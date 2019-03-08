No, Mo Brooks didn’t vote ‘no’ on a resolution condemning hate

As with most issues that make Democrats look bad, the media slow walks the issue hoping the blackface governor of Virginia can keep his job, Democratic legislatures can vote to kill infants born alive, presidential candidates can walk back their plans to eliminate private insurance and a Democratic congresswoman’s multiple anti-Semitic remarks will be defended.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) rebuke came in the form of a resolution so weak that even she voted for it. It was such a watered-down mess that other Democrats will call it the “kitchen sink resolution.”

Because of that, 23 Republicans voted “no.”

Here is how the American media is handling that:

The House voted 407-23 to pass a resolution that broadly condemned hate and intolerance, including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim discrimination. All 23 no votes were from Republicans. https://t.co/uCKocup03M pic.twitter.com/iltWbohavB — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2019

They are taking cues from the defacto leader of the Democratic Party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Where’s the outrage over the 23 GOP members who voted NO on a resolution condemning bigotry today? Oh, there’s none? Did they get called out, raked over, ambushed in halls and relentlessly asked why not? No? Okay. Got it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019

This is obviously absurd, but other Democrats and members of the media have since followed her lead.

The 23 Republicans who voted against the anti-hate resolution https://t.co/WPxTimO8oH pic.twitter.com/M9hnTDABBl — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2019

Alabama media jumped in, too:

Why, I am SHOCKED to see Alabama racists Mo Brooks and Mike Rogers voting against an anti-hate resolution. Actually, I'm not shocked. Because they're awful people and we should be ashamed every damn day that these two jackasses represent us in any way. https://t.co/9O0jSYFmFh — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) March 7, 2019

But all of this ignores why the congressmen actually voted “no.”

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) appeared on WVNN Friday morning and explained his vote.

He said he voted “no” because it did not go far enough,

He argued on “The Dale Jackson Show” that “there are three major problems with this resolution,” citing the deviation from the original intent and pointing out that there is “no punishment, no stripping of committees, nothing, and so that was a major problem.”

My takeaway:

This is an odd move for an alleged “racist.”

The American media is a front group for Democratic causes and nothing more at this point.

Most of the Alabama media is exactly the same.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN