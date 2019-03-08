What to expect at the Alabama State House Friday

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives is set to enter debate before taking a final vote Friday on HB 2, the Rebuild Alabama bill.

The House will gavel in at 10:30 a.m. after HB 1, HB 2 and HB 3 unanimously advanced from the Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee and received their second readings Thursday afternoon.

HB 2 is the only one of the three infrastructure bills that has been met with controversy. However, Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) told reporters that he is optimistic the bill will pass. The latest vote count the speaker had received from his whips on Wednesday saw a majority in favor of passage – 55 “yes” votes between the majority and minority caucuses. Thursday afternoon, McCutcheon said that number had grown and was continuing to trend upward for passage.

“The way the bill’s moving right now, according to a meeting I had yesterday with the minority caucus, it’s going to be a joint effort,” McCutcheon said, indicating that he expected a number of Democrats to vote in favor of the legislation.

The speaker said he is not just welcoming but “hoping” for “a lot of debate” on HB 2 when it comes to the floor.

“I would hope we’d be here through the day, all day,” McCutcheon added about the amount of debate and discussion he wants on the floor.

McCutcheon advised that State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) is “working with some of the people that have some amendments [to HB 2].” The speaker lavished praise on Poole’s leadership at multiple moments in his Thursday press gaggle, calling Poole’s opening statement at the Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee meeting earlier that day the best he had ever seen.

“I was very proud to be a state legislator when I heard him give his opening remarks to that committee,” McCutcheon said. “They were very professional, they were to the point, they were factual, and for a person living in Alabama to hear that statement that was made to that committee, he left no stone unturned. And he really addressed how important this is for us to do something when it comes to our infrastructure.”

“When people pay for their fuel at the pump, they are making the most important investment in the state they can make, bar none,” he added.

McCutcheon said the value of lives saved by investing in Alabama’s infrastructure cannot be stated in numerical terms.

“What’s one child’s life [worth]? Is it worth ten cents a gallon at a pump fill-up to save a child? Well, of course, we’d all say, ‘Well sure, that’s worth that,'” he stressed. “And then you look at the other issue, and that’s keeping us competitive with our neighboring states for jobs and the economy. And that’s important.”

Senate

On Thursday, the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee approved SB 2, which is a companion bill to HB 1. Sponsored by Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), the bill would put in place new oversight of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and increase accountability and transparency.

“This bill dramatically increases oversight and accountability for the Department of Transportation,” Chambliss said in a statement. “Governor Ivey has put forward her Rebuild Alabama plan for modernizing Alabama’s infrastructure, and I support her proposal. At the same time, the Legislature is tasked with making sure tax dollars are being spent in a transparent, efficient, and accountable manner.”

The bill requires that the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), ALDOT’s long-range plan of road and bridge projects, be constantly available on ALDOT’s website, along with any updates of the STIP plan.

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) spoke about this and other accountability mechanisms in the legislation during an interview on “The Dale Jackson Show” Thursday morning.

SB 2 also overhauls the Joint Transportation Committee, which has responsibility for reviewing the long-term plans and budget for ALDOT.

“Accountability is an important piece of Governor Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama plan. We still have work to do but I believe that at the end of the day we will have a piece of legislation that holds ALDOT accountable for the work they do and the money they spend,” Marsh said in a press release. “This measure of oversight must be approved to show the taxpayers how money is been used to improve roads and bridges in Alabama. I want to thank the Transportation Committee for their work on this important piece of legislation.”

The Senate will convene Friday at 1:00 p.m., at which time they could enter debate and then vote on SB 2. The bill has broad, bipartisan support and is expected to easily pass the chamber.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) might just have more support in Birmingham, England, than Birmingham, AL.

As first reported by Alabama Media Group, Jones raised more last reporting period from Americans overseas than from Alabamians. In fact, he almost raked in more from people in the United Kingdom alone than Alabama.

From October to December 2018, Jones raised only $55,000 from inside the Yellowhammer State while reporting over $2.1 million cash-on-hand at the end of the year. During that same three-month period, he received $48,000 from the UK, $17,270 from France, $5,500 from Belgium, $5,400 from Hong Kong, $1,000 from Germany and $75 each from Canada, New Zealand and Thailand.

These contributions included Jones holding a high-dollar fundraiser in Switzerland on December 7. One of the three co-hosts, Charles Adams, served as the American Ambassador to Finland under former President Barack Obama. Adams previously served as co-chair of Americans Abroad for Obama and on the Obama campaign’s national finance committee in both 2008 and 2012.

