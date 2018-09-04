7 Things: McCain’s funeral and the reaction to it embarrasses America, Congressman Aderholt says shutdown could be looming over wall funing, Trump wants an attack dog not an AG, and more …

7. Colin Kaepernick can’t get a job in the NFL, but Nike will hire him to be a spokesman because he has the right politics

— Nike is using the left’s favorite kneeler to sell shoes by branding his protest as a heroic principled stand. The marketing reads, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

— Obviously, this is a silly thing to do for Nike and Kaepernick. It helps neither of them because even after tons of free publicity, Americans still think his protest is silly.

6. The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh will finally begin

— Kavanaugh’s hearing will probably be focused on two things: Roe v. Wade and whether the president can be indicted, a position that he switched on in 2009, saying, it would “ill serve the public interest,” citing a financial or a national security crisis.

— The American Bar Association gave Kavanaugh their highest rating, further ramping up pressure on Senator Doug. Jones.

5. The Democratic version of a heavy hitter is Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who was brought in to stump for a candidate for Congress Peter Joffrion

— Joffrion’s long-shot campaign seeks momentum, ran a TV ad during college football games last weekend and is now bringing in liberal darlings to the state.

— Swalwell rose to fame in Democratic circles when he suggested that the government should “ban assault weapons, buy them back, go after resisters.”

4. Former Democratic Congressman and candidate for governor Parker Griffith is joining in on the criticism of Birmingham’s move to be more “welcoming” for illegals

— Griffith co-hosted a TV show this weekend and talked about the political ambitions of Mayor Randall Woodfin being placed over the city he oversees. He said, “So he’s positioned himself on this, not for necessarily the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future.”

— Part of the criticism from Griffith was that Birmingham can’t handle the crime it has without welcoming in more. Meanwhile, seven were shot at a kids party.

3. It’s a tired story, but President Donald Trump keeps pretending Attorney General Jeff Sessions is his personal sheriff

— Trump’s latest attack on Sessions is for daring to prosecute Republicans in an election year and nothing more by tweeting, “Two long-running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well-publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff……”

— The drama between the two is mostly centering around Trump’s frustration with the Mueller probe, Sessions’ recusal from all things 2016 and the DOJ not indicting the president’s political enemies.

2. Congressman Robert Aderholt says Trump will get his wall funding or there could be a shutdown

— Aderholt believes Trump’s promise of border security must be acted on, “I feel like all us feel like he needs to do that. It is a very important it issue. I think we’ll see what the Democrats want to do.”

— He also seems to believe that Democrats will follow through with their threat of a government shutdown if funding for the wall were included in the current appropriations process. He stated, “If they want to shut down the government over saying – no funding for the wall, so I think it’s really up to them.”

1. The worst of America has been on display this weekend as elites use a funeral to attack a president while Trump supporters attack a dead Senator and his family

— U.S. Sen. John McCain’s funeral was an embarrassment reminiscent of the 2002 Wellstone Memorial debacle. Voices who knew better spent the event (funeral) ripping the current president in as tacky a way possible.

— Trump supporters spent the weekend spreading conspiracy smears about the U.S.S. Forrestal and McCain’s time as a POW in Vietnam.