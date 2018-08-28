Subscription Preferences:

7 Things: New framework for U.S./Mexico deal, Ivey follows Trump’s lead on lowering the flag, tax cuts benefit Alabama and more … 1 min ago / Analysis
Why did an AL(dot)com’s Connor Sheets story neglect to mention ousted Marion County Democratic Party chairwoman Susan Cobb was recently arrested? 1 hour ago / Analysis
Honoring John McCain: Gov. Ivey orders flags at half-staff at the request of President Trump 13 hours ago / News
Former Alabama Speaker Mike Hubbard’s conviction upheld on 11 of 12 counts 13 hours ago / News
Montgomery doctor sentenced to prison for role in pill mill 14 hours ago / News
‘Right for Alabama:’ ALGOP adopts first-ever state party platform 15 hours ago / News
Alabama native Jamarcus Russell using his story to teach kids while coaching at his alma mater 15 hours ago / News
Walker County BOE selects interim superintendent 16 hours ago / News
The Hollywood Conservative explains what is really going to happen with Cohen, Manafort and Trump 16 hours ago / Radio
The media’s reversal on McCain is a transparent attack on Trump 17 hours ago / Opinion
Kay Ivey on Mississippi and a lottery: ‘Just because another state does something, does that mean we just need to jump in there and do it, too?’ 17 hours ago / News
Why do you need a morning routine? Mealfit’s Thomas Cox explains 18 hours ago / Radio
Disbarred Montgomery attorney accused of practicing law without license 19 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer presents: Living Life on Purpose with reporter Lauren Sisler 20 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Birmingham public transit gets funds to make buses electric 21 hours ago / News
Court finds Huntsville man competent for trial in slaying of wife and son 22 hours ago / News
‘Deplorable’ thieves stealing from Alabama cemeteries 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama politicians react to Sen. John McCain’s death, Rep. Mo Brooks continues pointing out dangers of illegal immigration, Trump’s approval rating unchanged but not great and more … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Mysterious Alabama Planned Parenthood PAC dissolves 1 day ago / News
Study shows Alabamians will save over a billion dollars from Trump tax cuts in electricity costs alone 1 day ago / News
7. There are Bushes, Clintons and Kennedies — If some get their wish, there may be a new political dynasty in the making

Cindy McCain and Meghan McCain are being bantered about as front-runners for an appointment to John McCain’s Senate seat

— Whoever is chosen must be a Republican, but will not be appointed until Sen. McCain is laid to rest.

6. Maybe Democrats don’t want to #AbolishICE, but multiple Senators do

— A recent poll shows that only about a quarter of Democrats actually support ending the agency designed to protect our borders and fight human trafficking, while 57 percent view ICE unfavorably.

— The list of big-name Democrats that want to end the agency includes those with presidential aspirations like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kristen Gillabrand, as well as rising stars like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

5. Former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard has suffered another huge setback in his hopes to avoid prison time

— The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday upheld 11 out of 12 felony convictions Hubbard, pretty much guaranteeing that he will see some prison time.

— Hubbard was indicted on 23 charges related to ethics law violations. He was found guilty on 12 counts and could face four years in prison and/or eight years on probation.

4. GOP’s tax cuts continue to benefit Alabama — Both jobs and energy savings will increase

— Analysis released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that there will be real and substantial benefits to Alabama’s economy after the 2017 tax cuts.

— The tax cuts will create and sustain 3,444 jobs, consumers will save $1.28 billion and bring in $1.34 billion in economic activity.

3. A week after Gov. Kay Ivey seemed open to a lottery in Alabama, she slammed the door on her supporting it 

— Ivey was speaking to Alabama Public Television and said, “You said Mississippi, so the discussion comes up — just because another state does something, does that mean we just need to jump in there and do it, too?”

— The cold water from Ivey doesn’t necessarily doom the issue, but it is a significant change in tone from her statement to the Alabama County Commission Association, where she said, “If the people want to vote, that’s fine, but we have a robust economy”.

2. Gov. Kay Ivey follows suit as President Donald Trump finally gets his response to McCain’s death right 

— Originally, the White House followed official flag protocol, ignoring the part where the President can order a different length of mourning, which drew fire from pretty much everywhere.

— Eventually, the president issued an official White House statement and ordered the flag to fly at half-staff. Other good news was once again blotted out by a belligerent White House’s unforced error.

1. New U.S. and Mexico trade deal is proposed

— The new deal, which could include Canada at some point, requires 75 percent of the parts in any car sold in North America be produced in the United States or Mexico. It will require higher wages by workers creating the parts for cars and will last 16 years and then be renewed after that.

— The stock market reacted positively to the news, jumping 260 points. No word yet on the tariffs Mexico and the United States hit each other with this year.

In an article published on Sunday, AL(dot)com muckraker Connor Sheets revealed the details of a lawsuit filed by now-former Marion County Democratic Party chairwoman Susan Cobb in Marion County Circuit Court against Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley for her apparent removal from the post.

According to Sheets’ report, Cobb alleged in her suit filed on August 21 that she was told she had been removed from the Marion County post “at Worley’s discretion because Cobb had failed to properly certify the election returns,” referring to the June 5 Democratic primary.

However, Sheets neglected to mention one detail about Cobb in his report. According to an excerpt to a June story published on Marion County’s Journal Record’s website, Cobb “was arrested on Tuesday, June 26, for unpaid fines related to a previous third-degree theft charge.”

The Journal Record cited that Cobb “had an outstanding warrant from the Winfield Police Department” that was related to a prior “arrest from Sept. 14, 2014.”

Yellowhammer News pointed out the oversight to Sheets and is awaiting a response.

Also of note, Cobb’s lawsuit states Alabama State House District 86 Democratic nominee Kristy Kirkland, a Dothan attorney, is legal representation for Cobb.

In a post on Facebook, Kirkland pointed out she has been solicited by Worley-ally Joe Reed’s Alabama Democratic Conference for a $1,000 donation.

Someone asked my campaign this weekend what had been demanded of me as a candidate by the Alabama Democratic Conference….

Posted by Kristy Kirkland for Alabama House of Representatives, District 86 on Monday, August 13, 2018

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday directed all state agencies to immediately lower flags to half-staff in memory of the late Sen. John McCain.

Ivey’s order came at the request of President Donald Trump.

The state’s flags are to remain at half-staff until McCain’s internment on Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.

Ivey expressed her respect for McCain and her sympathy for his family during their time of grieving.

“Sen. McCain should be remembered as an honored war veteran & someone truly dedicated to serving his country,” Ivey tweeted. “His family remains in my deepest thoughts & prayers.”

Read how Alabama leaders mourned McCain’s passing and shared memories of his Alabama connections here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday announced their decision to uphold 11 out of 12 felony ethics convictions for former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, and Hubbard’s attorney was “absolutely in shock.”

His conviction on one count, which charged that Hubbard intentionally voted for legislation “when he knew or should have known that he had a conflict of interest,” was reversed.

In the opinion written by Judge Welch, the court said, “The language of Alabama’s ethics law should be clear as to which persons, businesses, and acts fall within its reach.”

The opinion advised that the current ethics law “could present a serious constitutional issue should a situation arise in which a public official is convicted for soliciting or receiving a thing of value from a person within an organization but outside its immediate leadership hierarchy, where it is not so clear that that individual is a principal.”

The court continued and cited a federal precedent that says if laws are too vague or too liable for arbitrary enforcement, then the government violates a defendant’s due process rights.

“We strongly encourage the legislature to consider amending the law to better circumscribe the class of persons defined as principals, and to more clearly explain several of the other 34 definitions embodied in § 36-25-1, Ala. Code 1975, that could present similar constitutional issues,” the opinion reads.

Hubbard was indicted by a special grand jury on 23 charges related to alleged abuses of his public office. He was tried by a jury in Lee County and was convicted on 12 of the 23 counts — Counts 5, 6, 10-14, 16-19, and 23. His conviction on Count 5 has now been overturned by the Court of Criminal Appeals.

The trial judge in July 2016 sentenced Hubbard to several terms of imprisonment, however, he has been out on bond pending appeal.

Hubbard faces a total of four years in prison and eight years on probation.

In a phone interview with Yellowhammer News, Hubbard’s attorney, and former Alabama attorney general and lieutenant governor, Bill Baxley, said the appellate court’s decision had stunned him and that they would be going through the 160-page document thoroughly before commenting on specifics.

“I’m in shock. Absolutely in shock,” Baxley stated.

He added that his “strong recommendation” will be taking Hubbard’s appeal up to the Alabama Supreme Court.

“I have never seen a case with more errors than this one,” Baxley concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

An Alabama physician has been sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison for his role in a Montgomery pill mill.

U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Sr. told AL.com that 56-year-old Gilberto Sanchez was found guilty last week of prescribing unnecessary controlled substances for his patients.

He was also guilty of committing health care fraud and laundering money.

Prosecutors say Sanchez handed out prescriptions for opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl as well as amphetamines.

He knew his patients did not need and would abuse.

Sanchez was among four people indicted by a federal grand jury for their role in the pill mill last year.

Last week, 48-year-old Johnnie Chaisson Sanders pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

Court document state that Sanders worked for Sanchez and participated in a fraudulent moneymaking venture.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

The Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) adopted its first-ever state party platform on Saturday at its annual summer Executive Committee meeting.

ALGOP Platform Committee Chair, and soon-to-be state senator, Sam Givhan presented the committee’s report to the Executive Committee, which then voted to adopt the state platform.

ALGOP Party platform as follows:

We believe every human being is endowed by our Creator with inherent rights to life, liberty and property.

We support a traditional, strict constructionist view of the Constitution and reject judicial activism in attempts to thwart the foundational basis of our Country and government.

We believe in equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity for all, without regard to race, creed, age, sex or national origin.

We support the rights of people of faith to the free exercise of religion, including every citizen’s right to apply religious values to public policy and the right of faith-based organizations to participate fully in public programs without renouncing their beliefs and without government interference.

We support freedom of speech and freedom of the press and oppose attempts to silence, to violate, or weaken those rights.

We uphold the right of individual Americans to own and bear firearms.

We assert the inherent dignity and sanctity of all human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental individual right to life and support a human life amendment to the Constitution. We oppose the use of public funds to perform or promote abortion and strongly condemn any federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

We support a strong military sufficiently funded to provide for our nation’s defense as well as our veterans.

We believe that the obligation to our veterans does not end when they leave the military.

We support options for learning, including: public education, parochial and private schools, charter schools, home-schooling, magnet schools and technical and vocational education. We recognize and support parental rights in their child’s education.

We believe that government should be limited and that the growth of government must be curtailed by a combination of the elimination of programs and transitioning of government jobs to the private sector.

We support lower and fair tax models that adequately fund government without undue waste or programs better facilitated by the private sector.

We condemn decisions by activist judges to allow the desecration of the flag and to deny children the opportunity to say the Pledge of Allegiance in public schools. We support standing at the presentation of our national anthem.

We support traditional marriage and family as being the foundation for a free society. We support the appointment of justices and judges who respect the constitutional limits on their power and respect the authority of the states to decide such fundamental social questions.

We support Alabama as a “Right to Work” state.

We oppose the implementation of the Common Core Curriculum.

We believe that business growth must be encouraged by all levels of government through the elimination of all unnecessary regulations that unduly burden industry and businesses.

We support legislation requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote and secure photo identification when voting in order to help ensure that we have fair and honest elections.

 

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

