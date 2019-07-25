Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Byrne on Mueller testimony: ‘Should once and for all clear President Trump and his campaign’

Following former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Mike Rogers (AL-03) and Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released respective statements saying it is well past time to move on from anti-Trump narratives regarding the 2016 election cycle.

Byrne emphasized, “Democrats’ last desperate attempt to change the narrative on the Mueller report and generate support for their delusional impeachment fantasy landed with a thud.”

“I’ve read the Mueller report cover to cover, and there was no collusion and no obstruction. Today’s hearings should once and for all clear President Trump and his campaign,” he said.

Additionally, Byrne once again called on Congress to pass his legislation “to investigate the investigators.”

“As the curtain closes on today’s carefully orchestrated theater production, now is the time to turn to the important questions regarding the origins and acceleration of this investigation during the Obama administration—and why more disturbing investigations into Secretary Clinton were squashed,” he concluded. “I renew my call on Congress to pass my bill to investigate the investigators and make sure this never happens again.”

Rogers slammed Democrats for playing political games instead of working to better the lives of their constituents.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome was on full display today in Washington,” Rogers decried. “The disingenuous, hypocritical Democrat majority in the House cannot and will not accept the fact that President Trump won the 2016 election fair and square.”

“At today’s hearing, their anger-fueled conspiracy theories came crashing down at the expense of Robert Mueller’s reputation,” he added. “Mueller’s performance proves that this was nothing more than a Deep State staff-driven exercise to frame President Trump. Democrats should be working on behalf of the American people instead of their radical Socialist base.”

Aderholt listed some of the issues that the House has been ignoring due to the Mueller hearings.

“The Robert Mueller hearing today was more theatrics than substance,” he remarked. “The Democrats actually held a dress rehearsal yesterday.”

“So, while our nation has many pressing issues like the crisis on the border, approving a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada and continued aggression from Iran, many of my Democrat colleagues seem to only want to rehash an issue that was settled more than 100 days ago. It’s time to move on to address the real issues facing our country,” Aderholt outlined.

Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-02) participated in the questioning of Mueller as a member of the House Judiciary Committee. You can read her thoughts here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

21 mins ago

Steve Marshall prays over Birmingham PD officer shot in the line of duty (VIDEO)

Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday visited Birmingham Police Department Officer Cullen Stafford at UAB Hospital, praying over him after Stafford was shot several times in the line of duty last week.

A photo posted by Tommie Reese, the former chief of police in Demopolis and current state law enforcement coordinator at the Alabama attorney general’s office, shows Stafford in his hospital bed, surrounded by family, as Marshall prays for his full recovery.

In a tweet afterward, Marshall explained that Stafford had another surgery yesterday and will require more in the future.

However, Stafford, who was previously seriously wounded in the line of duty in 2017, is once again eager to return to duty, Marshall said.

The Birmingham Police Department also posted a video of a portion of Marshall’s visit with Stafford.

Speaking to Marshall, the recovering police officer can be heard saying he is not a hero.

Afterward, the attorney general leads the room in prayer.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

Mueller ‘steadfastly’ rejects Sewell’s ‘characterization’ that Donald Trump, Jr. acted illegally

Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07), as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, on Wednesday participated in the questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller about his investigation into Russian interference in the United States’ 2016 presidential election.

During her line of questioning, Sewell attempted to get Mueller to agree with her assertion that Donald Trump, Jr.’s “I love it” email regarding a 2016 Trump Tower meeting about potential Russian opposition research on Hillary Clinton was “evidence of an offer of illegal assistance” incriminating the president’s oldest son.

However, Mueller’s response did not go as planned from Sewell’s perspective.

“I cannot adopt that characterization,” he responded.

The Washington Post even noted Mueller “steadfastly refused to endorse Sewell’s description of that meeting as ‘illegal’ or to sign on when she asked if he didn’t think the American people should be concerned that three senior Trump aides attended the meeting.”

Watch Sewell’s line of questioning:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

‘Proud’: Alabama has nation’s third best business climate, in top-five for other economic categories

A leading national economic development publication has ranked Alabama highly in several key categories in a report released on Wednesday.

Business Facilities, in its 15th annual rankings, touted Alabama as now being a perennial contender for its “State of the Year” award.

In the top category in the report, Alabama was ranked as having the third best business climate in the nation.

However, that good news for the Yellowhammer State just got better further into the rankings.

In economic growth potential, Alabama ranked fifth. The state also placed second for workforce training (development), fifth for manufacturing might (based on workforce concentration), sixth for automotive manufacturing strength and fourth for Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) export activity.

“High-performing companies from around the globe are finding that Alabama can provide a welcoming business environment, a motivated workforce, and a support system that yields many advantages,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said in a statement.

“These rankings reflect the hard work that has gone into positioning Alabama for sustainable economic growth,” he concluded.

Alabama was named “State of the Year” in 2017, a distinction that went to Tennessee this year and Virginia in 2018, the only two states that ranked above the Yellowhammer State in business climate this time around.

Multiple Alabama cities also received impressive recognition in Business Facilities’ metro rankings, which were released in conjunction with the state rankings.

The Birmingham metro area ranked third for economic growth potential among mid-size American cities, while Huntsville was second and Auburn-Opelika was fifth for growth potential among small cities. Huntsville also ranked number three among STEM jobs leaders, reflecting the high-tech makeup of the Rocket City’s workforce.

This comes after a record year for economic development in Alabama and just days after it was announced the state broke five economic records last month alone.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Governor Kay Ivey said, “Billions of dollars in investments and tens of thousands of jobs are continually pouring into Alabama because of all that we have to offer.”

“Our state’s business-friendly environment is driven by the skilled workforce, which is why we are continually developing and preparing both our students and those currently in the workforce,” she concluded. “I am proud to see that Business Facilities once again has recognized that Alabama is indeed open for business!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Mo Brooks: Mueller hearing a ‘circus act’ that diverts attention from America’s major threats

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) joined One America News Wednesday where he discussed the Robert Mueller Judiciary Committee hearing, describing it as a “dog and pony show” and “circus act.”

According to an online statement released by Brooks’ team, the hearing wrongly diverts public attention from America’s deficit and debt threat, America’s border security crisis, and the socialism versus free enterprise debate.”

Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckRtFqdXJ-o

Brooks stated, “My general reaction to what has transpired with Mueller, and before him, Comey, and President Trump and all of this interaction, is the American people have been subjected to a dog and pony show, a circus act, that has in effect diverted the American public’s attention and Washington’s attention from major issues that face us as a nation.”

He continued, “We should be having a healthy debate over free-enterprise versus socialism, but instead we are mired in this kind of Mueller report nonsense.”

Brooks also said he believes the Russia investigation “should have been ended long ago.”

“In my judgement, Mueller and Comey, the Mueller Team, President Trump, they all knew early on, that there was zero evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia,” Brooks said. “As such, the Russia investigation, at least in so far as there is an interaction with President Trump’s campaign, or alleged interaction, it should have been ended long ago, years ago.”

Brooks added that he believes the “President of the United States should have terminated the Mueller investigation long ago.”

Before he concluded the interview, Brooks also spoke about the candidates taking part in the 2020 United States Senate race in Alabama.

“I am looking forward to whoever our nominee is and supporting them because I have great confidence that, that person will vote right, rather than wrong, as the current senator, Democrat, has been doing,” Brooks said.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

15 hours ago

Watch: Roby questions Robert Mueller — ‘Outcome was not positive for Democrats’

As a member of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) on Wednesday took part in the highly publicized questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller about the investigation he led into Russian interference in the United States’ 2016 presidential election.

Roby focused her initial comments on reinforcing that the report did not contain any evidence that President Donald Trump explicitly ordered for Mueller to be fired when he was serving as special counsel.

She also asked about Mueller’s part in producing a redacted version of the full report and concluded with what many observers viewed as a good point regarding why Mueller’s letter to Attorney General William Barr after the report’s release was leaked considering the special counsel’s office had gone leak-free for its two years of operation.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Roby affirmed that Mueller largely stuck to directly referencing what was written in his investigative report, something he had warned prior to the committee hearing would occur.

“Robert Mueller said himself he would stay within the four corners of his report during his testimony, and he did just that,” she advised.

“We learned nothing new during today’s hearing, and ultimately, the outcome was not positive for Democrats and their efforts to continue investigating the President,” Roby concluded.

Watch Roby’s line of questioning:

After his House Judiciary appearance, Mueller appeared before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday afternoon. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) participated in that committee’s questioning.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

