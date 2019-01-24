Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Terry Lathan running for re-election as ALGOP chair 59 mins ago / News
Phil Williams: ‘No better’ alternative State of the Union location than ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ 1 hour ago / National Politics
Palmer on shutdown: Furloughed federal workers telling me to ‘stand your ground,’ ‘Up to the Democrats’ to end stalemate 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Shutdown day 34 could see two long-shot votes, Pelosi and Trump officially cancel SOTU, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore says he may run for office again and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: Pelosi’s State of the Union cancellation just appeases ‘the radical, Socialist base of the Democrat Party’ 16 hours ago / National Politics
Steve Marshall: The high price of protecting the public 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne to continue serving on House Armed Services Committee, Education and Labor Committee 18 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: Roy Moore again? Thanks, but no thanks 19 hours ago / Opinion
Brooks reintroduces EL CHAPO Act 19 hours ago / News
Frontier Airlines to begin operations from coastal Alabama 20 hours ago / News
Details released on Ben Shapiro’s scheduled University of Alabama speech 21 hours ago / News
‘Good Samaritan’ shields deputy from the rain during slain Birmingham PD Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s funeral 21 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama releases 2019 list of ‘failing’ schools 22 hours ago / News
Roby thanks first responders for help with Wetumpka tornado — ‘By the grace of God, no lives were lost’ 22 hours ago / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Funeral set for Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder 23 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks on House floor: ‘Crown CNN the Fake News King’ 24 hours ago / News
Shelby praises Alabama-made ULA rocket powering critical national security mission 1 day ago / News
Roy Moore warns Kavanaugh-type smear tactics could be used against GOP in 2020; Not ruling out future political run 1 day ago / News
‘Having Cancer’: Alabama girl shares moving story, lessons learned through adversity 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
59 mins ago

Terry Lathan running for re-election as ALGOP chair

On Thursday, Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan announced that she is seeking re-election to a third term.

The ALGOP’s intraparty elections will be held at the organization’s annual winter dinner and meeting, which will be held February 22-23. If re-elected, Lathan would be the party’s longest serving chair since 1985. Other executive officers and regional chairs will also be up for election.

In a statement, Lathan said it has been an honor to help lead the party to historic successes since February 2015.

“It is with humility and excitement that I announce I am running for a third term as chairman of the Alabama Republican Party,” she advised. “It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the ALGOP as state chair. During the four years I have been chairman, we have seen historic gains electing Republicans.”

Lathan continued, “We have much to celebrate. Here are a few showcase items that I am exceptionally proud to highlight as I worked with our team to many successful wins in the 2018 election:

  • Another record-breaking general election: a statewide officer sweep, additional seats in the Alabama legislature with 71 Democrat to Republican seats flipped resulting in devastating defeat of the so called ‘Blue Wave’ in Alabama
  • Raising over $1.188 million that fully funded our campaign plan and annual Party needs
  • Funding and executing a seamless successful 2018 general election plan
  • Added races expanding our base plan which produced big wins
  • Defending and growing GOP seats in 29 counties that had head-to-head races with Democrats
  • Maintained an aggressive year-round social media footprint to push our Party content and messaging”

Well before her time serving as ALGOP chair, Lathan said she was busy fighting in the trenches for her conservative ideals, adding she will always continue to do just that.

Lathan explained, “After forty-two years as a GOP volunteer, I still stand on our Party’s platform, values and foundation of conservative beliefs. That will never change. Elected officials, opinions and situations may change, but my lifelong commitment to Republican principles will never yield.”

In addition to the party’s electoral successes during her tenure, Lathan has also been recognized individually by organizations for her personal influence in the state and dedication to certain causes.

“In 2018, I was honored to be asked to co-chair the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama statewide campaign to help pass ‘Amendment 2’ as a constitutional amendment. I was also chosen as one of Alabama’s 50 Most Powerful and Influential Leaders by Yellowhammer News as well as humbled to receive recognition on their 2018 Alabama Women of Influence list,” Lathan outlined. “No matter what title, or recognition I receive, I will always represent our Party with humility, uphold our principles and vehemently fight for President Trump’s policies that have made our nation stronger.”

Again, as someone who has worked tirelessly for decades on conservative political causes, Lathan stressed that she truly believes in the work she does – and the policies that she fights for.

“I will continue to reject the perception that politics gives people a ‘free pass’ to lower the bar of integrity and am determined that it is raised for all who serve in the public arena. Service in the political realm should demand the highest standard of behavior and principles. Perfection is not attainable, but personal behavior choices and honorable actions are,” she concluded.

Lathan is a native of Mobile, where she lives with her husband, Jerry. They have two adult children. She is a former public school teacher.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Phil Williams: ‘No better’ alternative State of the Union location than ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

Although President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he would delay the State of the Union until after the current partial government shutdown ends so he can deliver the address in the House chamber, the president might just have a backup option in “Sweet Home Alabama” should he still want to speak to the nation next week.

Alabama Policy Institute Director of Policy Strategy Phil Williams, who just finished his two-term tenure as a state senator, tweeted words of welcome for Trump before he publicly decided to forgo finding an alternative location for January 29.

Williams said, “Mr. President, Alabama has a number of amazingly beautiful venues from which you could deliver the State of the Union. We would be glad to have you do so from the great State of Alabama!”

In a message to Yellowhammer News, he expounded on why he believes the Yellowhammer State could serve as a suitable location.

198
Keep reading 198 WORDS

“The [State of the Union] is constitutionally required to be given annually By [sic] POTUS to Congress, although the actual location of the speech at the Capitol has been based largely on tradition and ceremony,” Williams outlined. “I believe that the long held tradition of giving the SoTU at the Capitol should continue. But Speaker Pelosi’s pettiness has overcome her professionalism and jeopardized that age old and historic practice.”

“[T]he people of the nation also deserve to hear from their President, and he deserves in equal measure to be heard. Alabama’s 4th Congressional District had the highest per capita vote in favor of Pres. Trump, and we are a truly red state with some of the most beautiful venues from which to give a public address. So I would argue that there is no better locale to address the nation than Sweet Home Alabama,” he added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Palmer on shutdown: Furloughed federal workers telling me to ‘stand your ground,’ ‘Up to the Democrats’ to end stalemate

Wednesday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) discussed the ongoing federal government shutdown and the prospects for ending it so that some furloughed federal workers could be paid.

Palmer said he was hearing from some of those federal workers and they were telling him to “stand his ground” on the shutdown, which at the moment is over funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Jefferson County Republican also said it was up to Democrats ultimately to end the shutdown, but said a resolution was in reach.

210
Keep reading 210 WORDS

“I have heard from some federal workers,” Palmer said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “The ones I have heard from personally are saying ‘stand your ground.’ And these are people who are not getting paid. I have tremendous respect for these people because they know what this is really about.”

“In terms of who it is up to – it is up to the Democrats,” he continued. “They have the majority. When you have the majority, you pass bills. And it is up to them. Over on the Senate side, it’s up to Schumer and the Democrats to end the filibuster. That’s why it takes 60 votes. They’re filibustering securing our border. It’s just rank hypocrisy when you have someone like Senator Schumer who voted for the Secure Fence Act, who supported border security in the past.”

Palmer went on to add there was some movement in this stalemate, noting that 20 votes in the House and seven votes in the Senate was in reach.

“I think that’s doable,” he added. “It’s up to them.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Shutdown day 34 could see two long-shot votes, Pelosi and Trump officially cancel SOTU, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore says he may run for office again and more …

7. Now Michael Cohen won’t testify because he thinks the president of the United States is threatening him

— The former lawyer and “fixer” of now-President Donald Trump announced that he will not be testifying in front of Congress because of threats. Democratic members of Congress said this is unacceptable, arguing, “Efforts to intimidate witnesses, scare their family members, or prevent them from testifying before Congress are textbook mob tactics that we condemn in the strongest terms.”

— The president says that Cohen has nothing to fear from him. Instead, he believes Cohen has “only been threatened by the truth.”

6. Decatur has banned e-cigarettes for some reason

499
Keep reading 499 WORDS

— The Decatur City Council voted 4-1 to add electronic cigarettes to the city’s ban on smoking in “public places” such as restaurants and bars.

— The bans are becoming more common in Alabama, as well as in the United States, with at least 12 cities banning the practice in public.

5. Venezuela’s government is collapsing while the United States recognizes opposition leader as president

— U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the “president-in-charge” and other also nations recognized him as such, which all but guarantees the nation will see Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s reign end.

— In response to the recognition of his opposition, Maduro gave U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country after ending diplomatic and political relations. The State Department is also planning on leaving.

4. President Trump’s disapproval rating is at an all-time high in multiple polls; Other polls show him losing to every candidate the Democrats could offer up

— The Russia investigation and the government shutdown are dragging Trump’s numbers into the upper 30s with 57 percent disapproving of the job the president is doing, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

— Another poll by Public Policy Polling shows Trump trailing multiple candidates by large margins. He trails former VP Joe Biden 53-41, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) 51-41, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) 48-41, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) 47-41, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) 48-42 and Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) each 47-42.

3. Former Chief Justice Roy Moore is not ruling out a run for office again

— In a radio interview, Moore did not rule of a run for office in the future for the 71-year-old. He said, ” I haven’t ruled it out, and I haven’t made plans yet.”

— Moore’s unpopularity among independents and ability to turn out Democrats makes for a rematch Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) should want to see.

2. State of the Union officially postponed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump

— After a back-and-forth between the House Speaker and the president, Speaker Pelosi officially announced she will not be holding a vote required to host the State of the Union while the government is in a partial shutdown and President Donald Trump agreed after an initial push-back.

— Trump’s decision was a surprise to most, as Republicans across the country suggested additional venues for the speech, including Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Auditor Jim Zeigler who suggested the border and the Flora-Bama respectively.

1. As we enter into day 34 of the partial government shutdown, Democrat cracks are becoming more clear

— Democrats, who saw their leader reject the president’s latest offer before he made it are now proposing a bill that includes what some are calling a smart wall with drones and upgrades at ports of entry. Jared Kushner has a plan, too.