Records also show that Jones’ campaign spent thousands of dollars in Europe during the reporting period, including more than $1,600 at “The Beaumont,” an exclusive five-star hotel in London’s West End.

Alabama Media Group advised, “Courting donations from American citizens living abroad, while legal, is an anomaly. For example, Republican Richard Shelby, Alabama’s senior senator, has not taken a penny from Americans abroad in his 31 years in the Senate, campaign finance records showed.”

Jones also received more from PACs than Alabamians in the reporting period, when the junior senator from Mountain Brook raised approximately $435,759.79 more total from out-of-state than inside it.

The number of donations rather than the amounts were lopsided, too. For example, Jones received 93 contributions from Alabama, 764 from California and 571 from New York over the time span.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) said, “This story shows what we have known all along: Doug Jones is a pawn for liberal elites, not a fighter for Alabama.”

“All the money in the world isn’t going to buy this election for him because the people of Alabama have him figured out and are ready for a Senator who will put Alabama and our values first,” he added.

Byrne is the only Republican so far to have officially announced candidacy against Jones.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), the mission of which is to protect and expand the Republican Senate majority, also slammed Jones’ geographic priorities.

“Nothing screams ‘re-elect me, Alabama’ like a fundraising schedule jam-packed with glass-clinking European junkets. If you didn’t think Doug Jones was out of step with Alabama before, the composition of his campaign war chest leaves no doubt,” SLF Communications Director Jack Pandol said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Three major corporations, including Birmingham-based Regions Bank, are contributing a large sum of money to aid victims of Sunday’s devastating tornadoes in east Alabama.

This comes after news broke that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and an unnamed company are paying the funeral costs of all 23 victims.

The Regions Foundation is donating $25,000, AT&T $50,000 and Verizon $40,000.

“Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation are committed to supporting our communities in times of need,” Rett Moncrief, Auburn-Opelika market executive for Regions Bank, said in a statement. “Our community has experienced great loss and destruction, but we have also been inspired to see neighbors help neighbors in every possible way. That is the spirit of Lee County and Alabama. Regions is proud to be a part of these communities, and we will stand with our neighbors throughout the recovery process.”

From Regions’ $25,000 contribution, a $15,000 portion will be allocated toward the newly created Lee County Tornado Recovery Fund administered by the Community Foundation of East Alabama (CFEA). The remainder of funds will be set aside to address long-term challenges as the rebuilding of communities moves forward in the weeks and months to come. Regions Foundation’s contribution to CFEA will be used to support grants for local nonprofit organizations that are working to meet a variety of disaster-recovery needs. Further, CFEA will use funding to deliver financial assistance to people and government entities impacted by the storms.

“During this crisis, we are working to provide support to help our neighbors in need,” Barbara Patton, CFEA executive director, advised. “Our tornado recovery fund will support impacted communities and residents in Lee County throughout this difficult time. The strength of our community is clear as recovery gets underway, and we are grateful to the Regions Foundation for stepping up to help the people of Lee County.”

AT&T is donating directly to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GERF), which was created after Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina and continues today to support unmet needs for individuals and families recovering from severe weather and natural disasters in Alabama.

“Even as we see tremendous suffering in the aftermath of this week’s deadly tornadoes, we also see shining examples of commitment and care. This is a time for the entire nation to rally behind the good people of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “I appreciate AT&T for immediately mobilizing their employees and their resources to offer support to our citizens, first responders and communities. Together, we will bring Lee County back to its feet!”

“With disasters, communities need both immediate response and sustained recovery,” Wayne Hutchens, president of AT&T Alabama, stated. “As Alabama comes together, we applaud Governor Ivey’s leadership and are proud to support the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, offering assistance to those recovering from this week’s tornadoes. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

MONTGOMERY — HB 2, known as the Rebuild Alabama bill, includes provisions that would put the Yellowhammer State at the forefront of the nation’s transition to electric vehicles.

At Thursday’s House Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee meeting, a representative from an out-of-state environmental group admitted that they want battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivers to only pay somewhere between $75-100 annually. This is less than what the average non-EV driver pays now in fuel taxes, even without the proposed increase in HB 2.

If HB 2 passes and is signed into law, the average non-EV driver would pay over $150 annually between current fuel taxes and the proposed Rebuild Alabama increase.

While it is noteworthy in and of itself that some environmentalists are complaining that drivers of EVs would have to pay a fair rate similar to what the average non-EV driver in the state does, perhaps lost in the conversation is the benefits in HB 2 for EV drivers alone.

As it stands, the lack of EV charging stations in Alabama is a major impediment to their expanded use.

Under a program that would be established by Rebuild Alabama, a portion of the fees paid by owners of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) would accelerate the deployment of EV charging station infrastructure across the state and alleviate consumer “range anxiety” about access to charging facilities.

The bill proposes that BEV drivers pay $200 and PHEV drivers pay $100 annually. While most of these fees will go towards the normal road and bridge revenue similarly funded by Rebuild Alabama fuel taxes, some of the funds collected for EVs will be distributed for use in the construction and maintenance of a modern-day public road and highway system.

This means that the state will dedicate 25 percent of the collected EV funds to support an EV infrastructure grant program that will provide funding to municipalities, counties, universities and other public institutions to pay for a portion of the costs of developing EV charging station infrastructure.

There is a sunset provision to the charging station infrastructure aspect of these fees, as the funds specifically being collected to pay for this EV infrastructure grant program will no longer be collected by the state after BEVs and PHEVs reach a 4 percent market share of motor vehicle registrations in Alabama.

Being out front on the EV funding issue and expanding charging infrastructure statewide will pay dividends going forward for all of Alabama, according to Rebuild Alabama proponents.

A standard EV charging station costs approximately $10,000 with installation, and fast charging EV stations cost approximately $125,000. Through this innovative program, Alabama will accelerate the expansion of EV charging stations across the Yellowhammer State and be on the cutting edge of EV expansion.

State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) told reporters Thursday that this is made even more important given the focus of Alabama-based auto manufacturers on the growth of EVs, including Mercedes-Benz.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Despite nonprofit and academic studies that concluded Alabama is between $600-800 million short in annual infrastructure revenue, former Governor Robert Bentley (R-AL) is bragging that his administration addressed the issue.

In a Facebook post made as the House Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee met late Thursday morning, Bentley said that since launching ATRIP in 2012, $1.2 billion has been spent on roads and bridges across the state. Bentley explained this money was spent for these to be “replaced, rebuilt and repaved.”

This comes as studies have shown that 92 percent of Alabama’s road and bridge funds are spent solely on maintenance, rather than expansion. Proponents of Rebuild Alabama argue that increased revenue is needed so expansion projects can be funded.

Bentley’s post apparently comes in response to seeing an advertisement supporting Rebuild Alabama.

The former governor said, “I just heard an Ad regarding the proposed gasoline tax hike the Legislature will soon vote on. The Ad stated that Alabama hasn’t addressed road funding since 1992. Though I’ve stayed out of many things coming out of Montgomery, this statement is simply False.”

“During our Administration, along with the Legislature we launched ATRIP in 2012, the largest road and bridge program in the state’s history. Since then, there have been over 1,000 road and bridges replaced, rebuilt and repaved with over $1.2 Billion dollars in all 67 counties,” he added.

ATRIP, while administered by ALDOT, is 80 percent federally funded. The remaining 20 percent is funded by local sponsors, not the state’s road and bridge fund.

Bentley added, “We even launched RAMP to help rural counties who couldn’t afford to be a part of ATRIP. This was done after we cut state government and saved the taxpayers over $1 Billion annually.”

RAMP is funded by the state through bonds. It takes the place of the 20 percent local funding needed for ATRIP. There is a ceiling of $1 million in state funding per RAMP project. While this funding has been helpful, it is still nowhere near the level of funding that experts say is required to meet the state’s infrastructure needs.

Bentley, who proposed raising eight taxes in 2015, said, “Not one penny of taxes was raised to do [ATRIP and RAMP]. So there are other options to fixing our roads.”

He concluded, “It’s not fair to the people of this state and the hardworking cities and counties that were able to be a part of ATRIP and RAMP to say that never happened. Always praying for the wisdom of our leaders and the people of Alabama to do what’s best for our Great State.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

MONTGOMERY — All three infrastructure bills on the Alabama House of Representatives’ special session agenda received unopposed favorable recommendations from the Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee Thursday.

The most controversial of the three, HB 2 or the “Rebuild Alabama” bill, saw 13 supportive members of the public address the committee. Only three speakers voiced opposition to the bill.

Among the proponents who spoke for HB 2 were representatives of the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Trucking Association. Truckers pay approximately 43 percent of annual state fuel tax revenues.

All three bills advanced to the House floor by voice votes, with no committee members voicing opposition to the legislation receiving a favorable recommendation.

The bills are expected to receive second readings before the full House after the chamber convenes at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Friday is the soonest the bills can be voted on by the full House.

Follow a live-tweet thread of the committee meeting here.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

