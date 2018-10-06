Doug Jones: Representing the majority of Alabamians not ‘the be all to end all’ (VIDEO)

Despite most public polling showing Ivey with a healthy lead over her Democratic opponent Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, she encouraged those in attendance to continue to be engaged in her election campaign.

Flanked on each side by two palm trees in a courtyard at the Pinebrook shopping center, Ivey touted her accomplishments during her partial term as governor, particularly regarding the improvements to the state budget and Alabama’s economy.

MOBILE – Saturday morning before about 100 of her most loyal southwestern Alabama supporters, Kay Ivey hosted her “Super Saturday” rally, kicking off the one-month mark until the November 6 general election.

“For all this good work to continue, first we must deal with this election coming up on November 6. Y’all, that is one month from today. I need your help. I need your help because the liberals are out working hard to take this seat. They want it in a big way.”

“We’re not going to let them,” she continued. “We’re not going to let them.”

Following her speech to rallygoers, and after posing for photographs with some in attendance, Ivey fielded questions from reporters gathered at the event. In responding to a question about Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, she predicted it would galvanize Republican support headed into the November election.

She also dismissed the possibility of responding to a League of Women Voters’ questionnaire when asked by Mobile CBS affiliate WKRG 5.

“Folks don’t want to look at questionnaires,” she replied. “Folks want results, and that’s what I’m focused on. I just want to do the job I’ve been hired to do, given the opportunity to do – put people back to work and improve education.”

Ivey, a former Mobile resident, stressed the relevance of Alabama’s port city in November’s election.

“It’s very important,” she said to Yellowhammer News. “It’s one of the largest cities. I used to live in Mobile. I was a banker here at Merchant’s National Bank. Folks in Mobile and in this part of the state, this part of the world are essential, and I’m counting big on them.”

Also in attendance at Saturday’s event was Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who pledged his support to Ivey and emphasized the importance of having a good relationship with the sitting governor.

“Governor Ivey is the governor,” Stimpson said to Yellowhammer News. “It is very important for the mayors all over the state to have a good relationship with her. She’s very important to the city, and I appreciate her being down here today. She understands the things that are important to Mobile, and we plan to continue that.”

Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan, also a Mobile resident, was in attendance and explained how Mobile fit in the overall picture of next month’s general election.

“Mobile is a big part of the electorate,” Lathan said. “And Gov. Ivey knows that, and not just for getting out the vote on November 6, but she fully recognizes and works with the leaders of the port city – you know, one of the most important waterways and ports in the nation. She has a great partnership with people in Mobile. And honestly, we’re friends. She’s friends with everybody here. She’s got that friendship type of homey, put your arms around people and hug them. I think Alabamian love that.”

Lathan also said she expected the Kavanaugh confirmation would have an impact on the Republican get-out-the-vote efforts, which she predicted would also be reflected in Mobile.

“We’re looking really good – really strong,” Lathan replied. “I think some of the Kavanaugh hearings an the mob mentality that the nation has been watching, not just Alabama, have lit people up, basically. Mobile is not any different, and I think we’re going to have a good November 6. If people will go vote, we should do great.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.