American Bar Association gives its highest rating to SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh – pressure mounts on Doug Jones to confirm
Alabama ranks second worst for driving deaths, among worst states in distracted driving
Regions Bank VP of marketing shares how even strangers can be like family in Alabama
Former Democratic nominee for governor says Mayor Woodfin acting not for 'the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future'
AL.com columnist claims 'Trump normalizing racism'
RNC spox: Doug Jones 'too beholden to the radicals' in the Democratic Party
BASS, Alabama Power to award scholarships to Alabama students
VIDEO: 'Don't monkey it up,' Birmingham wants to be more than a 'sanctuary city,' Alabama's junior Senator Doug Jones won't do political calculus and more on Guerrilla Politics
MGMWERX officially launches operations in Montgomery
UAB's $37.5 million state-of-the art Collat School of Business opens
Alabama's Grand Hotel completes $35 million renovation, rebrands as Autograph resort
Aderholt predicts Trump will get border wall funding — 'When the president gets on an issue, he stays with it'
Alabama's largest county looks to continue economic development momentum
Rep. Martha Roby: Hearing from constituents 'enables me to better represent your views'
Prepare to vote on constitutional amendments, Alabama
Alabama drone pilot airs it out for ESPN's College GameDay
Alabama named the most 'hated' college football team
How Nick Saban's diet sets him up for success on and off the field
Mentored hunt starts Welch's outdoors journey
President of the Universal Society of Hinduism calls for Alabama to end 'highly insensitive' yoga ban
The American Bar Association (ABA) on Friday announced that they unanimously awarded President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, their highest possible rating — “well qualified.”

The ABA’s 15-member standing committee on the Federal Judiciary has been evaluating federal judicial nominees since 1953.

“The rating of ‘Well Qualified’ is reserved for those found to merit the Committee’s strongest affirmative endorsement,” the ABA states in its description of the ranking process.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) is under continuously building pressure to confirm Kavanaugh, and the support for the nominee by the ABA – which is widely considered to be a nonpartisan voice of reason when it comes to confirmation processes – seemingly rebuts any apolitical reason Jones could give for not supporting Trump’s pick.

To earn this highest rating, “a Supreme Court nominee must be a preeminent member of the legal profession, have outstanding legal ability and exceptional breadth of experience, and meet the very highest standards of integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament,” according to the ABA.

However, former Alabama congressman and Democratic nominee for governor Parker Griffith believes that Jones made up his mind some time ago to oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation – purely for political reasons.

“[H]e knows he’s going to vote against him,” Griffith explained to Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson.

Griffith continued, “If he votes yes, he loses his base.”

In the past week, RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said that Jones is “too beholden to the radicals” in the Democratic Party, and Americans for Prosperity ran digital ads in Alabama saying Jones is “putting politics ahead of his country” and “siding with Chuck Schumer, not Alabamans.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, which is expected to be a grueling four-day spectacle, begins Tuesday at 8:30 am CST in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. You can watch online here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Alabama is the second deadliest state in the nation when it comes to driving deaths per capita, according to national data review organization Safewise. The state is also amongst the worst when it comes to distracted drivers, and Safewise says there is a correlation between the two.

In Alabama, car crashes result in 21.3 deaths per 100,000 people, which is second-worst only to Mississippi. This is nearly twice the national average of 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

In stark contrast, Washington D.C. (4) sees the fewest fatalities from traffic incidents, followed by Rhode Island (4.8), New York (5.2), Massachusetts (5.7) and New Jersey (6.7).

Safewise noted that Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina are the top three states where you are most likely to die in a car crash, and none of these states have a statewide law banning handheld cellphone use. In fact, none of the ten deadliest states for driving have such bans.

On the other hand, D.C., New York and New Jersey are among the top five places where you are least likely to die in a car crash – all three have laws banning handheld cellphone usage while driving.

“While public transit may be a factor, these places also have some of the strictest and longest standing distracted driving laws in the country,” Safewise added.

The Yellowhammer State has banned texting and driving, but only 15 states and D.C. have passed laws to completely ban handheld cell usage while driving.

According to the data, Alabama only issued 38 tickets per 100,000 licensed drivers for violations of its texting while driving ban. The places that issued the most tickets for distracted driving are some of the safest – Delaware issued 13,061, New York issued 11,996 and D.C. issued 10,952.

Alabama’s minimum fine of $25 for texting while driving is tied for the second lowest in the nation.

Per the Alexander City Outlook, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it will be “stepping up patrols and enforcement efforts to try and prevent major incidents from occurring, including participation in the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ effort.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Bret Pippen thought it was just going to be another day at Regions tower in downtown Birmingham. However, as he learned about a tragic event, his day stopped. He began to think about what relationships around him actually meant.

Bret, the senior vice president of marketing at Regions Bank, shares this story just months after it happened to show us humanity still exists in this crazy world we live in.

The story begins with Bret building a relationship with Esquire, a shoe shiner.

Eventually, his son, Jamal, starts working there and connecting with Bret. They would talk about anything from marketing strategy to Alabama football. One day, the shoe shine shop was closed, so Bret asked around to see where Esquire and Jamal were. He was informed Jamal had been killed. To Bret’s disbelief, he went and searched it on his computer and there it was.

He had the feeling we all feel when you realize something tragic happens to someone you care about — your stomach sinks to your toes. On one of the busiest meeting days of the year, Bret was headed down to get a snack and passed by the shoe shine stand. As he came around the corner, there was Esquire. Bret had not seen Esquire since before he found out the tragic story about his son.

Bret thought to himself, “I’m so busy, not today, I just don’t have time.”

Although, when he walked passed him they locked eyes and Esquire fell into his arms. The tears began to fall and Bret just hugged him. He then saw the line of people there to console Esquire behind him.

Bret said that he did not remember what meeting he missed, but he will always remember those moments with Esquire.

This shows the human side of the crazy world we live in today. In all of the lives of people around us, there are so many of them like Esquire where if we looked up from our phones and connected with people around us, we would realize there are other people out there that need someone to lean on.

Watch:

In Sunday’s episode of Guerrilla Politics on Yellowhammer TV, former Alabama congressman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Parker Griffith told host Dale Jackson that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is prioritizing his political ambition above the safety and wellbeing of the city.

Griffith’s comments came in reference to Woodfin’s recent declaration that Birmingham would be a “welcoming city,” which, as Jackson put it, is a “sanctuary city on steroids.”

“Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, has his eye on national office,” Griffith explained.

He continued, “So he’s positioned himself on this, not for necessarily the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future.”

Griffith joined the surging criticism of Woodfin’s decision to make Birmingham a “welcoming city.”

“Obviously it’s a mistake,” Griffith emphasized. “Birmingham can’t afford the people they’ve got right now, much less invite others in.”

“It elevates you. Someone might pick this up,” he added.

He pointed to Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum as someone that Woodfin is trying to model his political rise after. In fact, Woodfin endorsed Gillum a week before Election Day.

This is the latest in the line of Woodfin’s favor-currying to the socialist, far-left wing of the national Democratic Party. He won the election with the backing and assistance of Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution” and recently said he was ‘proud to have shared the stage’ with socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Roy Johnson, a regular columnist for AL.com, published an article Thursday asserting that President Donald Trump is “normalizing racism,” along with anyone in or seeking public office who supports him.

Johnson wrote that race is the number one issue in American society, and Trump has caused racism to go from being coded to overt.

“[R]ace weighs upon us every day,” Johnson said. “It peppers our timelines, to exhaustion, at times.”

He continued, “It’s the virus infecting our elections. Right now.”

The columnist then cited the case of Florida’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Rep. Ron DeSantis, who recently implored his state’s voters not “to monkey this up” by electing his socialist Democrat of an opponent – who is black.

Of DeSantis, Johnson said, “The man might as well have been carrying a bamboo tiki torch.”

“That he was so comfortable using those words reveals yet again just how much Trump has normalized racism. And not just as president,” Johnson added.

The liberal blog’s columnist did not blame just Trump the president or Trump the candidate – he said Trump is responsible for America’s race problem going back three decades.

“In 1989, he famously called for the death penalty for five black and Latino teens who were accused of raping a white woman in Central Park. They were [later] acquitted,” Johnson outlined, as his proof.

He then wrapped up his argument by going even farther – not just blaming Trump, but blaming every candidate and official who supports the nation’s commander-in-chief as well.

“Any candidate, however, who blithely and blindly goes ‘all-in’ with Trump, who uses his name as much as their own in campaign ads and speeches, also embraces the heinous millstone of racial divisiveness the president has sown,” Johnson claimed.

“Whether they mean to or not,” he continued.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Kayleigh McEnany, the chief spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, recently published an editorial in Alabama’s Times Daily about the critical decision facing Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

McEnany opened her piece by asking, “Will Doug Jones side with Alabama’s people on Kavanaugh?”

She quickly answered herself, asserting that Jones is “too beholden to the radicals” in the Democratic Party to side with the majority of Alabamians in supporting Trump’s nominee.

This theme echoes recent ads run in the state by Americans for Prosperity, who said Jones is “putting politics ahead of his country” and “siding with Chuck Schumer, not [Alabamians].”

McEnany outlined that Kavanaugh is a perfectly qualified and “distinguished” nominee, which makes it hard for red-state Democrats like Jones to excuse their nonsupport.

“Judge Kavanaugh is highly respected and has an impeccable résumé,” she detailed. “After graduating from Yale Law School, he clerked for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and served as a White House counsel in the George W. Bush administration.”

“As a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Kavanaugh has a long track record of mainstream, Constitution-based opinions which stands in stark contrast to the judicial activists we see today,” McEnany continued.

She also pointed out that objective voices have come out in force in support of Trump’s nominee.

“Legal minds across the political spectrum have come to the defense of Judge Kavanaugh, and rightfully so,” McEnany emphasized.

With such a high-caliber nominee in Kavanaugh, the plausible explanation for Jones’ opposition, McEnany suggested, is purely partisan politics.

“Are Jones and other red-state Democrats too beholden to the radicals in their party to support an extremely qualified nominee for the Supreme Court?” she asked.

From McEnany’s vantage point, “The answer appears to be ‘yes.'”

She also framed Jones’ vote as a choice between supporting “liberal Chuck Schumer” or “the people of Alabama.”

According to Morning Consult, polling shows that Jones voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be “unforgivable” to the clear majority of Alabamians.

McEnany advised that the state’s voters made it blatantly obvious what kind of judicial nominees they wanted when Trump battered Hillary Clinton by nearly 30 points in November 2016.

However, McEnany explained that Jones’ voting record – and what she sees as Jones failing to keep his promise to be a moderate – might foreshadow his vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“The senator’s opposition to the president’s reasonable compromise on immigration show us that he’s more interested in pleasing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer than his own constituents,” she said.

McEnany added, “In fact, Jones votes with Schumer 80 percent of the time. When it comes to late-term abortion, his liberal views stand in stark contrast to those of Alabamians. One of his first votes in Congress was a vote against the late-term abortion ban.”

The RNC spokesperson said Alabama’s junior senator is in line with the national Democratic Party with his voting.

“Some of Jones’s fellow red-state Democrats are touting their support for the Trump agenda, yet not a single one voted for tax cuts; voted to keep the government open during the spending bill debate in January; or supported President Trump’s immigration and infrastructure plans,” McEnany outlined.

The question at hand is a pivotal one.

“Will [Jones] side with his party or his people?” McEnany, in conclusion, queried.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in the Senate begins on Tuesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

