Shelby praises Alabama-made ULA rocket powering critical national security mission

He also warned how the reported tactics used against him, like the so-called Project Birmingham , could be used against Republicans in future elections.

Moore looked back at the 2017 special election and pointed to inconsistencies, which he said might have been the difference in the race he lost by a 1.7-percent margin.

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Tuesday, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore discussed time since his December 2017 election loss to now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and what the future could hold for him.

Moore discussed the inconsistencies and referenced the allegations of out-of-state voters participating in the 2017 election.

“There were a lot of things that were fraudulent about this race,” Moore said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “There was a lot of out-of-state voting that came in. Straight-voting didn’t appear normal in a lot of counties. There were a lot of things to call this election into question.”

Recently, Moore released the results of a polygraph test he took days after the 2017 special election and explained as to why he did not do so sooner as to help his chances in the 2017 election possibly.

“I’ve been in the campaigns and the political eye for over 40 years,” he said. “I’ve run approximately eight times in the state, counting primaries and general elections, and several times in the county. People know what I stand for and when you’re telling the truth, you don’t need a polygraph examination to defend against false allegations. I think a lot of people recognize they were false. We got some 650,000 votes – that’s a lot of votes. I don’t think that necessarily was – but I did take one. I put that in an affidavit challenging the election. That’s where that came out.”

“The important thing is I did take one,” he added. “I haven’t seen anybody else take one. You don’t need that to prove your innocence when you’re telling the truth.”

Moore likened his situation to Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and added if he had been given the opportunity, he would have voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

“I think people see in Brett Kavanaugh what they did to me,” Moore said. “I think they saw it had some effect on my election. And they did it again on Brett Kavanaugh, and he survived it. I’m glad he did. I think he’s conservative. He’ll do a good job. I would have voted for him. I won’t say anything about my [2017] opponent. He didn’t vote for him. I think it is important to recognize that justices on the Supreme Court have an influence for many, many years. I think it’s a very important vote and people of Alabama want a conservative.”

Moore warned that this line of attack can be used again in 2020 and advised President Donald Trump to get out in front of it.

“I have no doubt that disinformation on social media is going to be played out again in the 2020 election,” he added. “I think when they see it works, they’re going to try it again in 2020 and I think the president ought to do something now to protect himself and I think that Democrats and Republicans should recognize the immorality of disinformation. People putting out false stories on social media and I think that’s exactly what they did to me, then they merchandise it.”

Moore would not rule out a 2020 run, but said his current focus has been to clear his name coming out of the 2017 special election loss.

“As far as politics go, I haven’t done anything, run anything,” he said. “If I do, I’ll let people know. I haven’t ruled it out, and I haven’t made plans yet.”

“Right now, I’m busy with the fraudulent accusations and trying to clear up what happened in the last election,” Moore added. “That’s kept me pretty busy, so I haven’t made any plans yet.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.