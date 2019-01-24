Terry Lathan running for re-election as ALGOP chair

On Thursday, Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan announced that she is seeking re-election to a third term.

The ALGOP’s intraparty elections will be held at the organization’s annual winter dinner and meeting, which will be held February 22-23. If re-elected, Lathan would be the party’s longest serving chair since 1985. Other executive officers and regional chairs will also be up for election.

In a statement, Lathan said it has been an honor to help lead the party to historic successes since February 2015.

“It is with humility and excitement that I announce I am running for a third term as chairman of the Alabama Republican Party,” she advised. “It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the ALGOP as state chair. During the four years I have been chairman, we have seen historic gains electing Republicans.”

Lathan continued, “We have much to celebrate. Here are a few showcase items that I am exceptionally proud to highlight as I worked with our team to many successful wins in the 2018 election:

Another record-breaking general election: a statewide officer sweep, additional seats in the Alabama legislature with 71 Democrat to Republican seats flipped resulting in devastating defeat of the so called ‘Blue Wave’ in Alabama

Raising over $1.188 million that fully funded our campaign plan and annual Party needs

Funding and executing a seamless successful 2018 general election plan

Added races expanding our base plan which produced big wins

Defending and growing GOP seats in 29 counties that had head-to-head races with Democrats

Maintained an aggressive year-round social media footprint to push our Party content and messaging”

Well before her time serving as ALGOP chair, Lathan said she was busy fighting in the trenches for her conservative ideals, adding she will always continue to do just that.

Lathan explained, “After forty-two years as a GOP volunteer, I still stand on our Party’s platform, values and foundation of conservative beliefs. That will never change. Elected officials, opinions and situations may change, but my lifelong commitment to Republican principles will never yield.”

In addition to the party’s electoral successes during her tenure, Lathan has also been recognized individually by organizations for her personal influence in the state and dedication to certain causes.

“In 2018, I was honored to be asked to co-chair the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama statewide campaign to help pass ‘Amendment 2’ as a constitutional amendment. I was also chosen as one of Alabama’s 50 Most Powerful and Influential Leaders by Yellowhammer News as well as humbled to receive recognition on their 2018 Alabama Women of Influence list,” Lathan outlined. “No matter what title, or recognition I receive, I will always represent our Party with humility, uphold our principles and vehemently fight for President Trump’s policies that have made our nation stronger.”

Again, as someone who has worked tirelessly for decades on conservative political causes, Lathan stressed that she truly believes in the work she does – and the policies that she fights for.

“I will continue to reject the perception that politics gives people a ‘free pass’ to lower the bar of integrity and am determined that it is raised for all who serve in the public arena. Service in the political realm should demand the highest standard of behavior and principles. Perfection is not attainable, but personal behavior choices and honorable actions are,” she concluded.

Lathan is a native of Mobile, where she lives with her husband, Jerry. They have two adult children. She is a former public school teacher.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn