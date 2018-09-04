Subscription Preferences:

Review: Reckon Radio’s University of Alabama ‘Machine’ podcast – Not bad, but why so serious?

The haves versus the have-nots is a tension that exists at almost every traditional college campus.

At the University of Alabama, it’s the Greeks versus the troubled independents, who think it is unfair that they are excluded from the system. The Greeks have the cool parties, the nice houses, tasty meals. The non-Greeks, at least the ones who care about not being Greek, are only able to see it from afar.

One of the biggest gripes from the have-nots is that the Greek system was wise enough to figure out how to vote in a bloc and defeat any loosely organized non-Greek effort.

Out of that emotional backlash, mythology is born: The all-powerful University of Alabama Machine.

There is no doubt “The Machine” is a real thing. Its existence has been written about and documented over the years. As an organized bloc, it wields some power on the University of Alabama campus.

Lore, however, has contributed to the impression that “The Machine” enjoys substantial influence both on campus and throughout the state of Alabama. To be sure, we can attribute at least half of “The Machine’s” power to merely thin air.

While much of “The Machine’s” power is hype, at least to some, the legend has become synonymous with fact. In this environment, Alabama fraternity antics—which under any other circumstance would be treated as dumb college kids doing dumb college kid stuff— have been built into an apparently evil secret cabal of future Alabama leaders.

That was the topic of the inaugural podcast series for AL(dot)com’s Reckon.

I know what you’re thinking: Oh boy, another knock-off of some NPR-quality production steeped in social justice themes and snowflake millennial victimology! And you would be correct.

The podcast also comes complete with elements of beta-male score-settling.

Finally, after all these years, the nerds at AL(dot)com are getting their revenge for never being invited to those Greek parties and socials in those gaudy fraternity and sorority houses on the University of Alabama campus!

We’re told we should care because “The Machine” is grooming our future leaders and it can impact everyone lives.

“It’s one of those things when you first hear about it, you can’t understand the hold it has on our campus and the state of Alabama – even sometimes nationally,” Amber Scales, a former SGA presidential candidate and director of the Student Government Association’s (SGA) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion effort says on the podcast, arguing that for nearly 150 years a small proportion of the student body has held power, “kind of, generally 8,000 people controlling a campus of 38,000.”

“That’s mind-boggling to me,” Scales continues. “And the crazier part is how they have an effect on, you know, elections outside of our campus. So people think, ‘Oh you know, it’s SGA election. Why should I care?’ Because these people end up your senators. They end up your representatives. They end up your governors. You know, those real positions of power and they use our campus as a training ground. If that’s not the death of democracy, I don’t know what is.”

Holy cow, Batman! The “death of democracy” on the University of Alabama campus? How can this possibly be?!

Does anyone at AL(dot)com believe this? I doubt it, and even the ones at AL(dot)com who lived through “The Machine” as students at the University of Alabama – John Archibald, John Hammontree, I’m talking to you guys – you probably immediately moved on with your lives to more pressing matters than the overhyped antics of an underground society of 18-to-22-year-olds.

Yes, “The Machine” may very well have broken into an office or have wiretapped a phone. Those are undoubtedly serious matters—but don’t we, as a society, chalk up such antics to dumb college pranks? And aren’t the responsible parties still accountable to the law?

Beyond the unnecessary demonization of college kids, the Reckon podcast’s central thesis, which is we should care about Alabama’s fraternity row because they will one day control the state, rings hollow.

Indeed, “The Machine” is hardly owning Montgomery these days. Consider these exhibits:

  • Governor Kay Ivey – Auburn grad
  • Future Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth – Auburn grad
  • Attorney General Steve Marshall – UNC-Chapel Hill undergrad, UA law school
  • Secretary of State John Merrill – University of Alabama grad and anti-Machine champion.
  • State Auditor Jim Zeigler* – also a University of Alabama grad and anti-Machine champion.

*Note: This podcast is one of the few times in recent memory anyone at AL(dot)com has taken Jim Zeigler seriously.

Also, for good measure, the podcast rhetorically indicts “The Machine” for being active in local Tuscaloosa city elections. A candidate who sought the support of the Alabama Greeks had to defend doing so, as if these college students shouldn’t have a say in the local politics of the city they reside.

But those students probably should have known better. I mean, voting as a bloc in elections outside of campus is not OK, that is unless it is December 2017 and AL(dot)com darling Doug Jones is in a tight race against Roy Moore.

The story of “The Machine” is a worthy topic, but you kind of wish the approach was a little more open-minded instead of this damning exposé.

One must wonder, did Reckon do anything to stymy the mythology surrounding Greek power at the University of Alabama? Or, in a twist of irony, did Reckon add into the ongoing narrative that “The Machine” is an all-powerful entity one crosses at one’s peril?

Even though the latter is hype, this Reckon podcast series feeds that narrative. If you didn’t know anything about “The Machine” or had limited knowledge of it before listening to the podcast, you would think it is omnipotent. In its effort to “expose,” Reckon has only made “The Machine” that much stronger and more legendary.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

American Bar Association gives its highest rating to SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh – pressure mounts on Doug Jones to confirm

The American Bar Association (ABA) on Friday announced that they unanimously awarded President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, their highest possible rating — “well qualified.”

The ABA’s 15-member standing committee on the Federal Judiciary has been evaluating federal judicial nominees since 1953.

“The rating of ‘Well Qualified’ is reserved for those found to merit the Committee’s strongest affirmative endorsement,” the ABA states in its description of the ranking process.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) is under continuously building pressure to confirm Kavanaugh, and the support for the nominee by the ABA – which is widely considered to be a nonpartisan voice of reason when it comes to confirmation processes – seemingly rebuts any apolitical reason Jones could give for not supporting Trump’s pick.

To earn this highest rating, “a Supreme Court nominee must be a preeminent member of the legal profession, have outstanding legal ability and exceptional breadth of experience, and meet the very highest standards of integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament,” according to the ABA.

However, former Alabama congressman and Democratic nominee for governor Parker Griffith believes that Jones made up his mind some time ago to oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation – purely for political reasons.

“[H]e knows he’s going to vote against him,” Griffith explained to Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson.

Griffith continued, “If he votes yes, he loses his base.”

In the past week, RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said that Jones is “too beholden to the radicals” in the Democratic Party, and Americans for Prosperity ran digital ads in Alabama saying Jones is “putting politics ahead of his country” and “siding with Chuck Schumer, not Alabamans.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, which is expected to be a grueling four-day spectacle, begins Tuesday at 8:30 am CST in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. You can watch online here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama ranks second worst for driving deaths, among worst states in distracted driving

Alabama is the second deadliest state in the nation when it comes to driving deaths per capita, according to national data review organization Safewise. The state is also amongst the worst when it comes to distracted drivers, and Safewise says there is a correlation between the two.

In Alabama, car crashes result in 21.3 deaths per 100,000 people, which is second-worst only to Mississippi. This is nearly twice the national average of 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

In stark contrast, Washington D.C. (4) sees the fewest fatalities from traffic incidents, followed by Rhode Island (4.8), New York (5.2), Massachusetts (5.7) and New Jersey (6.7).

Safewise noted that Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina are the top three states where you are most likely to die in a car crash, and none of these states have a statewide law banning handheld cellphone use. In fact, none of the ten deadliest states for driving have such bans.

On the other hand, D.C., New York and New Jersey are among the top five places where you are least likely to die in a car crash – all three have laws banning handheld cellphone usage while driving.

“While public transit may be a factor, these places also have some of the strictest and longest standing distracted driving laws in the country,” Safewise added.

The Yellowhammer State has banned texting and driving, but only 15 states and D.C. have passed laws to completely ban handheld cell usage while driving.

According to the data, Alabama only issued 38 tickets per 100,000 licensed drivers for violations of its texting while driving ban. The places that issued the most tickets for distracted driving are some of the safest – Delaware issued 13,061, New York issued 11,996 and D.C. issued 10,952.

Alabama’s minimum fine of $25 for texting while driving is tied for the second lowest in the nation.

Per the Alexander City Outlook, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it will be “stepping up patrols and enforcement efforts to try and prevent major incidents from occurring, including participation in the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ effort.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Regions Bank VP of marketing shares how even strangers can be like family in Alabama

Bret Pippen thought it was just going to be another day at Regions tower in downtown Birmingham. However, as he learned about a tragic event, his day stopped. He began to think about what relationships around him actually meant.

Bret, the senior vice president of marketing at Regions Bank, shares this story just months after it happened to show us humanity still exists in this crazy world we live in.

The story begins with Bret building a relationship with Esquire, a shoe shiner.

Eventually, his son, Jamal, starts working there and connecting with Bret. They would talk about anything from marketing strategy to Alabama football. One day, the shoe shine shop was closed, so Bret asked around to see where Esquire and Jamal were. He was informed Jamal had been killed. To Bret’s disbelief, he went and searched it on his computer and there it was.

He had the feeling we all feel when you realize something tragic happens to someone you care about — your stomach sinks to your toes. On one of the busiest meeting days of the year, Bret was headed down to get a snack and passed by the shoe shine stand. As he came around the corner, there was Esquire. Bret had not seen Esquire since before he found out the tragic story about his son.

Bret thought to himself, “I’m so busy, not today, I just don’t have time.”

Although, when he walked passed him they locked eyes and Esquire fell into his arms. The tears began to fall and Bret just hugged him. He then saw the line of people there to console Esquire behind him.

Bret said that he did not remember what meeting he missed, but he will always remember those moments with Esquire.

This shows the human side of the crazy world we live in today. In all of the lives of people around us, there are so many of them like Esquire where if we looked up from our phones and connected with people around us, we would realize there are other people out there that need someone to lean on.

Watch:

Former Democratic nominee for governor says Mayor Woodfin acting not for ‘the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future’

In Sunday’s episode of Guerrilla Politics on Yellowhammer TV, former Alabama congressman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Parker Griffith told host Dale Jackson that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is prioritizing his political ambition above the safety and wellbeing of the city.

Griffith’s comments came in reference to Woodfin’s recent declaration that Birmingham would be a “welcoming city,” which, as Jackson put it, is a “sanctuary city on steroids.”

“Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, has his eye on national office,” Griffith explained.

He continued, “So he’s positioned himself on this, not for necessarily the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future.”

Griffith joined the surging criticism of Woodfin’s decision to make Birmingham a “welcoming city.”

“Obviously it’s a mistake,” Griffith emphasized. “Birmingham can’t afford the people they’ve got right now, much less invite others in.”

“It elevates you. Someone might pick this up,” he added.

He pointed to Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum as someone that Woodfin is trying to model his political rise after. In fact, Woodfin endorsed Gillum a week before Election Day.

This is the latest in the line of Woodfin’s favor-currying to the socialist, far-left wing of the national Democratic Party. He won the election with the backing and assistance of Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution” and recently said he was ‘proud to have shared the stage’ with socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

AL.com columnist claims ‘Trump normalizing racism’

Roy Johnson, a regular columnist for AL.com, published an article Thursday asserting that President Donald Trump is “normalizing racism,” along with anyone in or seeking public office who supports him.

Johnson wrote that race is the number one issue in American society, and Trump has caused racism to go from being coded to overt.

“[R]ace weighs upon us every day,” Johnson said. “It peppers our timelines, to exhaustion, at times.”

He continued, “It’s the virus infecting our elections. Right now.”

The columnist then cited the case of Florida’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Rep. Ron DeSantis, who recently implored his state’s voters not “to monkey this up” by electing his socialist Democrat of an opponent – who is black.

Of DeSantis, Johnson said, “The man might as well have been carrying a bamboo tiki torch.”

“That he was so comfortable using those words reveals yet again just how much Trump has normalized racism. And not just as president,” Johnson added.

The liberal blog’s columnist did not blame just Trump the president or Trump the candidate – he said Trump is responsible for America’s race problem going back three decades.

“In 1989, he famously called for the death penalty for five black and Latino teens who were accused of raping a white woman in Central Park. They were [later] acquitted,” Johnson outlined, as his proof.

He then wrapped up his argument by going even farther – not just blaming Trump, but blaming every candidate and official who supports the nation’s commander-in-chief as well.

“Any candidate, however, who blithely and blindly goes ‘all-in’ with Trump, who uses his name as much as their own in campaign ads and speeches, also embraces the heinous millstone of racial divisiveness the president has sown,” Johnson claimed.

“Whether they mean to or not,” he continued.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

