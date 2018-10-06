Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Alabama reactions pour in after Senate votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh 3 hours ago / News
Jason Burnett is an Alabama Maker making time for art 4 hours ago / News
Senator Richard Shelby talks about his ‘yes’ vote on Kavanaugh confirmation 6 hours ago / News
Kavanaugh confirmed: Shelby voted ‘yes,’ Jones ‘no’ 6 hours ago / News
How to prepare for Russia’s October surprise 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Jones: Unacceptable how Kavanaugh defended himself against allegations 6 hours ago / News
Future farm in Alabama: Crops grown with LED lighting might lead to new markets 8 hours ago / News
Kay Ivey rallies supporters in Mobile – ‘I need your help because the liberals are out working hard to take this seat’ 8 hours ago / News
Dem gubernatorial hopeful Walt Maddox pivots to the right in first TV spot — Highlights pro-life, pro-Second Amendment stances 9 hours ago / News
Mercedes launches construction of Alabama battery plant for EVs 10 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: Representing the majority of Alabamians not ‘the be all to end all’ (VIDEO) 12 hours ago / News
College football week 6: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 14 hours ago / News
Snapper anglers can offer input at Gulf Council meeting in Mobile 15 hours ago / outdoors
UPDATE: Spokeswoman dismisses report Mike Rogers is a candidate to be the next U.S. Air Force head as a ‘rumor’ 1 day ago / News
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 1 day ago / Sports
Homewood police rescue dogs abandoned by home owner 1 day ago / News
Watch: Tim Tebow rips ‘entitled’ UA students over football attendance issues 1 day ago / News
Alabama police chief charged with lewd act at Florida beach 1 day ago / News
ALGOP chair applauds Shelby, slams Jones for doing ‘the bidding of Democrat leadership’ on Kavanaugh confirmation 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones admits no corroboration in FBI report, still a ‘no’ vote 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Alabama reactions pour in after Senate votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh

After the United States Senate voted on Saturday afternoon to elevate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, reactions poured in from Alabama officials celebrating the successful confirmation effort and Senator Richard Shelby’s “yes” vote.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1), who has been a steadfast, vocal supporter of Kavanaugh, also emphasized the importance of the final vote.

“Our nation is better off with Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, and I am glad the circus is over. I applaud the senators who supported Judge Kavanaugh, including Alabama Senator Richard Shelby,” Byrne said in a press release.

You can read Shelby’s reaction to the vote here.

Byrne added, “This process and the shameful tactics used have been an embarrassment to our nation, but I hope we can now move forward as a country and not return to these pathetic political games again.”

Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) also chimed in with her praise on social media.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a conservative, experienced jurist who I believe will be a strict constitutionalist on the Supreme Court. I am pleased that the United States Senate voted to confirm him, and I am confident he will serve the Court and the American people admirably,” Roby tweeted.

Alabama Republican Party chair Terry Lathan, in a statement, said, “The Alabama Republican Party congratulates Judge Brett Kavanaugh on his confirmation. Judge Kavanaugh has our full support as he begins his honorable journey serving the American people on our nation’s highest court.”

“In celebrating this confirmation, we thank Senator Shelby and his Republican colleagues for their yes votes. Unlike Senator Jones, Senator Shelby exemplified what it means to be a true public servant by representing the majority of Alabamians when he cast his final vote,” Lathan continued.

The ALGOP chair ripped into Jones, whom she has referred to as “One and Done Doug” in reference to his possible reelection bid in 2020.

“Without meeting with Judge Kavanaugh, Doug Jones even went so far as to insinuate his opinion mattered more than those of the people he was elected to serve,” Lathan outlined. “During a Friday morning CNN interview, Senator Jones said while it may be true that Alabama is for Judge Kavanaugh, it’s not the ‘be all to end all.’ His arrogance is reprehensible as he has now officially told our citizens he knows best. It is clear that Senator Doug Jones’ allegiance lies not to his Alabama constituents, but strongly to the Democrat Party. Voters will remember this when they head to the polls in 2020.”

The 2020 election will not be the only one impacted by the Kavanaugh confirmation.

“For now, we can thank President Trump and our GOP team by voting Republican this November,” Lathan added.

Friday, after it became clear that Kavanaugh had the necessary votes to be confirmed, Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) tweeted his thoughts.

“I am pleased to see that it looks as if Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court. He has served as a federal judge for more than a decade with honor and I believe he will bring that same integrity to our nation’s highest court,” Aderholt said.

Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) also reaffirmed his support of Kavanaugh earlier in the week, and Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) announced his approval of the new Associate Justice when he was nominated on July 9, as did Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3).

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Jason Burnett is an Alabama Maker making time for art

Jason Burnett (Bessemer)

The Maker: Jason Burnett

Alabama artist Jason Burnett creates one-of-a-kind clocks – when he can find the time.

As digital director of Flower magazine and the websites Oyster Obsession (which features the web’s largest collection of oyster recipes and events) and Birmingham Gardening Today, Burnett spends much of his day creating and editing online content.

435
Keep reading 435 WORDS

Before taking those jobs, the Midfield native and UAB graduate spent 24 years working with Time Inc.’s Lifestyle Digital group in Birmingham. He founded MyRecipes, a popular website that features thousands of recipes from magazines and books across the country.

Somehow, during those busy workweeks, Burnett still made time to create unique clocks from found objects and sculpted materials. “I grew up drawing and painting, and later got interested in sculpture,” he said. One day, while preparing a sculpture for an art show, Burnett came up with his timely idea. “I had made 12 small chairs, but they just didn’t look right,” he remembered. “So the week before the show, I built a clock case and attached them to it.”

The clock of a dozen chairs struck a chord with showgoers, and soon Burnett was making artful timepieces from clocks adorned with machine and auto parts, cabinet hardware, old trophies and other found objects. He started showing and selling his works at Bare Hands Gallery in Birmingham, Marcia Weber’s Art Objects Gallery in Montgomery and at shows such as the Kentuck Festival of the Arts in Northport.

“But once MyRecipes got going, I had to put everything on pause for about 10 years,” he said. “I just made a few clocks on commission. But I loved creating them, so I kept it up.”

Now, from his home overlooking the Black Warrior River in Jefferson County, Burnett passes his spare time building original, eye-catching art clocks.

“I’m always prowling around looking for things to use,” he said. “I find my materials in junkyards and flea markets, and on eBay.”

His minute-marking pieces have included such works as the silver and black “Supercharged,” composed of a salvaged mantel clock body, caped trophy figure, auto emblem and doorbell escutcheon; and the sleek “Time to Go,” a bedside table-sized piece made from a salvaged alarm clock, golden rocket trophy, drawer pulls and sprinkler diffuser blade.

“The ideas behind most of my clocks come to me as I start putting them together,” Burnett said. “I just do what I want until it’s finished.”

While some clients find Burnett’s clocks whimsical, others search for deeper meanings behind the moving hands. He likes to sum up his pieces with a simple idea: “Clocks celebrate time and remind us to savor a moment while they measure its passing.”

Jason Burnett

The Product: Handcrafted clocks and timepieces created from found objects.

Take Home: One of Burnett’s smaller clocks ($300).

For more information on his art, go to http://www.jasonburnett.com/

or visit the Marcia Weber Art Objects Gallery, 118 East Bridge St., Wetumpka, Alabama 36092; www.marciaweberartobjects.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

Senator Richard Shelby talks about his ‘yes’ vote on Kavanaugh confirmation

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) released a statement after voting to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court on Saturday.

Shelby began by applauding Kavanaugh, “who has devoted 26 years of public service to our nation as a jurist, lawyer, and professor.”

229
Keep reading 229 WORDS

“During the hearings, I found Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony to be credible,” Shelby outlined. “I also found the subsequent FBI report to be thorough. As a senator, my job is to carefully consider and review all available information. After doing so, it is evident that the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh are uncorroborated, and there is no confirmation of any of the alleged misconduct.”

Shelby continued, “During his time as a federal judge, Judge Kavanaugh has been a principled, intelligent, and steadfast supporter of the rule of law. In accordance with my constitutional right to ‘advice and consent,’ I advise that Judge Kavanaugh be the next associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.”

The press release from Shelby’s office added that Kavanaugh “has more than 300 published opinions, including more than a dozen endorsements by the Supreme Court, and has a proven track record of well-reasoned decisions that demonstrate a deep respect for the law.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

Kavanaugh confirmed: Shelby voted ‘yes,’ Jones ‘no’

After a lengthy, contentious process, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been officially confirmed by the United States Senate in a 50 – 48 vote that commenced at approximately 2:45 pm CST on Saturday.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted “yes,” while Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted “no.”

Kavanaugh is expected to be sworn in privately on Saturday evening, with a public ceremony to likely follow on Monday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1

Show less
6 hours ago

How to prepare for Russia’s October surprise

Russia is in the business of mind control.

They’re not doing it through sinister headgear, satellite interference, or dream invasion like in Inception, though.

Instead, Russia seeks to control the minds of Americans through something we all have and spend arguably too much time on: social media.

This isn’t news to many of us. For years we’ve heard how Russia infiltrated Facebook and Twitter in an effort to divide our nation during the 2016 election. It seems, however, that Russia’s interference in our last presidential election wasn’t a “one-and-done” deal.

471
Keep reading 471 WORDS

Russia, reports suggest, is coming back for more.

In a recent press conference at the White House, intelligence officers remarked that Russia is engaged in a “24/7, 365-days-a-year” campaign to influence the 2018 elections through various means, but especially though social media.

Recent headlines confirm this reality.

Just this summer, Facebook announced that it has shut down over thirty fake accounts that had over 300,000 followers each. Unfortunately, however, this may only be the tip of the iceberg.  According to experts, there is 25 to 30 times more fake information from automated political accounts than real interaction between people on their platform.

With the 2018 midterms only weeks away, current intelligence suggests that there will likely be an “October surprise” by the Russians in which they increase their misinformation campaigns to have the largest impact.

In a recent interview with NPR, Matt Bruen, a former staffer with the National Security Council within the White House, stated, “It is not a question, in my mind, of whether it’s going to happen. It is a question only of when and how large.”

Why, though, is Russia so intent on participating in our electoral process?

In the editor’s letter to a recent edition of The Week magazine, Mark Gimein–who was born in Russia and whose family found refuge in the states–argues that Russia is driven by “the[ir] overarching ambition of undermining the moral standing of the U.S.” “What the Kremlin’s hackers most want to break into,” he continues, “isn’t voting machine software; it’s the democratic principles of tolerance and the peaceful transition of power.”

Russia’s goal is not the election of a specific person or party to power. Instead, Russia wants to sow discord and anger in our ranks through misinformation. They hope to control how we think of our political opponents, with the goal that we will ultimately become our own worst enemy.

Russia is in the business of mind control, but there’s good news: we can prepare. The best way to do that is not to eliminate social media from our lives, but to adopt a healthy level of skepticism towards political posts we see on those platforms.

Before sharing anything, we each ought to do some basic research and see if any other news organizations are corroborating it. If not, it’s best to wait to see if the story is picked up by reputable news sources. Those inflammatory news stories that are not mentioned anywhere else are likely fake.

The Russians are betting that we continue to believe everything we see on social media that lines up with our political views. They’re also hoping that we share it to our friends, and that they share it to their friends. A little fact-checking–even a simple Google search–could severely hamper their efforts.

We can win this battle, and I am confident that we will. It may be a little less convenient, but it will ensure our democracy survives in the long-run.

Show less
6 hours ago

Jones: Unacceptable how Kavanaugh defended himself against allegations

In an interview with CNN on Friday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) expressed his disapproval of how Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh conducted himself in last week’s hearing.

Alabama’s junior senator also questioned the op-ed Kavanaugh published on Thursday, in-which he apologized and explained that his “forceful and passionate” testimony was “to defend my family, my good name and my lifetime of public service.”

“It’s certainly not persuasive,” Jones said of the op-ed.

“I think what was persuasive was his testimony the other day which was clearly not off the cuff, which was clearly emotional and it should be. If [the sexual assault] did not happen he should vigorously defend himself. But he went beyond that,” Jones continued.

255
Keep reading 255 WORDS

Even though Kavanaugh has been a federal judge for 12 years with no “temperament” issues ever being raised regarding his handling of cases, it is the couple of hours of vigorously defending himself last week that, for Jones, defines his suitability to even be a judge.

“He went into partisan attacks, personal attacks on some senators, totally inappropriate, showing a temperament that is unbecoming a judge, much less a Supreme Court nominee,” Jones asserted. “I think the op-ed piece was trying to throw a little cold water on that. But that is very, very serious. It’s one that helped tip the balance for me.”

When pressed directly by the host, John Sherman, on whether the op-ed explained why Kavanaugh “acted the way he did,” Jones said it did not.

Jones said, “No, in fact I thought it was somewhat disingenuous because it appeared it was more off the cuff when he was reading. He had clearly had set this out. He set the tone. He knew exactly what he was going to say and he knew exactly the emotions. If he didn’t then that’s I think even more of a problem.”

Kavanaugh’s parents and wife sat in the row behind him as the nominee gave his testimony.

This is the same interview in-which Jones called the FBI report “disappointing” and claimed that listening to the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less