WATCH: Bradley Byrne takes to the House floor in support of Brett Kavanaugh

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) delivered a strong speech on the floor of the United States House of Representatives Friday in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, saying, “This circus must end.”

This comes in stark contrast to Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) voting “no” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Byrne is seriously considering running against Jones in 2020.

“Judge Kavanaugh has a clear record as a thoughtful jurist who respects and will defend our Constitution. Those who have worked with him over the years and know him best strongly defend his record as a good man who loves his family and our country,” Byrne said, at the beginning of his speech.

Byrne continued, “I’m ashamed we find ourselves where we are today. It is shameful the way Judge Kavanaugh has had his name smeared, just as it is shameful that Dr. Ford has been used as a pawn in a political game. Frankly, my heart hurts for both of them.”

Byrne is concerned about possible negative longterm effects from the historically contentious confirmation process.

“Our government is only as good as the people who serve in it, and I am deeply concerned that this whole series of events will encourage fewer good men and women to take up the call of government service,” Byrne explained.

“This circus must end. The Senate should vote on Judge Kavanaugh, approve him to serve on the Supreme Court, and allow our great country to move forward,” Byrne concluded.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn