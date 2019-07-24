Watch: Roby questions Robert Mueller — ‘Outcome was not positive for Democrats’

As a member of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) on Wednesday took part in the highly publicized questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller about the investigation he led into Russian interference in the United States’ 2016 presidential election.

Roby focused her initial comments on reinforcing that the report did not contain any evidence that President Donald Trump explicitly ordered for Mueller to be fired when he was serving as special counsel.

She also asked about Mueller’s part in producing a redacted version of the full report and concluded with what many observers viewed as a good point regarding why Mueller’s letter to Attorney General William Barr after the report’s release was leaked considering the special counsel’s office had gone leak-free for its two years of operation.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Roby affirmed that Mueller largely stuck to directly referencing what was written in his investigative report, something he had warned prior to the committee hearing would occur.

“Robert Mueller said himself he would stay within the four corners of his report during his testimony, and he did just that,” she advised.

“We learned nothing new during today’s hearing, and ultimately, the outcome was not positive for Democrats and their efforts to continue investigating the President,” Roby concluded.

Watch Roby’s line of questioning:

After his House Judiciary appearance, Mueller appeared before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday afternoon. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) participated in that committee’s questioning.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn