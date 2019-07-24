Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

8 hours ago

Watch: Roby questions Robert Mueller — ‘Outcome was not positive for Democrats’

As a member of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) on Wednesday took part in the highly publicized questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller about the investigation he led into Russian interference in the United States’ 2016 presidential election.

Roby focused her initial comments on reinforcing that the report did not contain any evidence that President Donald Trump explicitly ordered for Mueller to be fired when he was serving as special counsel.

She also asked about Mueller’s part in producing a redacted version of the full report and concluded with what many observers viewed as a good point regarding why Mueller’s letter to Attorney General William Barr after the report’s release was leaked considering the special counsel’s office had gone leak-free for its two years of operation.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Roby affirmed that Mueller largely stuck to directly referencing what was written in his investigative report, something he had warned prior to the committee hearing would occur.

“Robert Mueller said himself he would stay within the four corners of his report during his testimony, and he did just that,” she advised.

“We learned nothing new during today’s hearing, and ultimately, the outcome was not positive for Democrats and their efforts to continue investigating the President,” Roby concluded.

Watch Roby’s line of questioning:

After his House Judiciary appearance, Mueller appeared before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday afternoon. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) participated in that committee’s questioning.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Mueller ‘steadfastly’ rejects Sewell’s ‘characterization’ that Donald Trump, Jr. acted illegally

Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07), as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, on Wednesday participated in the questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller about his investigation into Russian interference in the United States’ 2016 presidential election.

During her line of questioning, Sewell attempted to get Mueller to agree with her assertion that Donald Trump, Jr.’s “I love it” email regarding a 2016 Trump Tower meeting about potential Russian opposition research on Hillary Clinton was “evidence of an offer of illegal assistance” incriminating the president’s oldest son.

However, Mueller’s response did not go as planned from Sewell’s perspective.

“I cannot adopt that characterization,” he responded.

The Washington Post even noted Mueller “steadfastly refused to endorse Sewell’s description of that meeting as ‘illegal’ or to sign on when she asked if he didn’t think the American people should be concerned that three senior Trump aides attended the meeting.”

Watch Sewell’s line of questioning:

RELATED: Watch: Roby questions Robert Mueller — ‘Outcome was not positive for Democrats’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

‘Proud’: Alabama has nation’s third best business climate, in top-five for other economic categories

A leading national economic development publication has ranked Alabama highly in several key categories in a report released on Wednesday.

Business Facilities, in its 15th annual rankings, touted Alabama as now being a perennial contender for its “State of the Year” award.

In the top category in the report, Alabama was ranked as having the third best business climate in the nation.

However, that good news for the Yellowhammer State just got better further into the rankings.

In economic growth potential, Alabama ranked fifth. The state also placed second for workforce training (development), fifth for manufacturing might (based on workforce concentration), sixth for automotive manufacturing strength and fourth for Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) export activity.

“High-performing companies from around the globe are finding that Alabama can provide a welcoming business environment, a motivated workforce, and a support system that yields many advantages,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said in a statement.

“These rankings reflect the hard work that has gone into positioning Alabama for sustainable economic growth,” he concluded.

Alabama was named “State of the Year” in 2017, a distinction that went to Tennessee this year and Virginia in 2018, the only two states that ranked above the Yellowhammer State in business climate this time around.

Multiple Alabama cities also received impressive recognition in Business Facilities’ metro rankings, which were released in conjunction with the state rankings.

The Birmingham metro area ranked third for economic growth potential among mid-size American cities, while Huntsville was second and Auburn-Opelika was fifth for growth potential among small cities. Huntsville also ranked number three among STEM jobs leaders, reflecting the high-tech makeup of the Rocket City’s workforce.

This comes after a record year for economic development in Alabama and just days after it was announced the state broke five economic records last month alone.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Governor Kay Ivey said, “Billions of dollars in investments and tens of thousands of jobs are continually pouring into Alabama because of all that we have to offer.”

“Our state’s business-friendly environment is driven by the skilled workforce, which is why we are continually developing and preparing both our students and those currently in the workforce,” she concluded. “I am proud to see that Business Facilities once again has recognized that Alabama is indeed open for business!”

RELATED: ‘Open for business’: Publication names three Alabama projects as top national award winners

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Mo Brooks: Mueller hearing a ‘circus act’ that diverts attention from America’s major threats

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) joined One America News Wednesday where he discussed the Robert Mueller Judiciary Committee hearing, describing it as a “dog and pony show” and “circus act.”

According to an online statement released by Brooks’ team, the hearing wrongly diverts public attention from America’s deficit and debt threat, America’s border security crisis, and the socialism versus free enterprise debate.”

Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckRtFqdXJ-o

Brooks stated, “My general reaction to what has transpired with Mueller, and before him, Comey, and President Trump and all of this interaction, is the American people have been subjected to a dog and pony show, a circus act, that has in effect diverted the American public’s attention and Washington’s attention from major issues that face us as a nation.”

He continued, “We should be having a healthy debate over free-enterprise versus socialism, but instead we are mired in this kind of Mueller report nonsense.”

Brooks also said he believes the Russia investigation “should have been ended long ago.”

“In my judgement, Mueller and Comey, the Mueller Team, President Trump, they all knew early on, that there was zero evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia,” Brooks said. “As such, the Russia investigation, at least in so far as there is an interaction with President Trump’s campaign, or alleged interaction, it should have been ended long ago, years ago.”

Brooks added that he believes the “President of the United States should have terminated the Mueller investigation long ago.”

Before he concluded the interview, Brooks also spoke about the candidates taking part in the 2020 United States Senate race in Alabama.

“I am looking forward to whoever our nominee is and supporting them because I have great confidence that, that person will vote right, rather than wrong, as the current senator, Democrat, has been doing,” Brooks said.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

10 hours ago

Alabama: Keep statewide elections for appellate courts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — In a Monday court filing, Alabama asked a federal judge to uphold the state’s 150-year-old practice of electing appellate judges by statewide vote and reject a lawsuit’s claims that it is racially discriminatory.

A federal judge will hear arguments next month in a lawsuit that seeks to switch the judicial selections to elections by districts, or another method. The lawsuit contends the current method dilutes the voting power of black voters in Alabama and keeps them from electing their preferred candidates.

Alabama appellate courts are all-white and all-Republican and have been for a number of years.

In a closing brief ahead of the oral argument, lawyers said appellate judges should be accountable to all Alabamians because they consider cases that “have a profound impact on the lives of all Alabamians.” The state suggested politics, and the state’s shift to the GOP, has led to the current all-white court.

“The record shows that to the extent that black candidates or black-supported candidates are unsuccessful, it is not on account of race but instead because those candidates are running as Democrats in a red state,” lawyers for the state wrote.

The state wrote that there is no evidence that the statewide method is rooted in racial discrimination

“For 150 years, Alabama has used statewide popular elections to choose appellate judges. That choice was made in 1868 without the slightest hint of racial discrimination,” lawyers for the state wrote.

The oral arguments next month will be the culmination of the lawsuit filed in 2016 by the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP and four black voters. A federal judge heard evidence in a bench trial that ended in November.

Alabama’s appellate judges run in statewide partisan elections, just like the governor, attorney general and other top officials.

Currently, the courts are all-white in a state where one in four people is African American. There has never been a black judge on the criminal and civil appeals courts. There have been three black judges on the Alabama Supreme Court but all were first appointed by governors.

“Today, in 2019, all 19 of Alabama’s most powerful judges are white. This is the colorline in Alabama: a racially segregated judiciary where blacks can be elected only to lower court positions,” lawyers for plaintiffs in the case wrote in a brief filed earlier this month

The Alabama lawsuit is similar to one in Texas filed on behalf of several Hispanic voters. A judge in September ruled in favor of the state in that case.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

10 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

