouse was even financially comfortable, I was approached and offered The Summitlocation,” which opened in November 2011 at the lifestyle center off U.S. 280, David said. While the Snyders now own a licensee group that includes the Homewood, Summit, downtown Birmingham and Tuscaloosa locations, Urban Cookhouses can also be found in three other Alabama cities as well as four other states.

The Snyders’ newest concept, Farm Bowl + Juice Co., specializes in acai berry and oatmeal bowls as well as cold-pressed juices and smoothies. They launched that brand in January 2018 in the same building with their relocated and expanded Homewood Urban Cookhouse. By November 2018, the Snyders had added another Farm Bowl + Juice Co. next to their Tuscaloosa Urban Cookhouse, which they had opened two years earlier.

While the restaurants are separate businesses, “we build them together,” said Andrea. “It is just easier to manage as a dual concept from capital expenditures to the build out, to management.”

Plan for volume

From the beginning, the Snyders never thought small.

“When you get the real estate, you’ve taken the first step,” David said. “When I set up the initial business, I planned for a lot of volume. I didn’t necessarily think that it was all going to come, but I said, ‘If I’m going to serve 1,000 people a day, how am I going to lay out my kitchen to make that happen?’”

Andrea echoes her husband’s advice to entrepreneurs: “Think big. Instead of investing in one register, invest in three to move more people through the line. Invest in the things on the front end that are going to allow you to grow and do the volume.”

The buildings that house both an Urban Cookhouse and a Farm Bowl + Juice Co. have drive-thrus and outdoor spaces. The Farm Bowls also come equipped with swings and abstract murals used regularly as backgrounds for social media posts.

“First impressions are everything,” said Andrea. “It is hard to go back and brand yourself. We like to make that investment, do it right from the get-go and know we gave it our all.”

Farm inspired

David’s paternal grandfather farmed for nearly 50 years in Coker, a small community northwest of Tuscaloosa. Andrea’s grandparents and Italian immigrant great-grandparents owned a New Jersey grocery that sold fresh fruits and vegetables. That familial practice of getting food directly from the land inspired them when developing their concepts.

Growing up, David appreciated the time spent with his grandfather on the farm. “I got to taste farm-fresh vegetables and see them put together on a plate with other great food and experience the difference that it made in flavor,” he said. “My grandfather also taught me how to cook with wood and charcoal.”

Urban Cookhouse is known for its wood-fired meats cooked on Big Green Eggs and its fresh produce, much of which is provided through grower agreements with Alabama farms. Farm Bowl + Juice Co. also gets its fresh fruits straight from farms. “We like our growers to be within 60 miles” of the restaurants, said Andrea.

This dynamic duo juggles it all while raising two daughters under the age of 7.

How? “I set boundaries,” Andrea said. “I get off at 3 p.m. every day. I pick the kids up. If it gets to where I can’t do that anymore, we need to stop growing.”

Developing people is key

“As much as we can, we spend time developing people and not focusing on the day-to-day urgent tasks that come up and mess your day up,” Andrea said. “Any opportunity we have to pour into our people, that makes all of the difference.”

The Snyders even cross-train employees so they can work at either concept.

“The people that we have, they are capable,” Andrea said. “They don’t need us around all the time.” Purposely, the couple weren’t on hand for the Tuscaloosa Farm Bowl opening. “They are at the point they kind of don’t need us anymore,” she said.

At the end of last year, the Snyders even helped David’s brother open his own restaurant – Mark’s Joint Backyard BBQ. Mark Snyder worked with his brother and sister-in-law from the inception of Urban Cookhouse. His restaurant is in the couple’s original Homewood location. “We are supporting him, but it is totally his,” Andrea said.

SNYDER’S SUCCESS INGREDIENTS

Founded: Urban Cookhouse, June 2010; Farm Bowl + Juice Co., January 2018; both in Homewood.

Number of employees: 225.

Mentor: Joe Granger, founder of Coach LLC, a leadership coach, who taught the couple how to focus on the “first 50 percent,” which is people.

Smart move: Choosing prominent real estate.

Learning moment: When we realized our success hinged on the development of and focus on the people who work for us. A lot of restaurants have great food, but people make the difference in success or failure. By focusing on the development of our people first, the metrics and tyranny of the daily urgent falls into place.

Wisdom shared: Take risks! Get a mentor. Get in on the ground level with a small company that is going places for the most opportunity.

 

This story originally appeared in the Alabama Retail Association‘s Alabama Retailer magazine.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
19 hours ago

Medical technology and devices viewed as growth industry for Alabama

Alabama’s position as a health care hub and its firm footing in advanced manufacturing are among the reasons officials believe medical devices and medical technology are potential growth areas.

Southern Research hosted a MedTech Symposium in Birmingham on Feb. 28 to spur the discussion for growing the industry in the state.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield was a speaker at the symposium and said it is a logical area for growth in Birmingham and other parts of the state.

742
Keep reading 742 WORDS

“This initiative is really important because it gives us the opportunity to link advanced manufacturing expertise in Alabama to the health care expertise that we have in our state.”

The symposium was the work of Stacey Kelpke, director of Southern Research’s Medical Technology program. She hopes it becomes a recurring event and fits into an overall strategy that includes marrying startups with funding sources and linking research universities and health care companies with manufacturing and engineering experts.

“I think it could be a great boom for Alabama,” Kelpke said. “With our rich manufacturing history and the current medical health care here, it just seems like a perfect fit.”

She said like other facets of healthcare, medtech seeks ”to be able to impact patients, which is really why we are all in this in the first place.”

Medtech fits into the state’s economic development plan, Accelerate Alabama, which has growing the innovation economy and advanced manufacturing as two of its core principles.

“Part of Accelerate Alabama is focused on the broad sector of life sciences,” Canfield said. “Medtech and medical devices I would consider a subsector within that broad sector. It offers a lot of opportunity.”

According to the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the medtech industry in Alabama accounts for 5,900 total jobs, with 2,300 being direct jobs in the industry. Those jobs have an average salary of $38,016 and the industry contributes $850.3 million to the state economy.

As impressive as those numbers may sound, there is room for growth. In South Carolina, there are 10,500 total jobs in the industry and a total economic impact on the state of $2.6 billion, according to AdvaMed. The numbers are even larger in Georgia (22,500 total jobs and a $3.1 billion economic impact on the state), North Carolina (24,500 and $4.6 billion) and Tennessee (25,600 and $5.1 billion).

Nationally, medical technology is a $380 billion business employing 519,000 people directly and nearly 2 million in direct and indirect jobs, according to AdvaMed. The average medtech worker in the U.S. earns $84,000 per year in salary and benefits.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama said there more than 50 medical device and medical equipment companies operating throughout the state.

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions in Arab, Turner Medical in Athens and Baxter Inc. in Opelika are among the companies in the state. Birmingham has the largest concentration, with companies like BioHorizonsEvonik and Steris, which also has operations in Montgomery.

“The state of Alabama is working hard to create an environment that is conducive to economic prosperity for its citizens and businesses. Steris would not have made further investments in our Montgomery and Birmingham operations if we did not agree,” said Stephen Norton, a spokesperson for Steris.

Norton agreed Alabama has set conditions favorable for greater growth.

“Alabama’s overall business climate makes the state an attractive option for a diverse mix of businesses, including medical device manufacturing and repair-related services,” he said. “The workforce is motivated, educated and well-trained, so it is not a surprise to us that major manufacturers are attracted to the region.”

BIO Alabama is an organization of life science companies looking to expand all aspects of the industry in the state. Medtech’s potential is great, according to Blair King, economic developer with Alabama Power and chairman-elect of BIO Alabama.

“BIO Alabama shares Secretary Canfield’s belief that the medical device industry holds great potential for expansion in the state,” King said. “All of the ingredients exist in Alabama for medical technology businesses to grow organically or for companies outside the state to choose to locate here.”

Canfield said taking what Alabama has learned in growing the automotive and aerospace industries in the state and applying a similar approach can boost the life science sector. The growing segment of additive manufacturing, which incorporates technology like 3-D printing, can also play a role, he said.

“Additive manufacturing is going to be involved in all aspects of this as we move forward,” Canfield said. “Alabama is establishing itself in developing experience and expertise in additive manufacturing. We’ve also developed a lot of the companies that are providing the raw materials as well as the technology that help make additive manufacturing what it is today.”

Kelpke said there are issues to address such as regulatory reimbursement and access to venture capital that would go a long way in accelerating the industry’s expansion in Alabama. But, she said, the initial symposium helped foster those discussions and she’s optimistic about where it can go from there.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many,” she said of the symposium.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
23 hours ago

NIH funding to UAB nears $300 million

Research funding to the University of Alabama at Birmingham from the National Institutes of Health came in just shy of $300 million in 2018, placing UAB 23rd on the list of universities receiving NIH funding, according to figures published by the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. Overall, the university received $296,359,266 in 2018.

The School of Medicine led the way with $232,960,967 in grant funding. The SOM was 21st on the list of medical schools, up from 31st just five years ago.

Two UAB schools ranked fourth nationally among their peer institutions: the School of Dentistry, with funding of $11,599,873, and the School of Optometry, with $4.5 million.

295
Keep reading 295 WORDS

The School of Nursing received $4,266,162 to place 14th in the country, while the School of Public Health had NIH grant funding totaling $14,650,216, placing it at 17th on the list.

The School of Health Professions garnered $8,720,907 in NIH funding in 2018.

“Research funding is a barometer that helps measure all the variables that reflect the success of an academic research institution,” said Chris Brown, Ph.D., vice president for Research at UAB. “The top schools in research are also among the top facilities in health care. There is a correlation between funding and the retention and recruitment of top faculty and the brightest students. Research and the funding that supports it are the structural basis of any academic research institution.”

Within the School of Medicine, six departments ranked in the top 10 for NIH funding in their fields, led by the Department of Dermatology, which held the top spot as the most-funded dermatology department in the nation.

The Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences ranked fifth, the Department of Biomedical Engineering ranked fifth and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology came in at ninth in the nation, as did the Department of Cell, Integrative and Developmental Biology. The Department of Anaesthesiology was 10th on the NIH funding list.

Six more SOM departments placed in the top 20. Both the Department of Urology and the Department of Pathology ranked 12th, followed by the Department of Genetics at 13th. The Departments of Medicine and Neurology were 17th on their respective lists, while the Department of Pediatrics came in at 18th.

The departments with the largest gains were Genetics, which jumped from 31st in 2017 to 13th in 2018, and Neurology, which jumped from 29th to 17th.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less