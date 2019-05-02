Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 Things: Barr slams politicization of the DOJ in contentious hearing, Trump Jr. highlights Alabama Democrat’s abortion comments, AL House committee advances bill that would reward illegal gambling and more …

7. The bill that would cover law enforcement officers and LGBTQ with hate crime protections is ready for an Alabama Senate vote

— The current law allows people to be charged with a hate crime if the crime is motivated by race, religion, national origin, ethnicity or disability. This bill would add law enforcement officers and LGBTQ to that list. The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the bill, so now it moves to the Senate. State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) has been trying to add the LGBTQ protections for years and this was a good compromise on the matter.

6. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has released her plan to give voters “Democracy Dollars”

— Gillibrand wants to get more people donating to federal candidates, so she has proposed giving voters up to $600 worth of vouchers to donate. Gillibrand has called the vouchers “Democracy Dollars.” They would provide $100 for eligible voters to donate in primary elections, as well as in general elections to House, Senate and presidential. Part of her “Clean Elections Plan” also includes candidates not being allowed to accept donations of more than $200 if they accept the vouchers. Gillibrand said, “My Clean Elections Plan is a critical structural change that gets big money and special interests out of politics, and ensures that elected officials in Washington are beholden only to the people who sent them there.” The $200 donation limit per donor would be a significant change from the current $2,800 limit in primary and general elections. This is both an attempt to buy votes and get more money for politician’s campaign accounts. It has no chance of being a real thing, much like Gillibrand’s campaign for president.

5. Correctional officers are getting a raise; Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) thinks a special session is needed to deal with the prison issue

— On Tuesday night, the Alabama House of Representatives approved a 5% pay increase with additional bonus benefits for correctional officers, which would increase their pay by about $10,000. This has been one of the first steps made to improve the prison environment. Marsh has said that he’s urged his colleagues to be cautious when approaching the prison issue with legislation since he’s concerned about the possibility of passing a package of bills that aren’t totally ready yet. Marsh also said, “I would encourage the governor – and I’ve talked to the governor about this – I would encourage the governor at the proper time to call a special session to deal with prison legislation, prison reform that addresses all the different issue, from mental health, security, to pay for those who work in the system, sentencing reform – all these things need to be addressed very similar to the way the infrastructure bill was handled.” Alabama is currently under a federal court order to hire about 2,200 more correctional officers to hopefully help improve the prison conditions.

4. Former Auburn coach and U.S. Candidate Tommy Tuberville isn’t happy that the University of Virginia men’s basketball team turned down their White House visit

— The University of Virginia men’s team refused President Trump’s invitation to the White House after they won the national championship. After declining the invitation, one of the UVA players tweeted, “No thanks Trump.” Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville said in a Facebook post that the players and coaches are missing out on an opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime, and he referenced his trips to the White House after winning college football national championships. He finished by saying, “Whether Democrat or Republican it’s not about the occupant, it’s about the office of the presidency. it’s unfortunate that the University of Virginia is robbing their program of an opportunity they may never have again.”

3. A House committee has approved protections for electronic bingo in Macon County

— In what could be an issue for lottery legislation, the House Economic Development and Tourism committee approved a measure that would allow a local constitutional amendment aimed at protecting Macon Valley’s VictoryLand electronic bingo. Representative Pebblin Warren (D-Tuskegee) sponsored the measure, and after the vote said, “I think people are seeing the crisis, the true crisis we’re facing in Macon County. The right is now available. We’ve got the facilities. Everything’s there. All we need to do is open up and start generating money.” This would reward facilities that are currently operating questionably legal gambling entities. Warren has also justified the amendment by saying, “We’re not asking to do anything that’s not already being done by the state of Alabama,” which is just not true.

2. Donald Trump, Jr. has drawn attention to comments about abortion made by State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham)

— During a debate on a very restrictive abortion bill, Rogers suggested aborting kids is better than sending them to prison. “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.” His comments were picked up by the Daily Wire and eventually boosted by Trump Jr. to a much wider audience. The Democrats’ extremist statements on abortion continue to show how far to the left some have become on abortion.

1. Attorney General William Barr said that Democrats used the criminal justice system as a political weapon

— On Wednesday, AG Barr testified during a Capitol Hill hearing concerning special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report. For weeks, Democrats have been saying Barr sacrificed his integrity to protect President Trump, but he pushed back. During the hearing, Barr was going back and forth with Senator Dick Blumenthal (D-CT), and said, “We have to stop using the criminal justice process as a political weapon.” This came after Blumenthal said, “I think history will judge you harshly” while accusing him of using the summary of the Mueller report to exonerate Trump. Barr also said during the hearing that the job of the Justice Department is over and it’s up to the American people to decide now. Barr also turned down a request to appear at a House committee today. The hearing will go on.

59 mins ago

ALGOP chair Lathan: ‘Once again Senator Jones sides with his good New York buddy Chuck Schumer against Alabama’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) – not for the first time – is being accused of failing to keep his campaign promise of serving as an independent voice for Alabama.

On Wednesday, Jones broke with longstanding Senate traditions and voted against a federal judicial nominee from his own home state. This came after Jones reportedly had green-lighted the Trump nominee, Montgomery’s Andrew Brasher, throughout the process leading up to the final vote.

In a statement, Alabama Republican Party chairman Terry Lathan explained what may have led to Jones’ seemingly last-minute change of heart: blind partisanship outweighing the nominee’s qualifications — and Yellowhammer State roots.

“Once again Senator Jones sides with his good New York buddy Chuck Schumer against Alabama,” Lathan said.

She advised, “Solicitor General Brasher has impeccable credentials, with degrees from Samford University and Harvard Law. He has served the state of Alabama with distinction. There is no rhyme or reason for Senator Jones’ NO vote other than party politics. Just more reasons to return the favor and vote NO to Doug Jones in 2020.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville are currently the only announced Republican candidates against Jones in 2020.

Jones raised more money from New York than he did from Alabama in the first quarter of 2019.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Episode 09: Would a team of Auburn players now in the NFL beat a team full of Alabama or Georgia players?

Drunk Aubie shares his thoughts on the landing spots for former Auburn players in the NFL Draft and debates if a team full of Auburn players now in the NFL would beat teams like Alabama or Georgia with their former players.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

17 hours ago

Doug Jones votes against an Alabamian, more Trump nominees

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has taken opposing President Donald Trump’s nominees to the next level, this time voting against a fellow Alabamian for a position serving his home state.

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Montgomery’s Andrew Brasher, the solicitor general of the state of Alabama, to serve as U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama.

However, Jones voted “nay” on the confirmation, falling in line with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and joining all of his fellow Democrats in doing so.

This drew swift criticism from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Brasher has argued in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and the Alabama Supreme Court as the state’s solicitor general. Brasher has tried cases in federal and state courts and won two “Best Brief Award” honors from the National Association of Attorneys General. Before his appointment as solicitor general in 2014, he served for several years as deputy solicitor general.

Prior to joining the state attorney general’s office, Brasher practiced in the litigation and white collar criminal defense practice groups in the prestigious Birmingham office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, he served as a law clerk to Alabama’s Judge William H. Pryor, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Brasher earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors and summa cum laude, from Samford University, where he presently serves on the Board of Overseers, and his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review and winner of the Victor Brudney Prize.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is running for the Republican nomination to unseat Jones in 2020, also criticized his Brasher opposition.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall were vocal in their support for Brasher’s confirmation.

This was not the only Trump judicial nominee that Jones voted against on Wednesday, alone. The junior senator earlier in the day opposed the confirmation of Campbell Barker to be a federal judge for the Eastern District of Texas, again joining all of his Democratic colleagues.

Jones has previously been criticized for voting against high-profile Trump nominees, such as Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, CIA Director Gina Haspel, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

‘A shame’: Tommy Tuberville rips UVA basketball team’s decision to decline White House invitation

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville is not a fan of the University of Virginia men’s basketball team refusing President Donald Trump’s invitation to be honored at the White House for their recent national championship victory.

UVA defeated Auburn in a controversial Final Four ending, and the Tigers recently celebrated their season at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion with Gov. Kay Ivey and other state officials.

A UVA player, after the team declined the president’s invitation, tweeted, “No thanks Trump.”

In a Facebook post, Tuberville said he was “disappointed to read about the University of Virginia’s decision to deny their basketball program the once in a life-time opportunity to visit the White House and meet with the President.”

Tuberville’s comments came from his experience “[a]s one who has visited the White House with several college football national championship teams.”

“It’s a shame that the school’s administrators are denying the coaches, players, and fans the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime,” he emphasized. “I know my third visit to the White House was just as special as my first.”

“Whether Democrat or Republican it’s not about the occupant, it’s about the office of the presidency. It’s unfortunate that the University of Virginia is robbing their program of an opportunity they may never get again,” Tuberville concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Alabama’s Andrew Brasher confirmed as federal judge

Trump-nominee Andrew Brasher, a resident of Montgomery, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday as the federal District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama.

Brasher was nominated for the federal judgeship by President Donald Trump in April 2018. In June, he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration of his nomination and was favorably reported out of the committee.

In statements, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised Brasher’s confirmation. He was serving as the solicitor general of the state of Alabama until the Senate’s 52-47 vote on Wednesday. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) voted against the confirmation.

“Andrew Brasher is an outstanding choice to serve as a district judge for the Middle District of Alabama,” Shelby said. “His judicial temperament and vast legal experience make him well-suited to assume this new role. I congratulate him on this honor and am confident that his integrity and commitment to the rule of law will further contribute to the high standard of our nation’s judicial system.”

In addition to Brasher’s confirmation, six Alabama judicial nominees, initially nominated by Trump in 2017, have been confirmed. Corey Maze, who was nominated by the president in 2018 to be a U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama, has been voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and is still awaiting confirmation by the full Senate.

Shelby’s office pointed to “historic obstruction by Democrats” that has occurred during the Trump administration’s attempt to confirm federal judges. The previous six presidents combined faced a total of 24 procedural votes on judicial nominees while Trump faced more than 100 during his first two years in office. To confirm Brasher on Wednesday, cloture had to be invoked.

This came after the Senate last month voted to reduce post-cloture debate time from 30 hours to two hours for certain executive and federal judicial nominations, including district court appointments, preventing further delay on confirming hundreds of qualified nominees.

Brasher has argued in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and the Alabama Supreme Court as the state’s solicitor general. Brasher has tried cases in federal and state courts and won two “Best Brief Award” honors from the National Association of Attorneys General. Before his appointment as solicitor general in 2014, he served for several years as deputy solicitor general.

“It is hard to imagine anyone who is more qualified to take on the responsibility of a federal judgeship than Andrew Brasher,” Marshall emphasized. “He brings to the federal bench impeccable professional credentials as Alabama’s Solicitor General and Deputy Solicitor General for the last seven years, during which time he successfully argued cases before Alabama Supreme Court judges and U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Before joining the attorney general’s office, Brasher practiced in the litigation and white collar criminal defense practice groups in the prestigious Birmingham office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, he served as a law clerk to Alabama’s Judge William H. Pryor, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Brasher earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors and summa cum laude, from Samford University, where he presently serves on the Board of Overseers, and his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review and winner of the Victor Brudney Prize.

Marshall concluded, “I was proud to support Mr. Brasher’s nomination by President Trump and I wish him all the best as the newest judge on the U.S. Middle District Court here in Alabama.”

New Alabama solicitor general appointed

On Wednesday, Marshall also announced the appointment of Edmund LaCour, Jr. to succeed Brasher as state solicitor general.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Edmund LaCour as the new Solicitor General of the State of Alabama,” the attorney general said.

Marshall added, “Mr. LaCour, a Wiregrass native, draws upon an impressive legal and academic background to lead my office’s legal team. He has served as Alabama’s Deputy Solicitor General since December 2018 and has already made his mark. In addition to arguing multiple appeals, he has drafted briefs in several important cases, including the State’s response to Mike Hubbard’s Alabama Supreme Court appeal. I look forward to his continued service on behalf of the State of Alabama here in the Attorney General’s Office.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

