Byrne introduces ‘Investigate the Investigators’ bill to discover origins of the Russia investigation

Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said Tuesday he will introduce a bill called the “Investigate the Investigators” Act and stated America got “a big, fat goose egg” out of the Mueller probe.

“I’m introducing a bill that will codify the investigation of the investigators that Attorney General Barr is presently undertaking and will require such an investigation in the future,” Byrne told “Fox and Friends.”

“We spent over two years, $35 million on lawyers, investigators, paralegals, and for what? We got a big, fat goose egg here,” Byrne said. “Mr. Mueller himself determined that there was no collusion, no conspiracy. The attorney general concluded there’s no obstruction.”

Byrne reaffirmed his belief that the individuals behind the investigation must be unmasked.

“It was a partisan witch hunt from the beginning and we need to get to the bottom of who was behind this and how far up the chain does it go,” he added. “What did President Obama know and when did he know it? Let’s have a full investigation of that and let’s make sure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

After reading the Mueller report “cover to cover,” Byrne said there is “no case” for the impeachment of President Trump.

