Senator Richard Shelby talks about his ‘yes’ vote on Kavanaugh confirmation
Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) released a statement after voting to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court on Saturday.
Shelby began by applauding Kavanaugh, “who has devoted 26 years of public service to our nation as a jurist, lawyer, and professor.”
“During the hearings, I found Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony to be credible,” Shelby outlined. “I also found the subsequent FBI report to be thorough. As a senator, my job is to carefully consider and review all available information. After doing so, it is evident that the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh are uncorroborated, and there is no confirmation of any of the alleged misconduct.”
Shelby continued, “During his time as a federal judge, Judge Kavanaugh has been a principled, intelligent, and steadfast supporter of the rule of law. In accordance with my constitutional right to ‘advice and consent,’ I advise that Judge Kavanaugh be the next associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.”
— Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) October 6, 2018
The press release from Shelby’s office added that Kavanaugh “has more than 300 published opinions, including more than a dozen endorsements by the Supreme Court, and has a proven track record of well-reasoned decisions that demonstrate a deep respect for the law.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn