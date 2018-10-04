Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Is Facebook really like Ma Bell? 1 hour ago / Economics
FDA: 38 sick from tainted eggs from Alabama 2 hours ago / News
Doug Jones decries ‘hate and ugliness’ of Kavanaugh process — Says he is still likely to vote ‘no’ on confirmation 3 hours ago / News
‘Superheroes’ visit real-life heroes at Children’s of Alabama (VIDEO) 3 hours ago / News
Political prognosticator Nate Silver: Doug Jones might run for president 4 hours ago / News
Chief justice race analysis: Despite fundraising lead, early projections, Vance trailing Parker by wide margin 4 hours ago / Analysis
Rep. Gary Palmer: ‘No one should be surprised’ by Doug Jones’ Kavanaugh opposition 5 hours ago / News
Anniston school bus caught in shootout crossfire between two youths 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: New claims as Kavanaugh report is delivered, media begs Republicans to vote ‘no’ because Trump is rude, Ivey trouncing Maddox in money and polling and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Planned Parenthood PAC set to attack Alabama pro-life amendment with California cash 7 hours ago / News
Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values 8 hours ago / Sponsored
AT&T expands high-speed internet in rural Alabama 21 hours ago / News
Birmingham fire departments rally around injured firefighter, initiate fundraiser 22 hours ago / News
Sessions’ DOJ announces new school safety funding for Alabama 23 hours ago / News
2018 POWER & INFLUENCE 50: Alabama’s most powerful & influential lobbyists, consultants and economic developers 23 hours ago / Featured
Walt Maddox needs to get serious or he will get destroyed in November 23 hours ago / Opinion
Kay Ivey ‘health and fitness’ rumors are hogwash — Alabama political media might know that if they ever showed up 1 day ago / Opinion
NASCAR to remove restrictor plates at Daytona and Talladega 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones continues to endorse out-of-state Democrats as his office ducks constituent phone calls 1 day ago / News
Commercial king mackerel season closing noon Friday in Gulf 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Rep. Gary Palmer: ‘No one should be surprised’ by Doug Jones’ Kavanaugh opposition

In an interview Wednesday on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) discussed Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and the true motives behind the Democrats opposing the Supreme Court nominee.

Palmer said he only caught some of Kavanaugh’s opening statement last Thursday, but something in particular “really resonated” with him.

“[Kavanaugh] said, ‘This could be your father, your brother, it could be your husband, it could be your son.’ And I think that really resonates with a lot of people,” Palmer outlined.

“[T]he people attacking Judge Kavanaugh, I don’t think they want the truth. I think it’s become very transparent that this is about obstruction,” he added.

Ultimately, in Palmer’s view, Democrats – Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) included – are opposing President Donald Trump’s nominee over the issue of abortion and would have done so no matter who the individual nominee was.

“It’s all about abortion – this is the last line in the sand for them,” Palmer explained. “They’re going to do whatever they can to try and prevent Judge Kavanaugh from being confirmed. And if it wasn’t Judge Kavanaugh, it would’ve been somebody else that they would have come up with [something against].”

While host Matt Murphy emphasized that Jones was probably a firm “no” vote from the beginning and does not care what the majority of his constituents believe, Palmer advised Alabamians to still make their voices heard loud and clear.

“I think if people have an opinion, they need to express their opinion to Senator Jones. Whether it’s a waste of time or not is irrelevant. You need to communicate with the people that represent you … call the senator’s office. But we knew who he was when he ran,” Palmer said.

The central Alabama congressman reminded listeners that when the Senate voted on prohibiting late-term abortions in cases when the unborn child can feel pain, Jones voted “no.”

“We know where he is on those issues, so no one should be surprised,” Palmer remarked.

Regarding the allegations against Kavanaugh, Palmer said he is worried that the Democrats are not only trying to smear a man and wreak havoc on his family, but also destroy institutions and principles that are vital to America’s democracy.

“[O]ur whole justice system is predicated on the idea that you’re innocent until proven guilty. It’s predicated on the idea that you will get due process … I think all of that is in jeopardy now,” Palmer advised.

He continued, “Even beyond that, our ability to continue this experiment in limited government is in jeopardy.”

Palmer also has first-hand experience when it comes to FBI background checks, saying that Democrats are using the tactic as another delay mechanism.

“[T]his whole thing about an additional FBI probe, I’ve been through a background check with the FBI. When I worked for an international engineering company, I was cleared for a national security clearance for the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy. And the very idea that they need another probe is ridiculous,” Palmer detailed, alluding to the fact that Kavanaugh has been through six different FBI background reviews during his career.

“The left, what they’re doing is they’re counting on the fact that most Americans don’t know how thorough a background check is. I guarantee you that they went back and interviewed people all the way back to his elementary school teacher. They talked to my fourth-grade teacher. They went to a grocer in Hodges, Alabama, and asked, checking me out,” Palmer continued.

He then added, “I am confident that if there was anything in Judge Kavanaugh’s background that would disqualify him from being a justice on the Supreme Court, that would have been in his file already.”

Palmer said Kavanaugh’s confirmation is worse than Clarence Thomas’ process, calling it “off the charts.”

“And I actually worked on the Clarence Thomas confirmation. That was the first official thing that I did in terms of working in Washington. I worked directly with the White House on it,” he shared.

A major difference back then was the lack of social media, and according to Palmer, “a fairer national media at that time.”

“They think that the average American is really dumb, they think they can run this stuff on CNN and MSNBC and that people believe it – they put it in the New York Times and that people believe it. But the average American is much more sophisticated and much better informed than [Democrats] give them credit for. That’s why Trump won the election in 2016,” Palmer emphasized.

Listen to the interview below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Is Facebook really like Ma Bell?

Some commentators and politicians have proposed regulating Facebook, Twitter and Google as public utilities.

To make sense of this proposal, let’s consider the economic role of public utilities.

Today’s social media giants might meet the popular definition of monopoly, namely having a very large market share. Economists, however, use a much stricter definition, and public utility regulation is applied only to the specific type known as a “natural” monopoly. Natural monopoly refers to industries where the cost per unit produced or customer served falls due to a very high first unit cost and a very low cost of serving extra customers.

573
Keep reading 573 WORDS

Consider the electric grid. Establishing the grid requires generation plants, transmission lines, substations, and finally the power wires in our communities. Once built, the cost of connecting one more home or business to the grid is very low. The same dynamic applies to water and sewer systems, landline telephones and roads and streets.

One large firm will likely dominate such industries. Why? Competition drives price down to the cost of production. Here, the largest firm has a cost advantage and can profitably charge lower prices than its rivals. Smaller firms can either match the leader’s price and lose money or maintain a profitable price and likely lose customers. After the smaller guys go bankrupt, the large firm can raise its price and earn big profits.

We frequently use anti-trust laws to prevent the establishment of or to break up existing monopolies. But breaking up a natural monopoly is unlikely to produce competition for long. The largest firm’s cost advantage doesn’t go away.

What are the alternatives? One is government ownership of the utility, which we rely on for water, sewers, roads, and electricity in communities like Troy. Cooperative ownership by customers – electric and natural gas co-ops – prevents managers from trying to profit at customers’ expense.

Public utilities regulation gives a private, for-profit company an exclusive service territory, albeit with restrictions. Government regulators, in Alabama the Public Service Commission, set prices and other terms of service. And the utility is a common carrier who must provide service to all customers willing to pay the regulated price. Economists and lawyers developed the public utilities doctrine around 1900.

Another way to think about a public utility is that competition between profit-seeking businesses normally best serves customers. But the enormous cost of power grids renders multiple systems and competition unattractive. Perhaps having one grid and economists deliver the benefits of competition through rules makes more sense.

Whether the public utilities doctrine served America well during the 20th Century is a question for another day. How about applying this model to social media today?

Facebook and Google meet the popular definition of monopoly – they dominate their markets. Twitter dominates its unique product, but alternatives exist to push out messages. None of the three has a massive, critical physical infrastructure creating declining cost per customer.

The social media giants do possess an advantage resembling natural monopoly. They have coordination value: the value of being on Facebook increases with the number of other users. Economists call this a network effect. Although many economists fear that network effects might lock us into inferior technology, in practice entrepreneurs can get consumers to switch: we do not still watch VHS movies and listen to cassettes.

The social media companies serve their customers very well. For instance, YouTube’s advertising allows performers to earn money, with some stars earning millions per year. Facebook has offered users innovative features and an easy interface. Market domination due to better service benefits consumers.

Alternatives to Facebook currently exist, like LinkedIn and even MySpace. More significantly, a new rival would not have to duplicate a massively costly physical infrastructure. The economic case for regulating the fast-changing digital world with a model designed for the physical world is weak. Today’s social media giants will likely have a much shorter time on our economic stage than phone and electric utilities unless we cement their positions via regulation.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Show less
2 hours ago

FDA: 38 sick from tainted eggs from Alabama

The government says 38 people in seven states have gotten sick from eggs produced by an Alabama poultry farm.

The Food and Drug Administration says the illnesses are linked to salmonella-tainted eggs from Gravel Ridge Farms, which is north of Birmingham in Cullman.

103
Keep reading 103 WORDS

The agency issued a recall notice last month, and it provided an update Tuesday.

The FDA says 10 people were hospitalized after coming in contact with cage-free eggs from the farm, but no one has died.

The government says recalled eggs were sold to several grocery stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Most of the illnesses are in Tennessee, where 23 people have been affected.

Alabama has had seven cases and Ohio has four. Single cases have occurred in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky and Montana.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

Doug Jones decries ‘hate and ugliness’ of Kavanaugh process — Says he is still likely to vote ‘no’ on confirmation

In a conference call to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) reaffirmed his commitment to vote against Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

He cited a lack of documents, unanswered questions about the sexual misconduct allegations and what he suggested was a lack of judicial temperament on display during additional testimony Kavanaugh gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week as the reason.

Jones also denounced the “hate and ugliness” of the process and said hopes of sexual assault were expressed to staffers fielding calls in his office about Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

319
Keep reading 319 WORDS

“Folks, we are in a very bad place in this country — where a nomination to the United States Supreme Court has not just been politicized as it has with millions of dollars spent to sway certain senators, including me,” he said. “The hate and ugliness I have witnessed is unprecedented, and I hope — God, I hope — does not reflect who we really are as Americans. And it has been on both sides. Those opposing this nomination have accosted my colleagues in restaurants, airports and other places. We have Capitol Hill police officers escorting senators back and forth. Those who have supported this nomination have threatened to turn the tables on senators and their families, including myself. I’ve even had callers telling the young women that have answered my phones that they hope they are sexually assaulted. We’re in a bad place, and we need to figure out a way to come out of it.”

As of 10:30 am CT, Jones said he had not reviewed the FBI report regarding the agency’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations aimed at Kavanaugh. However, he said he didn’t anticipate that the report would sway him to a “yes” vote.

“I’ve tried to do my due diligence and exercise my best judgment,” he added. “This has not been a political call for me. It’s one been that based on what I believe to be the credibility of the allegations, the judge’s record and how I perceive his independence. It is one of those situations where it is very difficult to do all the work necessary. I tried to do it the best way I can, and I have thus far made my decision. I will review the report as it comes out today. I am quite frankly, in all candor, not expecting, based on what I see, expecting my decision to change. But you never say never.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
3 hours ago

‘Superheroes’ visit real-life heroes at Children’s of Alabama (VIDEO)

Per CBS 42, patients at Children’s of Alabama experienced quite the surprise Wednesday when “Superheroes” scaled the building and waved to the real heroes inside.

Watch:

25
Keep reading 25 WORDS

Read more about the hospital’s “Superhero Month” here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Political prognosticator Nate Silver: Doug Jones might run for president

Amidst a hail of criticism from Alabamians regarding his announced “no” vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) was suggested as a potential presidential candidate by world-famous data analyst and political prognosticator Nate Silver.

The projection, which was posted Wednesday, came as part of what essentially was a mock draft of potential Democratic 2020 candidates between Silver and three of his colleagues at fivethirtyeight.com. The goal was to compile a field of the 24 most likely nominees, with Jones being picked by Silver at pick number 21.

Coming off of 2016, when the Republican Party fielded 17 major candidates, Jones is certainly not out of the realm of possibility, Silver said.  In fact, the renowned analyst picked Jones in a previous mock draft this year, as well.

“[T]he guy I always take, Doug Jones,” Silver commented.

127
Keep reading 127 WORDS

However, while he might be near the bottom of the potential field of 24 to be the presidential nominee, Silver does think there is an even better chance you see Jones as the Democrats’ vice-presidential choice to balance out the ticket geographically and demographically.

“I think he’s more likely a VP than a top-of-the-ticket guy,” Silver explained.

“He is facing a tough 2020 re-election fight as a Democrat in Alabama,” one of the other analysts, Clare Malone, chimed in.

“Which might be a reason why he quits the Senate and runs for POTUS instead? He was pretty outspoken against Kavanaugh,” Silver responded. “Which doesn’t seem like a move you’d make if you’re focused on Alabama.”

 

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less