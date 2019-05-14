Doug Jones embraces abortion as ‘a constitutional right,’ attacks pro-lifers as ‘callous,’ ‘extreme’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has reaffirmed his pro-abortion stance, releasing a video Monday evening opposing Alabama’s HB 314, which is intended to challenge Roe v. Wade.

In the video, Jones – who bills himself as a nonpartisan voice – attacked the “Republican-controlled Alabama House of Representatives” for what he views as a “draconian piece of legislation.”

The junior senator then – either ignorant of or ignoring the purpose of the legislation, which is to serve as a “vehicle” to challenge Roe v. Wade on the concept of personhood in utero – bashed the bill as passed by the House for not having exceptions for rape or incest. Proponents of the bill have explained that adding those exceptions would render the legislation useless, as they would contradict the core point of the legal challenge.

Jones also called HB 314 “clearly an attack on a woman’s freedom to make her own healthcare decisions.”

Additionally, he said that the bill is “extreme.”

Jones previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions through the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has shared that Jones privately admitted he agreed with Rogers’ infamous viral abortion comments.

“These Republican legislators, who are overwhelmingly men, are so extreme and so callous that they would support a bill that denies a woman a constitutional right that they have had for decades,” Jones complained in his Monday video. “They would take away that right and make their doctors and healthcare providers criminals.”

Jones then said that the Alabama House giving the bill a standing ovation upon passage was “adding insult to injury.”

In a comparison, Jones claimed Republicans were hypocritical for criticizing Rogers’ comments while at the same time supporting HB 314.

He said the “extreme bill” contains “offensive language.”

Jones concluded the video by claiming “people of faith” do not support this challenge to Roe v. Wade.

Watch:

Last week, the Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill threatening a woman’s ability to make her own health care choices. Doug wanted to take a moment to share a few thoughts on why we have to stand united against this extreme attack on women’s rights: pic.twitter.com/ohRH0cU5PQ — Doug Jones HQ (@DougJonesHQ) May 14, 2019

In a separate tweet, Jones said HB 314 is “certainly not [on] the #RightSideOfHistory.” This is the same thing he said about Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation battle.

Jones has previously voiced his opposition to declaring a baby in the womb as a “person” under the law.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn