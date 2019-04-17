I was the victim of a political prosecution — When they couldn’t indict, I knew I was exonerated

The media and the Democrats told you President Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with the Russians and that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller would indict plenty of people. They lied.

The media and the Democrats told you Trump was going to fire Mueller. They lied.

The media and the Democrats told you Michael Cohen was instructed to lie by Trump. They lied.

Now, the media and the Democrats are telling you President Donald Trump actually did collude and obstruct justice even though there have been no indictments brought on the matter … you get the gist.

The media’s collusion conclusion has been set in stone for almost two years — facts and evidence be damned.

The lack of charges when the report was concluded with no further indictments are coming will not deter this message. To say this is an underwhelming bust is being kind to former Alabama star running back Trent Richardson.

When Mueller’s report is released on Thursday with redactions, the media and their Democrats will go all in on search and destroy mode.

“What is Attorney General William Barr hiding?!”

You will rarely hear that Barr worked with the special counsel and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to make these redactions.

“How was he not charged for THIS?!”

Because the bar for reasonable doubt wasn’t reached.

The reality is that President Trump is the victim of political prosecution and his own behavior that made him appear guilty, but he has been exonerated.

As someone who was the victim of political prosecution in the past, I can attest that when you feel like you are being victimized you are going to lash out. If you can badmouth the people you feel are wronging you, you will. If you could end the investigation, you would want to.

Then-Alabama Attorney General Troy King was out to destroy my life, get me fired and lock me up. He thought he could intimidate me and my employer by threatening me with the power of the state to incarcerate me. He failed.

But this canard that the failure to get indictments against Trump and his allies isn’t an exoneration is total and complete bunk.

The bar for indictment, as I mentioned above, is shockingly low. There is a reason. “You can indict a ham sandwich” is a quip you often hear. The fact that a two-year investigation into an election meddling/conspiracy/obstruction plot returned zero indictments is pretty telling. The length of the investigation tells you the investigators were thorough and wanted to find something. The fact that they busted multiple players for process crimes and wrongdoing prior to them working on the campaign tells you there was a real effort to find someone, get someone, pressure people and follow the leads where they took them.

It also shows there is nothing to this narrative.

This won’t change the tactics and the tone of the media and their Democrats. Not one bit.

The investigations will go on until they finally find a crime they have been talking about since before the election even took place.

If these crimes are so apparent and egregious, why didn’t Mueller find them? Why haven’t they been uncovered by congressional committees yet? What exactly are the crimes? They don’t know because they are fishing. It is a witch hunt with no witches.

There was not enough, or any in my case, evidence that I committed a crime. To pretend that I was still guilty is laughable, although that happened.

This is still America, where we are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. And if they can’t even get it into a court of law, they sure can’t claim you are guilty.

When I was told that there would be no charges in my political prosecution, I didn’t think, “I wish there was a trial, I want to clear my name.” Instead, I knew I was exonerated.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN