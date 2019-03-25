Doug Jones: Trump ‘certainly doesn’t want to alienate’ alt-right
In an interview published over the weekend, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) asserted that President Donald Trump is not doing his part to dial back “hate-filled rhetoric.”
Smashing Interviews Magazine recently sat down with the junior senator from Mountain Brook about his new book, reminiscing on Gov. George Wallace’s infamous “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” inaugural address from 1963.
The magazine then said, “Flash forward to 2019, and Donald Trump will not condemn white nationalists as terrorists.”
Jones responded, “Right.”
He was then asked, “Do you believe that Donald Trump is just pandering to his alt-right base of supporters when he does not condemn white supremacy?”
Jones said, “I don’t know if it would be pandering to them, but he certainly doesn’t want to alienate them.”
“The irony of that is that President Trump has such a strong hold on the Republican Party and his base that he could really be effective in trying to change a lot of this dialogue and bring people along to where the hate-filled rhetoric is just dialed back. Unfortunately, he’s just not done it,” he continued.
The magazine later queried, “Some Democrats and even a few Republicans are questioning the mental stability of Donald Trump. Your comments about that?”
Jones avoided taking a position on the president’s “mental stability,” saying, “I’m a lawyer. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a psychiatrist.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn