Jones votes against ‘Pain-Capable’ abortion ban, receives two major donations from pro-choice donors on same day

The same day that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act last month, Alabama’s junior senator received thousands in campaign cash from national pro-choice activists.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would prohibit abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation based on scientific research suggesting that fetuses are capable of feeling pain by that point in pregnancy, per National Review. A report released recently suggested that fetal pain is in fact possible even earlier in pregnancy than 20 weeks.

FEC filings show that on February 25, the same day as Jones’ vote against the pro-life bill, his 2020 reelection campaign received a total of $4,800 from two Illinois donors who are longtime, prominent supporters of abortion rights.

One donation came from Marcena W. Love, who even listed her occupation as “activist.” Research shows that she is the former president of the Chicago area’s Planned Parenthood Association, former member of the National Abortion Rights Action League Board of Directors and founder of Personal PAC, the “strongest pro-choice voice in the State of Illinois.” Love donated $2,000 to Jones on February 25.

The second contribution to Jones was in the amount of $2,800 (the federal maximum for an individual) from Fred Eychaner. He has given over $3 million to abortion causes over the past decade alone, including over $2.5 million to Emily’s List and nearly $1 million more to an affiliated PAC.

RELATED: Jones raises over 86% from out-of-state individuals in latest fundraising period

Jones has been a staunch pro-abortion advocate while in the U.S. Senate, previously voting against the pain-capable abortion ban on another occasion. His latest vote on the legislation came days after he laughed when asked by a constituent how he would vote on the bill. Jones called that question “stupid.”

Alabama’s junior U.S. senator also previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions.

Jones has been endorsed in his 2020 reelection bid by State. Rep. John Rogers (D-AL) of “kill ’em now or kill ’em later” infamy. Rogers has asserted that Jones privately called him to say those remarks were “right.” Jones, confronted by a tracker last year, refused to comment on that allegation.

RELATED: Video: Doug Jones’ pro-choice beliefs compared with Dem. Rep. Rogers’ viral abortion comments

Last year, Jones criticized Republican lawmakers in Alabama for pushing the nation’s strictest abortion ban. He called their pro-life views “callous” and “extreme.”

While Alabamians in the 2018 general election voted overwhelmingly to declare the official policy of the state as being pro-life, Jones has stressed in public comments that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” He recently doubled down on this admission when defending his two votes to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn