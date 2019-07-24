Mo Brooks: Mueller hearing a ‘circus act’ that diverts attention from America’s major threats

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) joined One America News Wednesday where he discussed the Robert Mueller Judiciary Committee hearing, describing it as a “dog and pony show” and “circus act.”

According to an online statement released by Brooks’ team, the hearing wrongly diverts public attention from America’s deficit and debt threat, America’s border security crisis, and the socialism versus free enterprise debate.”

Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckRtFqdXJ-o

Brooks stated, “My general reaction to what has transpired with Mueller, and before him, Comey, and President Trump and all of this interaction, is the American people have been subjected to a dog and pony show, a circus act, that has in effect diverted the American public’s attention and Washington’s attention from major issues that face us as a nation.”

He continued, “We should be having a healthy debate over free-enterprise versus socialism, but instead we are mired in this kind of Mueller report nonsense.”

Brooks also said he believes the Russia investigation “should have been ended long ago.”

“In my judgement, Mueller and Comey, the Mueller Team, President Trump, they all knew early on, that there was zero evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia,” Brooks said. “As such, the Russia investigation, at least in so far as there is an interaction with President Trump’s campaign, or alleged interaction, it should have been ended long ago, years ago.”

Brooks added that he believes the “President of the United States should have terminated the Mueller investigation long ago.”

Before he concluded the interview, Brooks also spoke about the candidates taking part in the 2020 United States Senate race in Alabama.

“I am looking forward to whoever our nominee is and supporting them because I have great confidence that, that person will vote right, rather than wrong, as the current senator, Democrat, has been doing,” Brooks said.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.