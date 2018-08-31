Alabama Democratic infighting continues as Election Day draws nearer

Infighting continues three weeks after Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) engineered a failed takeover of the Alabama Democratic Party.

In the latest round of school-yard antics, prominent state Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) – who was on team-Jones in the ill-fated attempt to unseat party Chair Nancy Worley – has publicly posted criticism of the Alabama Democratic Party 12 times this week.

Strong work right here @aldemocrats! Twitter must not be working well today because for some reason I can’t tag Nancy in this tweet to give her some praise. Once we get this sort of effort into actually helping Democrats get elected, then we will really be on to something. https://t.co/H2Z6dbS74d — Chris England (@RepEngland70) August 28, 2018

“At some point before November, I sure hope that the Party will spend a little time and money helping our candidates get elected,” England complained on Facebook. “Surely, that’s not too much to ask, right?”

With 67 days until the November 6 General Election, the Alabama Democratic Party has not tweeted for 205 consecutive days.

This has sparked renewed resentment and conspiracy theories alike, with one democrat tweeting, “Starting to believe [the state party] exist[s] to sabotage Alabama Democratic candidates.”

@aldemocrats In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a election coming up in November. Perhaps you’d like to try doing some candidate support and get out the vote work? If you’re not still stuck on the toilet, that is. — Snertly (@Snertly) August 29, 2018

The new intra-party turmoil comes as Worley faces a lawsuit from former Marion County Democratic Party chair Susan Cobb and a Jefferson County Democrat who has filed a formal complaint with national party officials.

In an interview with Alabama Public Television’s Don Dailey recently, Worley suggested that the group – led by Jones – seeking to oust her as chair may have been influenced by a “tiny bit of racism.”

Worley was backed by the Alabama Democratic Caucus (ADC), the party’s black caucus led by long-time party boss Joe Reed.

Reed, in an interview earlier this month with liberal political blog AL.com, compared Jones to the late Gov. George Wallace.

“Although the 101-89 vote for Worley was face-saving close, it was still a very high-profile blow to the state’s most visible Democrat,” Reed added, referring to Jones.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn