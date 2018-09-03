Former Democratic nominee for governor says Mayor Woodfin acting not for ‘the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future’

In Sunday’s episode of Guerrilla Politics on Yellowhammer TV, former Alabama congressman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Parker Griffith told host Dale Jackson that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is prioritizing his political ambition above the safety and wellbeing of the city.

Griffith’s comments came in reference to Woodfin’s recent declaration that Birmingham would be a “welcoming city,” which, as Jackson put it, is a “sanctuary city on steroids.”

“Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, has his eye on national office,” Griffith explained.

He continued, “So he’s positioned himself on this, not for necessarily the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future.”

Griffith joined the surging criticism of Woodfin’s decision to make Birmingham a “welcoming city.”

“Obviously it’s a mistake,” Griffith emphasized. “Birmingham can’t afford the people they’ve got right now, much less invite others in.”

“It elevates you. Someone might pick this up,” he added.

He pointed to Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum as someone that Woodfin is trying to model his political rise after. In fact, Woodfin endorsed Gillum a week before Election Day.

This is the latest in the line of Woodfin’s favor-currying to the socialist, far-left wing of the national Democratic Party. He won the election with the backing and assistance of Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution” and recently said he was ‘proud to have shared the stage’ with socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn