Auburn faces blackface scandal of its own as Virginia reels
Doug Jones to support Trump AG nominee 'to ensure that special counsel Mueller's investigation continues unimpeded'
Manufacture Alabama, UNA partner to offer affordable higher education degrees to manufacturing employees 4 hours ago / News
Alabama seeks to let Thursday execution proceed for Muslim inmate 5 hours ago / News
Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: Choosing greatness in the state of our Union 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Appeals court blocks Alabama execution of Muslim inmate 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones assailed by potential challengers on abortion, more drama in Virginia, Shelby working on a border deal and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Shelby, Byrne praise announcement of Alabama’s red snapper season 10 hours ago / News
AG Steve Marshall on Galleria shooting: Hoover police officer’s actions ‘reasonable,’ ‘within his authority to do so’ 11 hours ago / News
Hoover mayor: ‘We will defend our city and we will defend our police officers’ 23 hours ago / News
Fuel price lawsuit filed against Buc-ee’s in Mobile 1 day ago / News
Steve Marshall spearheading renewed fight against financial crime, corruption 1 day ago / News
Brooks reappointed to influential space subcommittee 1 day ago / News
Bradley Byrne glad President Trump has entered abortion fight, criticizes Doug Jones for his silence 1 day ago / Analysis
Del Marsh: Doug Jones does not represent Alabamians, protect unborn 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Sign up for Dale Jackson’s 7 Things morning newsletter 1 day ago / Newsletters
Mike Rogers slams Louis Farrakhan — ‘Has no place in American society’ 1 day ago / News
When is the time to fix Alabama’s congested roads, bad bridges? 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama officials applaud Trump’s State of the Union 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump’s strong State of the Union, AL AG clears police in Hoover Galleria shooting, another caravan arrives at the border and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones to support Trump AG nominee 'to ensure that special counsel Mueller's investigation continues unimpeded'

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) plans to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, William Barr, citing Barr’s commitment to protecting special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In a statement Thursday, Jones announced his intentions and explained his reasoning. This came shortly before the Senate Judiciary Committee voted on party lines 12-10 to advance Barr’s nomination to the full chamber.

Jones said, “In my own conversation with Mr. Barr, he reiterated that no one, including the President of the United States, is above the law. He assured me that he would tolerate no level of interference with the [Mueller] investigation and reaffirmed unequivocally his commitment to the Justice Department’s independence.”

The junior senator from Alabama further cited ensuring “that special Counsel Mueller’s investigation continues unimpeded” as a continued priority for him moving forward.

Jones’ full statement as follows:

I have spent nearly two months examining Mr. Barr’s record. I watched his hearings last month, during which he answered difficult but important questions from my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. I have listened to and considered the concerns of my constituents and leaders in the justice community. I have also spoken personally with Mr. Barr and asked him some tough questions of my own, informed by my own experience as a U.S. Attorney. After thorough consideration, I have concluded that Mr. Barr is qualified for the position of Attorney General and his record strongly suggests he will exercise independent judgment and uphold the best interests of the Department of Justice. Should the Judiciary Committee move forward with his nomination, I will vote to confirm Mr. Barr as Attorney General of the United States.

As a former U.S. Attorney, I believe the most important responsibility of an Attorney General is to uphold the rule of law and to do so with a commitment to transparency. While we often talk about the rights and freedoms guaranteed to us under the United States Constitution, the rule of law is what ensures those rights and freedoms are protected. We live in deeply divided times, but it is in precisely this kind of environment that this principle is so important. In addition, I believe that Mr. Barr shares my commitment to the institutional independence of the Department of Justice and that he will bring stabilizing leadership that is badly needed.

Many have expressed concerns that Mr. Barr’s views of executive power, which frankly are much more expansive than my own, would place the Special Counsel’s investigation in jeopardy and that he would not commit to publicly release any Special Counsel report. However, during his confirmation hearing last month, Mr. Barr said that nothing could be more destructive to the rule of law than tolerating political interference in applying the law. Mr. Barr said that the rule of law is what enables us to ensure that justice is not arbitrary; that laws must be universally applied, including to our highest officials. In my own conversation with Mr. Barr, he reiterated that no one, including the President of the United States, is above the law. He assured me that he would tolerate no level of interference with the investigation and reaffirmed unequivocally his commitment to the Justice Department’s independence. Further, while I fully support making the Special Counsel’s reports available to the public and will support legislation to that effect, Mr. Barr’s position is grounded in current Department of Justice policy. Given my background with the Department of Justice, my personal view is that it would be inappropriate for any Attorney General nominee to commit to releasing a report in its entirety without knowing its contents, especially when portions of it may contain sensitive intelligence and national security issues. That said, Mr. Barr has stated unequivocally to both the Judiciary Committee and to me that he believes there is a strong public interest in being as transparent as possible with the results of the Special Counsel’s investigation, and I take him at his word.

Finally, in my conversations with Mr. Barr I stressed how important the Justice Department’s civil rights functions are to me and to the people of Alabama. In response to my concerns, Mr. Barr assured me of his commitment to protecting civil rights, including the vigorous enforcement of voting rights protections.

If Mr. Barr is confirmed, I look forward to working with him and with my colleagues in the Senate to ensure that Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation continues unimpeded and that the rule of law is consistently upheld.

Barr previously served as attorney general under the late President George H.W. Bush’s administration from 1991-1993. Trump announced Barr’s nomination on December 7 to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Auburn faces blackface scandal of its own as Virginia reels

As Virginia’s scandal continues to get worse, Auburn is now faced with a blackface black-eye of its own.

Outlets, including WSFA, are reporting that an Auburn High School student posted a blackface picture on Snapchat that included a racial slur.

The photo shows the student with a blackened face and palm with the caption, “Is this what being a [n*****] feels like”.

Auburn City Schools reportedly confirmed the social media post, calling it “inappropriate.”

School system officials further stated, “What has been presented to the administration at AHS and the leadership of ACS in this case does not reflect the school system’s statements of belief.”

The officials added that an investigation is underway that would result in “appropriate measures” being taken.

It is unclear when the picture was taken.

Auburn is not a stranger to widely publicized blackface controversy. In 2001, 13 members between two fraternities at Auburn University had their memberships suspended after photos surfaced from a Halloween party of individuals in blackface. One member was reportedly pictured with a noose around his neck, while others not in blackface donned Ku Klux Klan robes. The scandal resulted in one of the fraternities hiring a minority faculty advisor to serve as diversity director for the chapter. The incident received coverage from major national outlets from coast to coast.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Manufacture Alabama, UNA partner to offer affordable higher education degrees to manufacturing employees

Manufacturing in Alabama is thriving, and now the industry boasts an exciting new avenue to stay on the cutting edge of workforce development and educational attainment.

Wednesday, Manufacture Alabama and the University of North Alabama (UNA) jointly announced the launch of a partnership that will offer increased access to higher education for manufacturers throughout the state. With the newly formed collaboration, employees of Manufacture Alabama-member companies are eligible to receive a special scholarship directly from UNA.

The industry/higher education partnership is intended to provide additional opportunities to manufacturers to complete their higher education degrees or gain important training and certifications. It will also provide employers with an affordable in-state option to groom current employees for future leadership or skilled roles.

“This partnership with UNA, a four-year institution, represents one of the last remaining pieces of MA’s commitment to education and workforce development in Alabama,” Manufacture Alabama President George Clark said in a press release.

He continued, “So much of our time and resources have historically been dedicated to the community college system, K through 12 and other programs. Now we are expanding the ability of manufacturers to go on to earn the highest levels of education, and not just in north Alabama, but throughout the state through UNA’s online offerings.”

“The University of North Alabama is pleased to partner with Manufacture Alabama to offer an array of degree options to its members. UNA is dedicated to workforce development and educational attainment throughout the state,” Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA vice president for academic affairs and provost, explained.

The scholarship amount to be awarded will be 20 percent of the course’s tuition and fee value. Any of UNA’s online or traditional graduate or undergraduate courses are available under the scholarship’s provisions. The only requirements for eligibility are that the scholarship recipient must be employed by a Manufacture Alabama-member company and must have at least one year of full-time employment history with that company.

Manufacture Alabama is a leading trade association in the Yellowhammer State and is the only trade association in the state dedicated exclusively to the competitive, legislative, regulatory and operational interests and needs of manufacturers and their partner industries and businesses.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Alabama seeks to let Thursday execution proceed for Muslim inmate

Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it proceed with the execution of an inmate who won a stay on religious grounds.

The Alabama attorney general’s office on Wednesday asked justices to vacate an execution stay for Dominique Ray. 

Ray’s execution was scheduled for Thursday.

Ray, who is Muslim, is asking that his imam replace a Christian prison chaplain who stays in the execution chamber during a lethal injection.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the execution to weigh whether Alabama’s procedures favor Christian inmates.

Alabama said it only allows prison employees in the chamber for security reasons.

The state said Ray’s imam can visit him beforehand and witness the execution from an adjoining room.

Ray was convicted in the 1995 death of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Mike Rogers' report from Washington: Choosing greatness in the state of our Union

As most folks may have seen on television, on Tuesday, February 5, President Donald Trump made his way to the House of Representatives chamber to finally give his State of the Union address to Congress and to all Americans.

I was thrilled with President Trump’s inspiring vision for our nation. And I was particularly pleased with his tone and call for unity across party lines.

This State of the Union address was delayed due to the partial federal government shutdown that dragged on for 35 days.

The rescheduled speech happened to be on the heels of an impressive Jobs Report for January that was released on Friday, February 1. Over 300,000 jobs were added proving that our economy is truly booming under President Trump’s leadership.

I strongly support President Trump’s call to secure our porous Southwest border with Mexico.

Our sovereignty during this national security and humanitarian crisis at the border has become threatened all over two words: border wall. Semantics are taking our security hostage. Call it whatever you want, but walls work and we need one now.

As the top Republican on the Committee on Homeland Security and a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, our country’s security is one of my top priorities and I will continue to support President Trump as he works to secure our border and keep our nation safe.

As a father of three, I was pleased to hear President Trump talk about the importance of every life – born and unborn.

The recent news from New York and Virginia on late-term abortions is plain and simple murder.  I appreciate President Trump’s strong stance on this issue and will always stand up for the rights of the unborn. They are precious gifts from God.

As we move forward, I hope Congress can come upon an agreement to secure our borders and finally build the wall.

As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.

Please sign up for my e-Newsletter and the Rogers' Roundup by visiting www.mikerogers.house.gov.

To stay up to date, you can also like me on Facebook at facebook.com/CongressmanMikeDRogers, follow me on Twitter and Instagram using the handle RepMikeRogersAL and subscribe to my YouTube page at youtube.com/MikeRogersAL03.

Appeals court blocks Alabama execution of Muslim inmate

A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked the planned execution of an Alabama inmate to consider whether the state was violating the Muslim inmate’s rights by not allowing an imam to replace a Christian prison chaplain in the death chamber.

The 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay for Dominique Ray, 42, a day before his scheduled execution for the slaying of a teenager more than two decades ago.

The Alabama attorney general’s office on Wednesday afternoon asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate the stay and let the execution proceed Thursday night.

Ray objected to Alabama’s practice of allowing a Christian prison chaplain, who is a prison system employee, to stand near the inmate during the lethal injection and to pray with the inmate if the inmate requests that.

Ray asked to bring in his imam to stand near him during the procedure, but was told he could not because only prison employees were allowed in the execution chamber.

A three-judge panel of judges wrote that it was “exceedingly loath to substitute our judgment on prison procedures.”

But, they added that it “looks substantially likely to us that Alabama has run afoul of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.”

“The central constitutional problem here is that the state has regularly placed a Christian cleric in the execution room to minister to the needs of Christian inmates, but has refused to provide the same benefit to a devout Muslim and all other non-Christians,” the three-judge panel wrote.

The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it supported Ray’s bid to have an Islamic leader present.

“We welcome this decision and hope Mr. Ray will ultimately be provided equal access to spiritual guidance,” Ali Massoud, government affairs coordinator for CAIR-Alabama, said in a statement.

In the request to vacate the stay, the Alabama attorney general’s office said the state does not allow non-prison system employees in the execution chamber, but agreed to remove the chaplain from the chamber during Ray’s execution.

The state said all inmates can visit with their own spiritual adviser before an execution, and have them witness the execution from an adjoining room.

“Like any other inmate, Ray has been and will be given opportunities to speak with his spiritual adviser, including up to the moment that he is taken into the chamber,” state attorneys wrote.

An initial filing with the Supreme Court said the state had changed its procedure to accommodate the 11th Circuit order, but an amended filing did not include that language.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, which studies capital punishment in the U.S., said other states generally allow spiritual or religious advisers to accompany the inmate up to the execution chamber but not into it.

Instead the adviser can view the execution, as do others, from a designated area.

He did not know of any other states where the execution protocol calls for a Christian chaplain to be present in the execution chamber.

Ray was convicted in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old Tiffany Harville who disappeared from her Selma home in July 1995.

Her decomposing body was found in a field a month later.

Ray was convicted in 1999 after co-defendant Marcus Owden told police that they had picked the girl up for a night out on the town and then raped her.

Owden said that Ray cut the girl’s throat. Owden pleaded guilty to murder, testified against Ray and is serving a life sentence without parole.

Ray’s legal team on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the execution on other grounds.

They argued it was not disclosed to the defense team that records from a state psychiatric facility suggested Owden suffered from schizophrenia and delusions.

Attorneys asked the Supreme Court to halt the execution to examine whether the state had a duty to find and produce the information.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