— While the president has not responded to that specific Democratic offer of $5.7 billion for border security, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move forward with dueling votes on bills to open the government.

Show less
16 hours ago

Mo Brooks: Pelosi’s State of the Union cancellation just appeases ‘the radical, Socialist base of the Democrat Party’

Wednesday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) strongly condemned Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to not allow President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union in the House chamber as originally scheduled on January 29.

Trump has signaled that he will still deliver the speech next week, just in an alternative location. Brooks and others have previously suggested using the Senate chamber, which is considerably smaller than the House’s venue, while Yellowhammer News contributor Dale Jackson took it a step further and called on the president to speak from the nation’s southern border.

In a statement, Brooks said, “Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s first-time-in-history cancellation of a president’s State of the Union address shows how radical and hyper-partisan the Democrats have become and undermines bipartisanship at a time America needs it the most. This unprecedented attempt to muffle the President may appease the radical, Socialist base of the Democrat Party, but it hurts America and symbolizes how dysfunctional a Socialist Democrat House of Representatives has made Washington.”

197
Keep reading 197 WORDS

“I most strongly condemn Nancy Pelosi’s partisan, childish, and radical political stunt and renew my call for President Trump to not let Speaker Pelosi’s absurd and counter-productive decision keep him from speaking directly to the American people about the state of America’s union,” the congressman continued.

Brooks also said that he would back a suggestion similar to Jackson’s that Trump deliver the State of the Union near the Mexican border.

“Last week, 29 of my House colleagues and I sent a letter encouraging Vice President Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to invite President Trump to deliver his constitutionally mandated report on the state of the union in the Senate Chamber,” Brooks concluded. “Should the Senate Chamber be unavailable, I urge President Trump to deliver his State of the Union address in a state that borders Mexico as that symbolism will help President Trump communicate to the American people about Democrat efforts to protect illegal aliens and promote open borders no matter how many dead Americans result from Democrat obstructionism, and no matter how long the resulting partial government shutdown may last.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

Steve Marshall: The high price of protecting the public

Barely three weeks into the New Year – a time that is supposed to be full of optimism for the future – Alabama has already reached a somber milestone. Our state is tied with Texas for the highest number of law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in the country for 2019.

Two Sundays in a row, major cities of our state suffered the sudden loss of a beloved police officer. Each officer was performing his sworn duty to protect the public and uphold the law when he was fatally struck down by gunfire. Both faced danger without hesitation and both acted with courage and commitment, just as they had been trained. And each gave his life.

The daily actions of our law enforcement personnel in the performance of their duties may seem routine work to the public, but they only see the outside. Behind the badge, polished shoes and friendly smile stands a person dedicated to protecting the lives of Alabamians, even if their job places them directly in harm’s way.

557
Keep reading 557 WORDS

While there are other occupations that can be hazardous to a worker, few demand that a person enter the unknown on a daily basis to face potential personal injury and even death. Why would anyone want to take on such a job? To those who train and take an oath to become a law enforcement officer, it is not a job. It is a calling. They do not seek fame and fortune. They wear a badge with pride out of a special commitment to safeguard their community.

And let us not forget the sacrifice of the families of law enforcement who wait up nights for their loved one’s return. They need no reminder of the too often perilous nature of the work of our men and women of law enforcement.

All of us want to live in peace and safety, but how many would be willing to walk the beat of a law enforcement officer to help guarantee that safety? Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder did just that.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., Sunday, January 13, Sgt. Carter was on the lookout for vehicle break-ins when he was notified of suspicious activity and responded along with other officers. Two persons were stopped in a parking lot and were being searched when one pulled out a gun and shot Sgt. Carter and another officer. Carter lost his life that morning, but his 17 years’ service for the Birmingham, Leeds and Fairfield police departments and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were celebrated by a tremendous public response. Alabama sends condolences to Carter’s family.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 20, Officer Tuder was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect in Mobile. During the arrest, the suspect shot and fatally wounded Officer Tuder, a three-year veteran of the Mobile Police Department who was previously honored as Officer of the Month. Prior to coming to Mobile, Officer Tuder served with the Palatka Police Department in Florida for two years. Tuder’s funeral service is this Friday, and I am certain there will also be an overwhelming public turnout. His death is a painful reminder of the loss of another young Mobile police officer, Justin Billa, less than a year ago. I know I join all of Alabama in sending condolences to Officer Tuder’s family.

More than 500 Alabama law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty during the last 100 years of record keeping. Each is a hero. All gave everything so their communities could be safe. There is a high price to pay for putting on the uniform of a peace officer. This month, Alabama knows as much about the sacrifice of law enforcement as any state in America.

Law enforcement continues to take on more responsibility, sometimes with less manpower and funding. In addition to responding to calls of domestic violence, burglaries, armed robbery, assault and drug trafficking – to name but a few -t hey also deal with homeland security concerns and the growing reach of cybercrime.

As the attorney general and chief law enforcement official for the state of Alabama, it is my honor to stand with our law enforcement as they stand on a daily basis between order and chaos.

We cannot thank law enforcement enough for what they do for us, and we will never forget their sacrifice.

Steve Marshall is the Alabama attorney general

Show less