Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Sara Williams is a 2019 Woman of Impact 4 mins ago / News
Ivey announces plans to widen I-565, Huntsville Brownsferry Rd 40 mins ago / News
I was the victim of a political prosecution — When they couldn’t indict, I knew I was exonerated 1 hour ago / Opinion
University of Alabama alum Marillyn Hewson named one of TIME magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People in the World’ 2 hours ago / News
Everyone can now have their own sweet home in Alabama 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama First Class Pre-K ranked nation’s top program for 13th year in a row 3 hours ago / News
My unplanned pregnancy, and why Alabama should pass this pro-life bill 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Dem state senator: Second Amendment advocates have ‘mental problems’ 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump ready for Mueller report, Alabama’s potential new abortion bill is ready for a public hearing, deeper look at new polling looks bad for Doug Jones and Roy Moore and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Poll: Alabamians approve of Ivey’s, Shelby’s job performance more than Trump’s 9 hours ago / Analysis
U.S. Dept. of Commerce awards funds to Mobile, Tallassee for booming Alabama manufacturing 10 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate passes bill to end prison food fund racket 11 hours ago / News
UA System chancellor has different view than Auburn of Ivey’s proposed budget 23 hours ago / News
Jody Singer is a 2019 Woman of Impact 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Elliott pushing bill to better protect law enforcement officers, punish violence against them 1 day ago / News
Albritton warns AG’s ethics proposal doesn’t offer ‘reasonable doubt,’ but ‘almost to strict liability’ for potential Class B felony 1 day ago / News
AG Steve Marshall clarifies that while he is not on a ‘crusade,’ he is going after illegal electronic bingo machines 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama radio host launches ‘The Joe Lockett Show’ on 101.1 FM 1 day ago / Sponsored
Gen. Ed Crowell wants to bring military, leadership experience to Montgomery mayor’s office 1 day ago / Politics
Bill Hightower running for AL-01 congressional seat 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

University of Alabama alum Marillyn Hewson named one of TIME magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People in the World’

Marillyn A. Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp., who happens to a University of Alabama alumna, was named one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” for 2019, further proving that the University is the place where legends are made.

In the magazine, which is set to be released Friday, Hewson credits the university as the most influential place in her life due to the foundation it set for her impressive career. The Capstone is also where she met her husband, James, as an undergraduate.

Hewson has said she is “deeply thankful” for the education she received at the University of Alabama.

“I am deeply thankful for the strong business education I received at the University of Alabama,” Hewson stated. “That education helped prepare me for many of the challenges and opportunities I’ve encountered throughout my career – from the day I joined the company as an industrial engineer to my current role as CEO.”

Last year, Hewson was ranked No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of “Most Powerful Women in Business.”

Hewson and her husband have continuously given back to the university’s Culverhouse College of Business, where Marillyn earned her bachelor’s degree. In 2017, Hewson donated $5 million to the College to support education and research in business-data intelligence and cybersecurity.

In 2018, the Hewson family gave a gift of $15 million to the College. The university now plans to construct a new building named Hewson Hall after Marillyn and James.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

4 mins ago

Sara Williams is a 2019 Woman of Impact

The state’s largest organization for lawyers, the Alabama State Bar, cites trust, integrity and service as the values which should guide the group and its members.

Sara Williams has excelled in her career as an attorney by embodying each of those ideals.

And others have taken notice.

In 2018, Williams received the Stetson University College of Law Edward D. Ohlbaum Professionalism Award, which is a national award that seeks to honor those “whose life and practice display sterling character and unquestioned integrity, along with an ongoing dedication to the highest standards of the legal profession and the rule of law.” The award is named for the late Professor Eddie Ohlbaum and is designed to recognize a trial team instructor “who exemplifies his commitment to practicing with a high degree of professionalism, integrity and competency.”

Williams is the managing attorney for Alexander Shunnarah Injury Lawyers, P.C. She is the first African-American woman to serve in that role for the firm.

763
Keep reading 763 WORDS

At the time of her award, Alexander Shunnarah, the firm’s president and CEO, remarked on her accomplishment.

“She never ceases to amaze me,” he said. “Her level of commitment and passion to her profession has been an added contribution to not only our law firm, but everyone in the legal community, including our clients, who always come first.”

A graduate of Florida State University and Cumberland School of Law, Williams saw a different path for herself, at first.

“I originally wanted to be a sports agent,” she noted. “So I applied and was accepted to programs at Tulane and Marquette that both have certificates in Sports Law. It was being involved in Cumberland’s trial advocacy program that solidified my desire to be a trial lawyer.”

She made a wise decision.

Williams has become one of the preeminent trial lawyers in Alabama.

She has litigated a multitude of cases, including premises liability, motor vehicle negligence, wrongful death and trucking cases.

While beginning her career as a civil defense lawyer, she has practiced as a plaintiffs’ attorney with Shunnarah since 2013. In December 2017, she secured a $12 million jury verdict representing a majority of the victims in a major bus accident in Birmingham.

Williams was peer-selected as one of Birmingham Magazine’s “Top Attorneys” for several years, named a “Rising Star” by Alabama Super Lawyers Magazine and chosen one of Birmingham Business Journal’s “Top 40 Under 40” in 2017

She is a frequent speaker in Alabama and around the country on issues regarding uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, social networking and litigation, as well as various issues relating to the transportation industry.

Even with her natural ability in the courtroom and zeal for advocating on behalf of clients, Williams accepted the challenge of firm management in 2017.

“The role of Managing Attorney has been an interesting challenge in terms of balancing all of the different personalities that comprise the lawyers at the firm,” she explained. “When you are litigating a case your interests are clearly in opposition to that of your opposing counsel, but when it comes to managing there is a need to balance the interests of the firm with the needs of the lawyers and staff.”

The firm described her role in the position of managing attorney as “the supporting pillar to the firm’s success, using her confidence and decisiveness to help strategize the firm’s next steps.”

And that success has been significant under Williams’ management.

The firm has grown to 17 offices in five states, with 70 lawyers and two hundred employees who handle approximately 15,000 cases.

Her skill in the position has helped Shunnarah recognize just how vital Williams is to the firm.

“She is the pillar of the firm,” he said in a recent interview. “It would be very difficult to do anything in this firm if I didn’t have the best attorney in the southeast at my side every day.”

Despite the commitments of managing a large firm, Williams has still found time to share her knowledge and enthusiasm for the law as an adjunct professor of Trial Advocacy at Cumberland School of Law. She also serves as a coach for Cumberland’s nationally ranked mock trial teams.

“I love meeting or hearing from law students that are inspired when they see me in this role,” she said. “When I was in law school there were not that many women lawyers in management.  It is important for these young women to know that there is potential to rise through the ranks.”

Her desire to open up opportunities for women is more than mere words. In 2017, she founded the Alexander Shunnarah Women’s Initiative, which seeks to empower female lawyers through networking events and community involvement.

Having gone from prospective sports agent to decorated litigator is a path which helps her provide wise counsel to women pursuing a career in the law.

“Keep an open mind,” she advised. “So many young people feel like they have to know exactly what they want to do when they go to law school or that the first job they have has to be their forever job. I’ve learned so much from every firm I worked for and built long lasting relationships and friendships that really shaped my career. Had I only focused on what I planned on doing after law school as a 22-year-old college graduate, I can’t imagine that I would be as happy with what I do for a living.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Sara Williams a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
40 mins ago

Ivey announces plans to widen I-565, Huntsville Brownsferry Rd

Two important thoroughfares in north Alabama are set to receive major improvements.

Speaking to a delegation from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce during the chamber’s annual Montgomery visit on Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey announced plans to widen I-565 to six lanes and resurface the crucial interstate spur to I-65. This will be part of the first phase of new infrastructure revenue and upgrades made possible by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Expansion of the Tanner interchange for I-65 in Limestone County was also announced.

Additionally, Huntsville Brownsferry Road (also known as Browns Ferry Road) will be widened to be extended westward across to U.S. Highway 31 in a second phase to allow for easier access to I-65 for drivers using that road to get to and from the under-construction Mazda Toyota plant.

All of the projects are in anticipation of needing significantly increased traffic capacity when the plant is completed.

340
Keep reading 340 WORDS

“While the Huntsville and surrounding areas are booming with continual economic growth, it was imperative we make enhancements to their infrastructure system for the nearly 60,000 vehicles traveling on I-565 daily. Both improvement projects will be significant strides for this area,” Ivey said in a statement. “This will improve the daily commute for several thousand drivers and provide access to the new Mazda-Toyota joint assembly plant. When we began on the road to Rebuild Alabama, I promised our state would see real results, real improvements and a promising future, and we’re certainly delivering on that.”

Watch:

The project announcements came the same day that State Sen. Tom Butler (R-Huntsville) announced his appointment by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth to the Joint Transportation Committee (JTC). The JTC was expanded under the Rebuild Alabama legislative package.

Butler’s district contains I-565.

In a statement, Butler said, “Throughout my campaign I stressed the importance of rebuilding and expanding infrastructure in North AL. The widening of I-565, HWY 72 from Huntsville through Madison and onto Athens, and HWY 53 from Huntsville to Ardmore are high priorities in serving multiple counties.”

I-565 will be widened from I-65 to County Line Road.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle expressed his enthusiasm for the projects, which were selected by the Alabama Department of Transportation for the Rebuild Alabama Act First Year Plan 2020.

Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) added his praise, too.

“I commend Governor Ivey’s leadership in passing Rebuild Alabama and her commitment to keep Alabama growing,” McCutcheon stated. “Additional lanes on Interstate 565 will greatly reduce congestion and aid commerce in one of the fastest growing regions of our state. I, along with my colleagues, are pleased to see such quick returns from the Rebuild Alabama Act passing.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

I was the victim of a political prosecution — When they couldn’t indict, I knew I was exonerated

The media and the Democrats told you President Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with the Russians and that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller would indict plenty of people. They lied.

The media and the Democrats told you Trump was going to fire Mueller. They lied.

The media and the Democrats told you Michael Cohen was instructed to lie by Trump. They lied.

Now, the media and the Democrats are telling you President Donald Trump actually did collude and obstruct justice even though there have been no indictments brought on the matter … you get the gist.

The media’s collusion conclusion has been set in stone for almost two years — facts and evidence be damned.

536
Keep reading 536 WORDS

The lack of charges when the report was concluded with no further indictments are coming will not deter this message. To say this is an underwhelming bust is being kind to former Alabama star running back Trent Richardson.

When Mueller’s report is released on Thursday with redactions, the media and their Democrats will go all in on search and destroy mode.

“What is Attorney General William Barr hiding?!”

You will rarely hear that Barr worked with the special counsel and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to make these redactions.

“How was he not charged for THIS?!”

Because the bar for reasonable doubt wasn’t reached.

The reality is that President Trump is the victim of political prosecution and his own behavior that made him appear guilty, but he has been exonerated.

As someone who was the victim of political prosecution in the past, I can attest that when you feel like you are being victimized you are going to lash out. If you can badmouth the people you feel are wronging you, you will. If you could end the investigation, you would want to.

Then-Alabama Attorney General Troy King was out to destroy my life, get me fired and lock me up. He thought he could intimidate me and my employer by threatening me with the power of the state to incarcerate me. He failed.

But this canard that the failure to get indictments against Trump and his allies isn’t an exoneration is total and complete bunk.

The bar for indictment, as I mentioned above, is shockingly low. There is a reason. “You can indict a ham sandwich” is a quip you often hear. The fact that a two-year investigation into an election meddling/conspiracy/obstruction plot returned zero indictments is pretty telling. The length of the investigation tells you the investigators were thorough and wanted to find something. The fact that they busted multiple players for process crimes and wrongdoing prior to them working on the campaign tells you there was a real effort to find someone, get someone, pressure people and follow the leads where they took them.

It also shows there is nothing to this narrative.

This won’t change the tactics and the tone of the media and their Democrats. Not one bit.

The investigations will go on until they finally find a crime they have been talking about since before the election even took place.

If these crimes are so apparent and egregious, why didn’t Mueller find them? Why haven’t they been uncovered by congressional committees yet? What exactly are the crimes? They don’t know because they are fishing. It is a witch hunt with no witches.

There was not enough, or any in my case, evidence that I committed a crime. To pretend that I was still guilty is laughable, although that happened.

This is still America, where we are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. And if they can’t even get it into a court of law, they sure can’t claim you are guilty.

When I was told that there would be no charges in my political prosecution, I didn’t think, “I wish there was a trial, I want to clear my name.” Instead, I knew I was exonerated.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
3 hours ago

Everyone can now have their own sweet home in Alabama

Now that it’s 2019, no longer does the term “Sweet Home Alabama” have to be just a famous Lynyrd Skynyrd song, or a Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy.

That’s because anyone who has always wanted to own a home of their own in Alabama now has a new tool to help them do that for the first time, or even the first time in a long while.

393
Keep reading 393 WORDS

In Alabama, the First-Time Homebuyer and Second-Chance Savings Account (FHSA), is now available for anyone who has never owned a home or for those folks who are re-entering the housing market and haven’t owned a home for at least a decade.

Individuals or couples can open one of these tax-free savings accounts at any local bank, credit union or other financial institution in Alabama. The principal deposits and earnings will be deductible on their state income taxes.

The savings in this account can be used to pay for a down payment and/or closing costs for a single-family dwelling.

ABOUT THE ACCOUNTS

“First-time buyers can now begin the process of buying a home years in advance, simply by starting a savings account, and get a tax break by doing so,” said Morgan Ashurst, 2019 Alabama REALTORS® Public Policy Chair. “We are proud to have played a role in helping provide first-time buyers with this new resource.”

The option to use this account was created in 2018 when the Alabama legislature passed a bill and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law. It allows individuals or couples to make deposits and earnings up to $50,000, with a mandate that qualified expenditures must be made within five years from opening the account.

“One of the most commonly asked questions from first-time buyers is, ‘Where do I start?’ This savings account is the new starting point,” said Stacey Sanders, 2019 Alabama REALTORS® President. “We are excited to see the growth this new homebuying tool spurs in Alabama’s housing market.”

A POSITIVE IMPACT

And while this benefit is great for the first-time homebuyer and those who may have had to hit the reset button for a time and are ready to own a home again now, it’s a benefit to all Alabama residents.

Even though other Alabamaians can’t take advantage of the FHSA, they benefit because home ownership helps improve neighborhoods, which in turn attracts businesses, which creates jobs and improves our local economy.

Homeownership provides wealth accumulation for owners, in addition to social and economic benefits.

Overall, 90% of Alabama residents believe homeownership is a good financial decision.

So, there’s a stake in homeownership for everybody in Alabama, where, according to the song, the skies are so blue. And those skies will be bluer and brighter with more homeowners, which is why those that qualify should take advantage of the FHSA now that it is available.

BY Anthony Sanfilippo

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama First Class Pre-K ranked nation’s top program for 13th year in a row

Alabama’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program was named the highest quality state-funded pre-kindergarten program in the nation Wednesday for the 13th year in a row.

One of only three states, including Michigan and Rhode Island, Alabama meets or exceeds all 10of the benchmarks measured by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) to determine a program’s quality.

NIEER’s 2018 State of Preschool Yearbook, which was released Wednesday, evaluated the quality of state-funded pre-kindergarten programs in use during the 2017-2018 school year. Throughout that year, Alabama enrolled an estimated 16,884 four-year-olds.

299
Keep reading 299 WORDS

“We wish more states followed Alabama’s example of expanding pre-k enrollment with adequate funding, high quality, and demonstrated effectiveness,” said NIEER Founder and Senior Co-Director Steven Barnett, Ph.D. “Research finds the program yields long-term gains in achievement. If the state continues to invest, all Alabama’s young children can benefit in the near future.”

NIEER also categorized Alabama as one of nine “States on the Move” and highlighted the state’s devotion to increasing the funding to expand enrollment and ensuring pay equality for pre-k teachers.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey reacted to the news Wednesday and said the Alabama First Class Pre-K is “providing that solid ground for our youngest learners.”

“For a child to reach their fullest potential later in life, they must first build a strong foundation. I’m proud that Alabama First Class Pre-K is once again proving to be successful in providing that solid ground for our youngest learners,” Governor Ivey stated. “From our state’s historic investment in this program to Secretary Jeana Ross’s unmatched leadership, Alabama is setting the tone for early childhood education around the country. Other states know that Alabama’s students are getting off to a very strong start, and if they follow Alabama’s lead, then they, too, can do the same for their students.”

Secretary of Early Childhood Education Jeana Ross also shared her excitement of the news.

“As Alabama continues to expand access to high-quality, voluntary pre-k for four-year-olds, the Department is committed to ensuring the highest quality early learning experiences,” Ross said. “With the support of the Alabama Legislature and the strong leadership of Governor Kay Ivey, Alabama continues to lead the nation in growth and quality. We are constantly working to develop and implement policies that support program quality in early childhood settings.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less