2 hours ago

After going 0-2 in Alabama in 2017, Donald Trump tries to influence his third U.S. Senate election contest

Every single Republican running for office wants President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

His approval rating among Republicans has hit all-time highs.

In Alabama, Trump has the support of 97% of Republicans. Candidates want his support and when they get it, they tout it.

But Trump seems to have at least one glaring weakness when it comes to influencing elections: the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

In 2017, Trump endorsed Luther Strange, mostly likely at the behest of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). When Strange got beat by Roy Moore, who failed to get into the teens yesterday, McConnell allegedly wanted Trump to stay out of the race. Trump did not, and Moore lost to now-Senator Doug Jones (D-AL)

Maybe there is a lesson here. Maybe it is bad luck. Maybe both of these candidates were fatally flawed.

Last night, Trump’s former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville secured a slot in a run-off for March 31.

Trump couldn’t wait to get involved.

Is that an endorsement?

Tommy Tuberville thinks so.

So do I.

I bet Jeff Sessions thinks it is as well.

Will Trump clarify? Probably.

Tuberville will and should tout the lack of support from Trump to his former AG, and it probably will have an impact on this election.

Tommy Tuberville is now the frontrunner, there’s no question about that.

But something interesting happened on my radio show his morning: A lot of callers have a big problem with Trump’s tweet against Sessions.

The majority opinion was that Trump should have sat this one out, an opinion that I share.

This is Trump, however. It was surprising he didn’t weigh in during the primary.

This sample is hardly scientific, but it caught me a bit off-guard because talk radio callers in Alabama are about as pro-Trump as you can get.

However, maybe it shouldn’t be surprising. Those who are mad at Sessions over his recusal are already mad at him and those, who like me, believe his recusal was OK will not hold that against Sessions.

As big as a Trump endorsement would be, the bigger endorsement in this race could be the one that comes, or doesn’t come, from U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who received 25% of the vote.

Those voters care about this race and could be activated by Byrne’s actions or deactivated by his inaction.

Byrne might hold the key to this United States Senate race, not Trump.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

54 mins ago

AL-01 4th place finisher endorses Jerry Carl

Republican Jerry Carl’s campaign for Congress received an endorsement from former competitor Wes Lambert on Wednesday.

Lambert, a restauranteur who lives in Spanish Fort, finished fourth place on Tuesday night in the Republican primary for Alabama’s First Congressional District

Carl, a Mobile County Commissioner, placed first in the primary by a slim margin over former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile). The two men are headed to a runoff on March 31.

Lambert earned 3,084 votes in the southwest Alabama district, which was good for about 3% of the vote in the primary election, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Third place finisher State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) earned 19% of the vote and has not yet made any indication about endorsing one of the remaining candidates.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to run for US Congress in AL-01. I am endorsing Jerry Carl for the AL-01 congressional seat. Jerry is a great person that I have gotten to know over the last year,” said Lambert in a release from the Carl Campaign.

He continued, “Jerry is the most qualified candidate to continue to take care of our district and continue to lead us into the great future that is in store for south Alabama. I want to thank Jerry and I look forward to working with him and his team.”

“I am humbled to earn the public support of Wes Lambert in my campaign for Congress,” Carl announced in a release.

The county commissioner went on to say, “Wes and I have gotten to know each other well on the campaign trail over the course of the past few months, and I am grateful to have his support during the run-off election. While outside interests intend to buy this election and spend special-interest money picking their preferred candidate, I am the only candidate who isn’t afraid to stand with Trump to build the wall, protect our south Alabama values, and be a strong conservative who stands with the President.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

1 hour ago

Jones votes against ‘Pain-Capable’ abortion ban, receives two major donations from pro-choice donors on same day

The same day that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act last month, Alabama’s junior senator received thousands in campaign cash from national pro-choice activists.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would prohibit abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation based on scientific research suggesting that fetuses are capable of feeling pain by that point in pregnancy, per National Review. A report released recently suggested that fetal pain is in fact possible even earlier in pregnancy than 20 weeks.

FEC filings show that on February 25, the same day as Jones’ vote against the pro-life bill, his 2020 reelection campaign received a total of $4,800 from two Illinois donors who are longtime, prominent supporters of abortion rights.

One donation came from Marcena W. Love, who even listed her occupation as “activist.” Research shows that she is the former president of the Chicago area’s Planned Parenthood Association, former member of the National Abortion Rights Action League Board of Directors and founder of Personal PAC, the “strongest pro-choice voice in the State of Illinois.” Love donated $2,000 to Jones on February 25.

The second contribution to Jones was in the amount of $2,800 (the federal maximum for an individual) from Fred Eychaner. He has given over $3 million to abortion causes over the past decade alone, including over $2.5 million to Emily’s List and nearly $1 million more to an affiliated PAC.

RELATED: Jones raises over 86% from out-of-state individuals in latest fundraising period

Jones has been a staunch pro-abortion advocate while in the U.S. Senate, previously voting against the pain-capable abortion ban on another occasion. His latest vote on the legislation came days after he laughed when asked by a constituent how he would vote on the bill. Jones called that question “stupid.”

Alabama’s junior U.S. senator also previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions.

Jones has been endorsed in his 2020 reelection bid by State. Rep. John Rogers (D-AL) of “kill ’em now or kill ’em later” infamy. Rogers has asserted that Jones privately called him to say those remarks were “right.” Jones, confronted by a tracker last year, refused to comment on that allegation.

RELATED: Video: Doug Jones’ pro-choice beliefs compared with Dem. Rep. Rogers’ viral abortion comments

Last year, Jones criticized Republican lawmakers in Alabama for pushing the nation’s strictest abortion ban. He called their pro-life views “callous” and “extreme.”

While Alabamians in the 2018 general election voted overwhelmingly to declare the official policy of the state as being pro-life, Jones has stressed in public comments that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” He recently doubled down on this admission when defending his two votes to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Shelby helps engineer $7.8B coronavirus funding bill, urges quick passage

Alabama senior U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced Wednesday that he and a bipartisan group from both houses of Congress have struck a deal to spend $7.767 billion to fight the coronavirus and help treat its victims.

The funds are more than triple the original request by the Trump administration, which was $2.5 billion.

According to a press release, 85% of what the legislators agreed to Wednesday would be spent in the United States.

Shelby, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, thanked President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for their cooperation on the coronavirus issue.

He also praised his vice-chair on appropriations, Senator Charles Leahy (D-VT), along with the chair and ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.

“We face this crisis together; we are fighting it together. Ultimately, I believe we will prevail together. But now is the time for action,” Shelby said, stressing the urgency of the matter to his fellow lawmakers.

In remarks given on the Senate floor, the senator from Tuscaloosa native outlined where much of the money would go.

Partial transcript as follows:

$2.2 billion is for the Centers for Disease Control, including no less than $950 million to help state and local governments prevent and combat the spread of the virus.

$836 million will go to the National Institutes of Health, to train health care workers on the front lines and to develop diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines related to the virus.

$61 million will support the Food and Drug Administration’s role in approving such products.

$3.1 billion is for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, to supplement the Strategic National Stockpile; develop and purchase diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines; provide resources for community health centers; and help hospitals and health systems adapt and respond.

Another $300 million is made available for the purchase of additional diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines should further need arise.

Finally, to fight the spread of the virus abroad, $1.25 billion is provided to the State Department and USAID to continue their work with our international partners.

The legislation will be taken up first in the U.S. House. Shelby assured the public Wednesday that the lower chamber will pass the funding quickly.

“When the package arrives in the Senate, I urge my colleagues to do the same so we can get help to those who need it and ease some of the anxiety stemming from this outbreak. I think we owe it to the American people to do no less,” Shelby concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Alabama earns Top 10 rankings in ‘Site Selection’ 2019 Governor’s Cups

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – Alabama’s economic development successes in 2019 earned the state a pair of Top 10 rankings in “Site Selection” magazine’s annual Governor’s Cups analysis.

Alabama ranked No. 6 among the states in projects per capita, a measurement that places smaller states on a more level playing field in the “Site Selection” analysis. The state’s per capita ranking in 2018 was 14th.

Alabama ranked No. 9 among all states for the number of 2019 economic development projects that met the criteria of the “Site Selection” analysis, with 150 qualified projects. In 2018, Alabama ranked No. 19.

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the high rankings in the closely watched “Governor’s Cups” analysis demonstrate that economic developers across the state are helping to spark job growth and attract new investment.

“These rankings validate the hard work put in by Alabama’s economic development team to create meaningful opportunities for citizens in our state through job creation,” Secretary Canfield said.

“The rankings also confirm that Alabama is a very attractive location for corporate decision-makers because of our pro-business policies, our dedicated workforce and our top-ranked job-training programs,” he added.

This is the first year that Alabama has ranked in the Top 10 in both categories.

TOP PERFORMERS

In addition, several Alabama cities and metro areas earned individual rankings from the publication.

  • With seven qualified projects in 2019, Cullman was tied for No. 6 among the nation’s Top Micropolitans, reinforcing its perennial ranking in this category of Site Selection’s analysis. Cullman ranked No. 7 in the previous year’s analysis.
  • Troy and Enterprise shared a No. 31 ranking among 2019’s Top Micropolitans, with three projects each.
  • With 23 qualifying projects, Montgomery ranked No. 9 among Site Selection’s top-performing metro areas with populations between 200,000 and 1 million.
  • Auburn-Opelika and Florence-Muscle Shoals both ranked No. 7, with 8 projects each, among the nation’s small metros in the 2019 Site Selection analysis.

Atlanta-based “Site Selection” has awarded the Governor’s Cup award each year since 1978 to the state with the greatest number of new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by a proprietary database.

In 2014, the magazine launched a per capita category to even the playing field for states with smaller populations. Alabama ranked No. 7 that year.

Qualifying projects are those meeting one or more of Site Selection’s criteria for inclusion in the Conway Projects Database: a minimum investment of $1 million, creation of 20 or more new jobs, or 20,000 square feet or more of new space.

Georgia ranked No. 1 for projects per capita in 2019, while Texas was tops for the overall number of projects.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

3 hours ago

Jeff Coleman holds big lead going into AL-02 runoff with Barry Moore

MONTGOMERY — Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) are heading to a Republican runoff on March 31 in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

Coleman finished well ahead of the crowded pack in Tuesday’s primary, garnering 38.05%.

Next came Moore with 20.45%, narrowly trailed by Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor at 19.88%. Less than 600 votes separated Moore and Taylor, provisional ballots excluded.

Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King got 14.50% of the primary vote, and Terri Hasdorff came in at 4.99%.

Coleman heads into the runoff not only with a large lead but a massive funding advantage, as well. The businessman has the ability to self-fund and also has raised money at an impressive clip. Coleman has compared himself to President Donald Trump in this regard.

Moore has run more of a grassroots campaign, which he embraced in a statement on Wednesday.

“I want to thank all my supporters for their confidence in me, and all the volunteers who worked so hard on this campaign. We truly have the best grassroots group I’ve ever seen, and it made all the difference in this race,” he stated.

Taylor also released a statement on Wednesday, graciously bowing out.

“While we wait patiently for all the ballots to be counted, I want to offer my congratulations to Barry Moore on his strong finish in this race. At this time, it appears likely that he will be the one to move forward into the run-off,” she said.

“It has been a great privilege and the experience of a lifetime to be able to take our conservative message to the national stage,” Taylor continued. “We started a Conservative Squad to go toe-to-toe with the radical socialists in the swamp. We have fought to promote and protect our Alabama values. I am proud to say we have shown that there are strong, conservative Republican women ready to lead.”

She concluded, “The support and encouragement we received from conservatives across the district, this state, and the nation has been humbling. To my team, my family, and all our supporters — to everyone who believed in us — I am forever grateful. Thank you so much.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

