4 hours ago

House overwhelmingly passes Rebuild Alabama Act

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives passed HB 2, the Rebuild Alabama Act, by a margin of 83-20 Friday afternoon.

You can view the roll call vote here.

HB 1 and HB 3 were both passed by the chamber the same day. HB 1 was unanimous and HB 3 was 100-3.

The bills will now go to the Senate, which is expected to convene Monday. Companion legislation to HB 1, SB 2, was passed by the Senate 30-0 Friday.

SB 2 will head to the House for a possible first reading in that chamber Monday. Slight differences between HB 1 and SB 2 will need to be reconciled before one of them heads to the governor’s desk for signature. Discussions are ongoing on whether the Senate will take up HB 1 or if the House will take up SB 2. This is the legislation that overhauls the Joint Transportation Committee, increasing oversight, accountability and transparency.

You can find a live-tweet thread of Friday’s House proceedings here.

Senate leaders comment on SB 2 passing

“Governor Ivey has put forward her Rebuild Alabama plan to modernize our state’s infrastructure system – I support Governor Ivey’s proposal, but the Legislature is determined to increase oversight and accountability for ALDOT,” Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), the sponsor of SB 2, said in a statement. “Each member of the Senate represents nearly 150,000 Alabamians, and we are going to make sure that ALDOT is open and transparent with the Legislature and the public about where each taxpayer dollar is going.”

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) released the following statement:

Ultimately we must answer to the taxpayers on how their money is spent. Since I have served as Pro Tem of the Senate it has always been a top goal to make sure that state government is open, accountable and efficient. I believe this bill accomplishes that goal.

If we are going to ask taxpayers to send more money to Montgomery, we owe it to them to ensure that their money is spent wisely and used appropriately. This bill guarantees that money marked for infrastructure, will be used for infrastructure and that the Legislature will have full oversight on how the Department of Transportation uses that money.

As a fiscal conservative, it would be impossible to support any type of revenue measure in the infrastructure package without the oversight and accountability laid out in this bill.

I want to thank Senator Chambliss for all of his hard work on this piece of legislation. I want to thank the Senate body for their support of this bill. We had an excellent discussion on the floor and came away with a piece of Legislation that received overwhelming support. I look forward to working with members of the House as this bill continues to move through the legislative process.

There was broad, bi-partisan support for SB 2 in the Senate.

“I support the Joint Transportation Committee bill that will give oversight to all of the road projects,” Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) stated. “I applaud Senator Chambliss for bringing this proposal; and, hopefully, we can get it passed into law so that it will give the Legislature a lot more hands-on access to develop plans for where the money is being spent.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Update 5:10 p.m.:

The Senate gave HB 1, HB 2 and HB 3 their first reading Friday. This means the bills are in line for a public hearing, committee vote and second reading Monday, with a possible third reading and final vote before the full Senate to come Tuesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

1 hour ago

Must-watch response to racist viral video: ‘That’s not the same Alabama I know and love’

The man who called moving to Alabama “the single greatest decision” of his life offered up some advice for the teenagers seen in the recent viral video of high school students from the Hoover area making racist remarks, as well as the rest of Alabama.

Hoover lawyer Ron Brown, who moved to Alabama from Chicago, said what he saw in the video is “not the same Alabama” he has come to know.

Watch:

5 hours ago

No, Mo Brooks didn’t vote ‘no’ on a resolution condemning hate

As with most issues that make Democrats look bad, the media slow walks the issue hoping the blackface governor of Virginia can keep his job, Democratic legislatures can vote to kill infants born alive, presidential candidates can walk back their plans to eliminate private insurance and a Democratic congresswoman’s multiple anti-Semitic remarks will be defended.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) rebuke came in the form of a resolution so weak that even she voted for it. It was such a watered-down mess that other Democrats will call it the “kitchen sink resolution.”

Because of that, 23 Republicans voted “no.”

Here is how the American media is handling that:

They are taking cues from the defacto leader of the Democratic Party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

This is obviously absurd, but other Democrats and members of the media have since followed her lead.

Alabama media jumped in, too:

But all of this ignores why the congressmen actually voted “no.”

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) appeared on WVNN Friday morning and explained his vote.

He said he voted “no” because it did not go far enough,

He argued on “The Dale Jackson Show” that “there are three major problems with this resolution,” citing the deviation from the original intent and pointing out that there is “no punishment, no stripping of committees, nothing, and so that was a major problem.”

My takeaway:

This is an odd move for an alleged “racist.”

The American media is a front group for Democratic causes and nothing more at this point.

Most of the Alabama media is exactly the same.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

7 hours ago

Judge OKs wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of aborted embryo

An Alabama judge has approved a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a 21-year-old man on behalf of an aborted embryo.

AL.com reported Wednesday that Ryan Magers is calling the six-week-old embryo “Baby Roe” in his suit seeking damages from the Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives.

Magers was 19 and the girl was 16 when he said he “pleaded” with her to not get an abortion.

Her parents say it was her decision to take the abortion pill.

The case was made possible by Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger, who ruled that Magers could represent the estate of his ex-girlfriend’s aborted embryo.

Alabama voters approved an amendment last year declaring “the importance of unborn life.”
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

8 hours ago

Forecasters heighten risk of storms and twisters in South

Forecasters are upgrading the likelihood that severe storms and strong tornadoes could strike parts of the South less than a week after a twister killed more than 20 people in Alabama.

A region that includes parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee will be at heightened risk of severe weather Saturday, the national Storm Prediction Center reported Friday.

The area includes 2.5 million people, including the Memphis, Tennessee metropolitan area.

The storms will be fast-moving, racing to the northeast at 50 to 60 mph (80 to 97 kph), said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

“It means you have to take action when warnings are issued and not wait until you see the threat visually,” he said. “If you wait until you see an approaching tornado with damaging winds, it’s going to be at your location within seconds.”

As the sun rises Saturday, storms and possibly tornadoes will likely be moving through east Texas and parts of Louisiana and Arkansas, the National Weather Service is projecting.

Saturday night, the threat will likely continue after dark as the storms move east into Alabama, forecasters said.

That poses a particular danger as many people are often asleep.

“It can be more difficult to reach people at night,” Bunting said. “Just make sure you know how to the get the warnings if it’s in the middle of the night.”

President Donald Trump planned a Friday visit to Lee County, Alabama, where Sunday’s tornado wreaked its worst havoc, killing 23 people.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

9 hours ago

Save the Date: 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards and Reception

Yellowhammer Multimedia is proud to announce the second annual Women of Impact Awards — a celebration of the strong women who impact and propel Alabama.

This event will recognize the personal and professional accomplishments of 20 Alabama women whose powerful contributions have moved the needle across business, government and non-profit sectors. These women are a force in our state and are respected leaders, advisors and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze.

Yellowhammer News will announce the honorees during the month of April, highlighting an honoree each weekday leading up to the event. This event will include the titans of Alabama business and government.

We hope you will join us to celebrate these women of impact.

Date/Time:

April 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Location:

Grand Bohemian Hotel
2655 Lane Park Rd
Birmingham, AL 35223

Sponsorships:

Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available. For more information, email Courtney Ellis at Courtney@yellowhammernews.com.

Additional details:

For more information about the event or tickets, please email event@yellowhammernews.com. Dress is cocktail attire.

