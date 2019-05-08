Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

10 mins ago

7 Things: Rep. John Rogers wants to primary Doug Jones, Democrats are stuck on the Mueller report, good news for President Trump brings out news from his past and more …

7. No ban on plastic bags in the state of Alabama after all

— The Alabama legislature’s attempt to short-circuit any city from implementing a ban on plastic bags looks like it is going to fail. The bill by Rep. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) would keep cities, mostly Birmingham, from being able to ban plastic bags, foam cups and other items. This bill would also prohibit local governments from charging a tax for using said containers.

6. Montgomery swamp critters push back against reforming the broken Pardon and Paroles Board

— Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall are backing the reform of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and some state employees are not happy about it. The current board is happy with the way things are and feel they are being scapegoated for some early releases and the murder of a seven-year-old Huntsville boy in Guntersville. In response to reform efforts by Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) and Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), the executive director of the parole board allowed and encouraged the political activity of his employees, saying they could use their state vehicles to go protest the bills — an act that appears to be against the law.

5. Tariff threats roil markets as Chinese head to the U.S.; Each job created cost $900K 

— The markets tumbled for the second straight day on the lack of concrete news about the status of the U.S./China trade deal. President Trump’s threat of more tariffs is meant to move the Chinese to act. We shall see how that works out this week. New calculations by the Peterson Institute for International Economics suggests that Trump’s steel tariffs are moving the Chinese towards a deal, but they are costing the American economy as well, even though that is still not cooling it down. It is suggested that every job created by the tariffs is costing U.S. consumers and businesses $900,000 or 13 times the average salary of a steelworker.

4. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gone to Iran amidst tensions with Iran

— As cable news was asking, “Why is Trump escalating with Iran?” and “Where is Mike Pompeo?,” it became aware that Pompeo was on his way to speak directly to Iraqi leaders about the growing Iranian threat. Reports indicate that the U.S. received “specific and credible” intelligence that says the Iranians are preparing to move on U.S.-connected interests in the region. Pompeo added, “These were attacks that were imminent, these were attacks that were going to happen fairly soon, we’ve learned about them and we’re taking every action to deter them.”

3. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the Mueller probe is over — Democrats disagree

— McConnell declared the collusion and obstruction issues to be a “case closed” situation and asked, “With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify to confront the real challenges before us?” The answer is obvious, and Democrats made it clear that they have no intention of moving on. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, took to the floor shortly after McConnell to breathe life into her campaign, saying, “Robert Mueller makes clear that the president of the United States worked actively to obstruct justice. There is enough here to bring impeachment proceedings.” But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who issued a statement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) criticizing McConnell’s words, continues to signify that she has no interest in bringing up impeachment anytime soon.

2. Trump’s approval rating is at an all-time high on great economic news and on the heels of the Mueller report so apparently it’s time for a hit piece

— As the media and their Democrats pound away on Trump from every corner and ignore good economic news, that economic news and the Mueller report seem to be leading Trump into his best approval numbers yet. These numbers are higher than his numbers when he was elected in 2016 or sworn in in 2017. The 46-point approval is good news for Trump as long as the economy keeps clicking and the Democrats continue to try to squeeze blood from the Mueller report. Unhappy with these turns of events, The New York Times published what is being treated as a massive takedown where they lay out Trump’s failed business of the late 80s and early 90s. This would be devastating if Trump hadn’t already written a book about this called, “The Art of the Comeback” in 1997, which Library Journal describes this way: “Six years ago real estate developer Trump (Trump: The Art of the Deal, LJ 2/15/88) was several billion dollars in debt, owing in part, he says, to his complacency and the Tax Reform Act of 1986. Now, thanks to some skillful negotiating, hard work, and luck, he says he is back.”

1. The Rogers/Jones saga gets more interesting as Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) says he has a tape of their conversation and he is running for U.S. Senate

— John Rogers took to the floor of the Alabama State House to continue his attacks on his friend and U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). This comes after Jones told Rogers that he agreed with his multiple absurd abortion comments but needed to take him to task publicly to keep up appearances for a pro-life electorate, and Jones followed that up by yelling at him in a subsequent phone call. Rogers also announced he is challenging for Jones’ Senate seat in the Democratic primary. He said, “I’ve already, I’ve got – I’m running for real. I’m not backing down. I’m a candidate. I’ve already – I asked them to give me $1,000,000 [in campaign pledges to be able to run] and already $500,000 have come in already. And so if I get $500,000 [more], I’ll be an official candidate. I’m telling you right now.” Whether he is running for real is unsure. Also, there is audio of a phone call that has been released as well.

3 hours ago

Former State Senator Trip Pittman on 2020 U.S. Senate run: ‘I’m considering it’

As the Republican field for Alabama’s U.S. Senate up for election next year is taking shape, there are still a handful of potential candidates on the sidelines said to be considering a run.

On Monday, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) announced he was joining former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Bryne (R-Fairhope) in seeking the GOP nod.

One of the names said to be still weighing a run was former State Sen. Trip Pittman, who also ran for the Republican nomination in the 2017 special election contest for the seat after Jeff Sessions resigned to become U.S. Attorney General. On Tuesday during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Pittman explained where he was in the process.

“I’m considering it,” Pittman said. “It’s a big step. It’s a tremendous responsibility in very challenging times, but you know you need good leadership. You need people who have conservative philosophy – people who are fiscal conservatives. That’s something that you don’t hear even debated anymore. So, I’m still looking for a small businessman, someone who is pro-free enterprise – a candidate who can meet that criteria and to this point, I still don’t see one.”

Pittman said he was taking a wait-and-see approach regarding the current field of Mooney, Tuberville and Byrne.

“There’s certainly debate that needs to be happening, you know to be held,” he said. “And I want to see the candidates and see if they’re talking about the issues that I’m willing to discuss and if I run, to run on. You know, we need to be talking about the annual deficits and the national debt. We need to be talking about entitlements. You know, we got news in the last couple of weeks. Now we have definite dates when Medicare and Social Security are going to go defunct.”

“You know, we need a real grown-up debate on foreign policy and health care,” he continued. “You know, there’s a difference between public health and individual health care. You know, we need to be discussing those things and how we’re going to be able to afford all of this government.”

In addition to Pittman, former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, State Secretary of State John Merrill, former Supreme Court Associate Justice Glenn Murdock and State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) are all said also to be considering a run for U.S. Senate on the Republican side.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

and 10 hours ago

Recorded phone call reveals the moment Dem Rep. John Rogers decided to primary Doug Jones

Episode six of “The Insider with Sean Ross” features an exclusive recording of a controversial phone call between State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Rogers on Tuesday announced he is planning to challenge Jones in the 2020 Senate primary.

Podcast (theinsider): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Join Sean Ross for the inside scoop on all the latest from Goat Hill to Capitol Hill as he hosts “The Insider,” a podcast on the new Yellowhammer Podcast Network.

Episodes will be released as news breaks, so subscribe now to stay in the know on all things political in Alabama.

16 hours ago

When trying to change the pardons and parole process, the swamp pushes back

Attempts to reshape the process in which pardons and paroles are handed out in Alabama has run into resistance from the people who handle pardons and paroles.

The folks doing the job did such a good job at selecting inmates for release and monitoring them after the fact that a recent parolee, Jimmy O’Neal, killed three people, including a seven-year-old boy, in Marshall County.

That is why Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) and State Representative Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) have introduced legislation to rework the current process in order to have the governor appoint the board’s director and codify restriction on the release of violent offenders to mandate that they serve 85 percent of their term or at least 15 years of their sentence.

Their efforts are supported by the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Governor Kay Ivey, with Marshall telling AL.com in April, “The current statutory structure of our board makes them accountable to no one.”

Obviously, the fans of the status quo are pushing back. The current board says that all of these changes are unnecessary and the current framework is fine.

That seems like a reasonable position for those in that position to hold, they are completely free to believe the new law is an over-correction and over-reaction. Much like in Washington, D.C., people get upset when someone tries to upset the apple cart. Also, like in D.C., sometimes those people cross the line to protect what they believe is theirs.

The executive director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Eddie Cook, responded to potential changes in the law by suggesting that Pardons and Paroles’ employees should go to the state house and let their voice be heard.

In itself, that would be fine, but how he did it and what he suggested is not fine by any stretch of the imagination. Cook told employees, using his paroles.alabama.gov e-mail address that they should resist this law. He also told them if they wanted to head to Montgomery to give Ward and Rowe a piece of their mind that they were authorized to utilize their state-issued vehicles to do so.

His e-mail follows:

This is all a pretty clear violation of AL Code § 17-17-5 (2012):

(c) Any person who is in the employment of the State of Alabama, a county, a city, a local school board, the State Board of Education or any other governmental agency, shall be on approved leave to engage in political action or the person shall be on personal time before or after work and on holidays. It shall be unlawful for any officer or employee to solicit any type of political campaign contributions from other employees who work for the officer or employee in a subordinate capacity. It shall also be unlawful for any officer or employee to coerce or attempt to coerce any subordinate employee to work in any capacity in any political campaign or cause. Any person who violates this section shall be guilty of the crime of trading in public office and upon conviction thereof, shall be fined or sentenced, or both, as provided by Section 13A-10-63.

The inappropriate politicking of any kind on the state dime is wrong, specifically calling on employees to do so and allowing them to use state vehicles for that purpose is unacceptable and warrants further investigation.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

17 hours ago

Dem Rep. John Rogers announces primary challenge to Doug Jones

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) delivered a House floor speech on Tuesday asserting that he is running for the United States Senate against Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

“I am now a candidate for United States Senate,” he declared, opening his remarks at the microphone. “I’ve already, I’ve got – I’m running for real. I’m not backing down. I’m a candidate. I’ve already – I asked them to give me $1,000,000 [in campaign pledges to be able to run] and already $500,000 have come in already. And so if I get $500,000 [more], I’ll be an official candidate. I’m telling you right now.”

He again apologized for using the word “retarded” but doubled down on his other previous remarks.

Rogers claimed the morning-after pill is “the same thing” as any abortion. He also called a miscarriage “a natural abortion” and said there is no difference between a miscarriage and an intentional abortion.

Rogers said, “When you drive to back alleys, you start using that coat hanger and start using that medication — they can’t afford to get a regular abortion. If you got the money, you can pay somewhere else to get an abortion. If you’ve got enough money, you can fly to New York or Amsterdam to get an abortion. But if you’re a poor person, you can’t get that. So you [have] to use that coat hanger… you’re damaging that fetus. That fetus is damaged, and then you’re forced to have that child? I just read the other day that they had five kids locked in a basement, five kids. Emaciated kids, kids that were tied up in chains in a basement. Why would you want to force a child on that family?”

He then added that sonograms are intended to be used for a mother to “track” a baby “all the way through birth [to make a decision] whether or not that child will be a child they want.”

The longtime state representative also reiterated his anger at Jones allegedly calling him to “chastise” him last week.

“Don’t nobody call me on the phone to tell me to be quiet. I don’t care if you’re the president or you[‘re] the senator … the last person that ever chastised me was my mother and my father. And they both passed,” Rogers said, adding he told Jones “to go where the sun [doesn’t] shine.”

This came a week exactly after Rogers’ initial remarks on HB 314, comments that went viral a day later.

Jones has established himself as an automatic pro-choice vote in the U.S. Senate. He has previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Tuesday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reacted to Rogers sharing that Jones called him last week and said Rogers was “right” about his abortion remarks. Jones has not denied the allegation, saying, “I’m disappointed he made our private conversation public.”

“Doug Jones has a track record of saying one thing publicly while showing his true ultra-liberal colors behind closed doors,” Byrne said. “We already knew he is a pro-abortion Democrat, but I would have hoped he didn’t truly believe in these horrific comments. As a Christian with a 100% pro-life record, I am ready for the fight to defeat Doug Jones and make sure Alabama has a pro-life Senator.”

Update 3:50 p.m.:

A National Republican Senatorial Committee’s (NRSC) spokesman released a statement on Yellowhammer News’ reporting.

“Doug Jones and John Rogers share the same views on abortion, but Rogers is at least honest about it,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said. “Even Alabama Democrats are taking note of how dishonest Doug Jones is.”

Update 5:30 p.m.:

Rogers, in an interview with Yellowhammer News outside of the House chamber, said there is an audio recording of the “heated” phone call in which Jones allegedly “chastised” him.

He advised Frank Matthews, a well known social justice and political activist in Birmingham, has that recording.

Matthews was not immediately available for comment.

Rogers also confirmed to Yellowhammer News his intent to run for the Senate, saying he would file his FEC paperwork once he secures at least $1,000,000 in pledged campaign contributions. Rogers said he wants to ensure the necessary money is there before jumping in because he is serious about the endeavor and not doing it for show.

“I don’t want to run a campaign just to run. I want to run to win,” Rogers said. “And I’m going to be a competitive candidate.”

Rogers reiterated that besides how Jones talked to him on the phone, he did not like how the senator said one thing in private but another publicly.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Alabama Forestry Association touts industry’s impact on rural areas

A new report recently released by the Alabama Department of Commerce affirms that the Yellowhammer State’s forestry industry continues to have a leading impact on local economies throughout rural Alabama.

In a release, the Alabama Forestry Association lauded recent economic development announcements from the industry. For example, Westervelt Company, Rex Lumber and Great Southern Wood all announced plans in 2018 for production facilities in Alabama. Over 300 jobs were created in relation to these three announcements alone.

Overall, 51 forest products companies created approximately 2,000 new jobs across the state and invested $1.3 billion into new facilities and expansion of existing facilities last year.

This type of boon has become a trend over the last three years, as the forest industry has created almost 4,500 new jobs and invested nearly $4 billion in new facilities and expansion of existing facilities. Alabama’s forest industry accounted for 22 percent of total capital invested in the state during that time frame.

“Forestry continues to be one of the top industries investing in Alabama’s economy, averaging $600 million dollars annually and creating more than 1,000 new jobs each year over the last 10 years,” Chris Isaacson, executive vice president of the Alabama Forestry Association, said in a statement.

“23 million acres of well-managed forests, mostly owned by family forest owners, providing an abundant source of raw material along with an excellent business environment make our state a very attractive place to invest capital,” he added.

These capital investments are particularly important for Alabama’s rural economy. For example, the forest industry was the largest capital investor in 15 rural counties and was the largest employer throughout much of rural Alabama in 2018.

To support this growth, the Alabama Forestry Association and the Forest Workforce Training Institute (FWTI) have implemented a workforce development program (ForestryWorks) to ensure a steady supply of workers across the forest industry. FWTI staff work alongside career counselors, teachers, and school administrators to expose students and parents to the growing career opportunities in forestry, especially in rural parts of the state.

“Just as we plant trees to grow future forests, we will continue to invest in today’s students to grow tomorrow’s forestry workforce,” Isaacson concluded.

You can read a summary of the forestry industry’s recent economic impact in Alabama here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

